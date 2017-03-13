Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Monday 3/13/17: Alex's Analysis of SNL Attack

Date: Monday March 13, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday,
March 13: SNL Attack on Infowars Backfires - We'll continue dissecting
SNL's propaganda piece against Infowars, and look at the president's
efforts to bring about the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. We'll
also look at Facebook's latest attempt to censor Infowars, and explore
the media's hypocritical attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions for
firing US attorneys - after Bill Clinton fired 93 attorneys in one day.
We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
