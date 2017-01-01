Clif High Webbot : America will become like Zimbabwe by August of next Year

NEW UPDATE Clif High Webbot 2017 Millions Will Suffer And Disappear After 2017
Internet research expert Clif High says his most recent research, which he calls “predictive linguistics,” points to a dollar crash and a bond market crash this year.
“We have seen for years it would be coming out of Europe before it hits the U.S. It’s all going to spring from the Italian banks…”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment