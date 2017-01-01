Jim Rickards - Road to Ruin - Animated Book Summary

The Road to Ruin is Jim Rickards new book about the elites plan for the next financial crisis.
Building
on his previous two books (Currency Wars, and Death of the Dollar
(which is more accurately referred to as ""The Likely Severe Loss of
Confidence of the Current International Monetary System and it's Likely
Replacements & What You Can Do To Protect Your Savings"") this book
explores how the next crisis will actually play out. Why it won't be
solved by injecting more liquidity (as in 2008), but will rather be
addressed with something cryptically referred to as ICE-9.
The Road to Ruin: The Global Elites' Secret Plan for the Next Financial Crisis
The bestselling author of The Death of Money and Currency Wars reveals the global elites' dark effort to hide a coming catastrophe from investors in The Road to Ruin, now a National Bestseller.
A drumbeat is sounding among the global elites. The signs of a
worldwide financial meltdown are unmistakable. This time, the elites
have an audacious plan to protect themselves from the fallout: hoarding
cash now and locking down the global financial system when a crisis
hits.
Since 2014, international monetary agencies have been
issuing warnings to a small group of finance ministers, banks, and
private equity funds: the U.S. government’s cowardly choices not to
prosecute J.P. Morgan and its ilk, and to bloat the economy with a $4
trillion injection of easy credit, are driving us headlong toward a
cliff.
As Rickards shows in this frightening, meticulously
researched book, governments around the world have no compunction about
conspiring against their citizens. They will have stockpiled hard assets
when stock exchanges are closed, ATMs shut down, money market funds
frozen, asset managers instructed not to sell securities, negative
interest rates imposed, and cash withdrawals denied.
If you
want to plan for the risks ahead, you will need Rickards’s cutting-edge
synthesis of behavioral economics, history, and complexity theory. It’s a
guidebook to thinking smarter, acting faster, and living with the
comforting knowledge that your wealth is secure.
The global
elites don’t want this book to exist. Their plan to herd us like sheep
to the slaughter when a global crisis erupts—and, of course, to maintain
their wealth—works only if we remain complacent and unaware. Thanks to The Road to Ruin, we don’t need to be.
