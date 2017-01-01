The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 3/24/17: William Binney, Larry Klayman
Date: Friday March 24, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, March 24: NSA to Provide 'Smoking Gun' Proof Obama Spied on Trump - NSA whistleblower William Binney reveals just how Obama surveilled incoming President Trump and how it's part of a greater operation against you and your family. Also, former Army Ranger and hero of the Benghazi attack, Kris Paronto, discusses what's going on in DC and how the power structure is moving against Trump. And we analyze the current healthcare bill and how Congress is pushing ahead with a vote. Tune in!
Labels: Larry Klayman, The Alex Jones Show, William Binney
