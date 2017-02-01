GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
BREAKING NEWS : #WikiLeaks Reveals Entire Hacking Capacity of the CIA!
That would be a good script/story. Gov hacker, who believes he's doing a patriots job, stirs up the wrong hive mind, and becomes a target of that hive mind directly. As he is watching his life turn utterly weird, he is also given the keys to knowledge of what he was unknowingly participating in, and watching the lives of many others be ruined. Now more informed at what his actions were causing he switches sides while still on the inside, and turns from a spook to a shadow, before disappearing altogether. Was he scooped up? Did he delve into a shadow world of unknowns? Did he ever even exist in the first place? This could be fun subject to play with on so many levels.
