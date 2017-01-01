EXTREMELY DISTURBING -- LEAKED AUDIO JOHN PODESTA TORTURING A CHILD
Pizzagate Scandal -- LEAKED AUDIO JOHN PODESTA TORTURING A CHILD
Tried to verify claims that the name the child is yelling is "John." Listening to this over and over, I cannot verify this claim.
Transcribed the content, particularly in case it gets scrubbed from the web. It is imperfect because the beating, the man's yelling, and the child's screaming are all interspersed. The transcript appears below.
Transcript
(SOUND OF HITTING OR WHIPPING)
MAN: You think you're hot shit don'tcha.
CHILD: PLEASE (SOUND OF CHILD SCREAMING)
MAN: You think you're hot
(SOUND OF CHILD SCREAMING)
MAN: Listen up (VOICE ELEVATED)
(SOUND OF CHILD SCREAMING "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE")
MAN: What's my fa - what's my name? (YELLING)
CHILD (SCREAMING): DAD!!!!!
MAN: My other name, what do you call me?
CHILD (SCREAMING): DAAAAADDD!!!!
(SOUND OF HITTING)
MAN: MY OTHER NAME, WHAT DO YOU CALL ME. I AM YOUR FATHER, FROM NOW ON YOU WILL CALL ME YOUR FATHER. YOU'RE - SHUT UP
(SOUND OF HITTING OR WHIPPING)
CHILD (SCREAMING): DAD!!!!!
(SOUND OF HITTING/BEATING/WHIPPING)
MAN (YELLING): YOU WILL CALL ME YOUR FATHER! WHAT IS MY NAME HUH? WHAT DO I WANT YOU TO CALL ME?
CHILD (YELLING BUT I CAN'T HEAR WHAT WORD OR WORDS THEY'RE SAYING)
(SOUND OF HITTING/BEATING/WHIPPING)
MAN (YELLING): SAY IT I WANT TO HEAR IT. YES THATS RIGHT SAY IT AGAIN. SAY IT AGAIN. YEAH, THAT'S RIGHT
(YELLING)
(SOUND OF HITTING/BEATING/WHIPPING)
MAN (YELLING): THAT'S RIGHT YAAAAH. I'M YOUR DADDY NOW. I'M YOUR FUCKIN DADDY NOW
Other Links (For Researchers)
http://8ch.net/pol/res/9237420.html#9...
https://voat.co/v/pizzagate/1641567
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/11...
A Prayer
God, whether or not this is Podesta on the tape, someone is torturing a child. I am begging you. Please help us.
-Danielle Blumenthal, Ph.D.
All opinions my own.
Original link: www.danielleblumenthal.com
Obviously the FBI has voice recognition software, they should know if this is possibly Podesta within five minutes. Even if not Podesta this warrants an investigation by the FBI immediately.
John Miranda
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Truth TV
Labels: #PizzaGate
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment