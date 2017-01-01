Gerald Celene - The CIA hacking into your latest and greatest “Smart” Devices

Gerald Celene - Trends This Week - March 8, 2017
While the prestitutes and cry-baby liberals focus on transgender bathrooms, Wikileaks reveals the CIA might be hacking into your latest and greatest “smart” devices. Meanwhile, the massive economic growth under President Trump brings into question whether or not a crash is coming. Listen in and subscribe to the Trends Journal at Trendsresearch.com to get Gerald Celente’s latest forecast.
