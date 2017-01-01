Roger Stone: #Trump Is Facing Coup Attempt

TRUMP NEEDS TO DRAIN THE SWAMP LIKE HE SAID DURING THE CAMPAIGN OR THE DEMOCRATS WILL IMPEACH HIM!! HE NEEDS TO FIRE COMEY NOW!!
Speaking of the Russians, Hillary Clinton wrote her thesis on Saul Alinski a self admitted socialist communist. Who is really working for the Russians and who is expounding Communist ideals the Democratic Party whose mascot is a Jack Ass.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment