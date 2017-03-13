GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Monday 3/13/17: Alex's Analysis of SNL Attack

 Date: Monday March 13, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, March 13: SNL Attack on Infowars Backfires - We'll continue dissecting SNL's propaganda piece against Infowars, and look at the president's efforts to bring about the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. We'll also look at Facebook's latest attempt to censor Infowars, and explore the media's hypocritical attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions for firing US attorneys - after Bill Clinton fired 93 attorneys in one day. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.



















