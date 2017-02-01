GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Breaking News: #Trump Accuses Obama of Wiretapping
March 4, 2017 - President Trump Accuses Obama of Wiretapping During Campaign
Donald Trump accuses Barack Obama of wire tapping his phones at Trump Tower before he was elected president. President Donald Trump has accused Barack Obama of tapping his phones at Trump Tower in a flurry of tweets early Saturday morning. Trump tweeted that the former president had been spying on him in October, a month before his election victory.
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
