The Money Trap - How Banks Control the World Through Debt

Exposing the Truth about Our Devious Financial System
This is being done on purpose. It is like a game of Monopoly. How do you win Monopoly? By making the other players bankrupt. The thing is the winner of a game of Monopoly ends up making themselves bankrupt. If you own everything and have all the money how can you trade? No one else has any money and no assets.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment