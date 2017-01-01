Robert Kiyosaki
Why Trump’s Economic Justice Warriors Will Crash The US Dollar
for the last eight years we've seen the 0:08 rise of the social justice warriors sjw 0:11 as they had lobbied there man Obama to 0:14 the political power required to direct 0:16 the force of government in the name of 0:18 their own relativist brand of social 0:20 justice while they are still busy 0:22 demonstrating the violence soul of what 0:24 is inherent in all brands of statism by 0:27 breaking storefront windows under the 0:29 Trump epoch a new type of status warrior 0:31 has emerged let's call them the economic 0:34 justice warriors ejw like the SJW the 0:39 ejw ultimately also want to direct the 0:42 force of government in the name of 0:44 justice i'll be at slightly different 0:46 and much like the SJW this new form of 0:49 economic justice isn't just at all in 0:52 fact it is antithetical to the goals of 0:55 the ejw one of the big rallying cries of 0:58 the e JW has been to build a wall across 1:01 an entire continent 1:03 this is silly for a few reasons one is 1:06 that there already is a wall across most 1:09 of it but all it takes to defeat a wall 1:11 is a ladder or a shovel or a book but 1:15 even that is silly because there have 1:17 been more mexicans leaving the u.s. been 1:19 migrating there for the last five years 1:21 most say they leave due to how unfree 1:24 the land of the free is nowadays in fact 1:27 Americans maybe building a wall that 1:29 eventually will keep them in the IRS has 1:33 just announced that it will be notifying 1:35 the State Department of anyone with 1:36 overdue extortion tax payments anyone 1:40 with overdue tax payments will not be 1:42 given a passport to defect from the 1:44 country adding insult to injury on 1:47 building this useless wall is Trump's 1:49 idea on how to make Mexico pay for it 1:51 his way of making Mexico pay for it is 1:54 to charge Americans twenty percent more 1:56 on anything important for mexico mexico 1:59 is one of the biggest importers into the 2:01 u.s. and two of its biggest imports are 2:03 petroleum and food so get ready for food 2:07 and gas to rise twenty percent in price 2:09 in order to build a wall that is already 2:11 mostly there and is useless but imposing 2:14 tariffs on foreign imports and building 2:16 walls isn't just useless 2:18 increasing the cost of things for 2:20 American it actually threatens to 2:22 destroy the entire American economy the 2:25 dollar vigilant a senior analysts wrote 2:27 this in our latest issue to subscribers 2:29 like most Americans Trump is unaware of 2:32 the role that international trade is 2:34 played in developing wealth not only for 2:36 American corporations but also American 2:38 consumers and the many countries engaged 2:40 in it and blew those points out that 2:43 Trump doesn't make the proper 2:44 distinction between trade and global ism 2:46 besides failing to grasp the mutually 2:49 beneficial nature of trade he doesn't 2:52 understand the complexities involved in 2:53 the balance of payments theory which has 2:55 long been discredited as an old 2:57 mercantilist doctrine he uses it to 3:00 attempt to define who the winners and 3:02 losers are in trade but at boogaloos 3:04 points out the accounts are always in 3:06 balance the other side of a trade 3:08 deficit is a capital surplus what enough 3:12 money is put into American goods and 3:13 services and when people who trade with 3:15 Americans also store their money in the 3:17 US the u.s. can develop a capital 3:20 surplus as that explains a country can a 3:23 trade deficit because its capital 3:25 markets are attractive 3:27 it is after all trading Financial claims 3:29 for goods and services a country may 3:32 also have a trade deficit it print more 3:34 currency than its trading partner with 3:36 this kind of cheating tend to 3:37 self-correct the exchange rates 3:39 eventually 3:40 on the contrary the US how to trade 3:43 deficit for as long as the US dollars 3:45 floats freely and probably longer 3:47 sometimes this is the result of its 3:50 inflation is policy but mostly it's 3:52 because the US has always offered a 3:54 relatively more attractive more diverse 3:57 and more liquid and more politically 3:59 stable capital market environment store 4:01 wealth that's one of the ways the US 4:03 dollar became a reserve currency by 4:06 offering a home for all those miraculous 4:07 governments around the world who would 4:09 debase their own currencies in order to 4:12 get their exporter's an edge into the 4:13 American market 4:14 how many times have you heard the 4:16 argument about the japanese or chinese 4:18 banks funding us deficits and consumers 4:20 yet this is precisely the kind of thing 4:23 Trump thinks of as exploitation but the 4:26 u.s. gain from it too because people all 4:28 around the world wanted to trade with 4:30 people in the US 4:31 its currency circulated broadly in fact 4:34 combined with the beneficial aspects of 4:36 trade on productivity and help the Fed 4:38 manage the fallout of its policies on 4:40 local prices but Trump thinks having a 4:43 trade deficit is a bad thing and wants 4:45 to wipe it out he will try to and in the 4:47 process he will do a lot of damage the 4:49 US economy as Abu those points out for 4:52 by eliminating the trade deficit 4:55 he will also eliminate the capital 4:56 surplus and reverse all the benefits 4:58 that have accumulated not only to the 5:00 economy but also the dollar over the 5:03 decades jump is wrong to target the 5:05 trade deficit trade is not a win-lose 5:08 concept nations are not necessarily 5:10 better off because they export more 5:12 physical good and Financial claims if 5:15 there is competitive advantage on each 5:17 side discovered voluntarily in the 5:19 market by entrepreneurs the policy will 5:22 radically shrink America's fear of 5:24 trades it will lower labor productivity 5:26 as a result and real wages in the 5:29 process it may even more radically 5:31 accelerate the dollars global d 5:33 monetization as those who have traded 5:35 with America over the years finally 5:37 repatriate their dollars just this week 5:41 Iran announced it will stop using the US 5:43 dollar in response to trump spans 5:45 economic justice warriors think they're 5:48 going to improve things in the US by 5:50 limiting trade and forcing tariffs and 5:52 Vance what they'll get is the exact 5:55 opposite Trump anomic is a US dollar 5:58 crisis in the making 6:00 given the precariousness associated with 6:02 the US economy and Donald Trump you'll 6:05 certainly want to keep your assets safe 6:07 and well positioned to profit during the 6:09 incoming turmoil join us every 24th for 6:12 the dollar vigilantes 6:13 internationalisation investment summit 6:15 in gorgeous a cocoa Mexico where a 6:18 number of intelligence speakers in the 6:19 financial and cryptocurrency worlds will 6:21 be offering their insights on what to 6:23 invest in and we're following the 6:26 conference many will be attending our 6:27 cocoa the world's largest gathering of 6:30 voluntariness you might want to come 6:32 visit the freest country in North 6:34 America Mexico while you still can 6:37 and subscribe to the dollar vigilante 6:39 newsletter at dollar vigilante calm / 6:41 subscribe 6:42 to keep one step ahead of the game the 6:45 ejw may turn out to be more dangerous 6:47 than the SJW especially for your 6:50 pocketbook unless you are prepared 6:56 [Music] 7:02 the world is going to be dramatically 7:04 different in just a few short years the 7:07 European Union its fracturing beginning 7:09 with breakfast 7:10 Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of 7:12 populism and protectionism government 7:15 debt is wildly out-of-control numerous 7:18 central banks have gone to negative 7:20 interest rates in order to keep the 7:21 system going just a little while longer 7:23 capital controls are increasing while 7:27 the war on cash has been pursued with 7:29 further in places like India and 7:30 Venezuela the world bank i am at bankers 7:34 canada George Laura jacob rothschild and 7:37 many more warned that we are in 7:39 uncharted waters on the edge of collapse 7:41 putting your money in a mutual fund and 7:44 holding it for 30 years will not work 7:46 anymore 7:47 jeffco it has been warning at this since 7:49 founding the dollar vigilante with a 7:51 Google in 2010 7:53 it is called have been epic he was the 7:55 first permanent financial commentator to 7:57 tell his subscribers and the public to 8:00 get into bitcoin when it was three 8:01 dollars in 2011 it is currently eight 8:04 hundred dollars 8:05 what's your connection to record the 8:08 main connection is an incredibly excited 8:10 about it bitcoin is the revolution and 8:12 money and banking the same way that the 8:14 internet was a revolution and really 8:16 what Google's has been one of the few to 8:18 one of the two thousand one in 2008 8:19 crashes and has been bullish on gold 8:22 since its bottom in the year 2000 and 8:24 together they are holding their annual 8:26 TV investment and internationalisation 8:29 summit this temporary in Acapulco Mexico 8:31 help you prepare the crisis ahead 8:35 last year the tdb summit be warned what 8:38 was coming and gave advice of meat 8:39 attendees fortunes this is why we're at 8:43 were right central banking give a man a 8:44 gun and you can rub your back 8:46 give a man a bank and he can rob 8:48 everyone and you know we are well grew 8:51 up watching old westerns and people rob 8:53 banks that was the good old days now 8:56 banks review hedge boobs mention three 8:59 stocks to buy agnico-eagle agriculture 9:02 goal is one by one of the most 9:04 experienced learns between the industry 9:06 and it grows 76.3 one percent since 9:09 BTW built cold b2gold Corp is 9:14 responsible for discovering more than 30 9:15 million ounces of gold in their career 9:17 and it was 248 percent and Sabina golden 9:22 physical Sabina there's an emerging 9:25 producer each then rose 147 percent he's 9:30 a terrific calls and this year you can 9:33 expect more of them jeboa can add google 9:36 will be surrounded with an all-star 9:38 lineup of speakers including author of 9:40 the creature from jekyll island GA with 9:42 Griffin will discuss the state of 9:44 central banking today the world's most 9:46 respected silver analyst david morgan at 9:48 the Morgan report fix where of rotor 9:51 rooter com on discovery of the truth 9:53 behind are massively manipulated markets 9:55 and to help expose those who threaten 9:57 our free market system chairman of the 10:00 gold antitrust action committee data 10:02 bill Murphy continues to expose the 10:05 manipulation of the gold price of the 10:06 gold cartel returning speaker Rogers 10:09 there the Bitcoin Jesus recommended 10:12 buying Bitcoin at last year's conference 10:13 when it was below four hundred dollars 10:15 it is since risen to over 1,000 or other 10:19 speakers include Chris Casey of wind 10:21 rock wealth management and Colin tell 10:23 powersave global and many more 10:26 the tdb internationalisation and 10:29 investment summit will be an all day and 10:31 evening event on februari 24 held in a 10:33 five-star window Imperial resort and 10:36 convention center in acapulco mexico for 10:38 the price of 395 dollars you spend an 10:41 entire day with these experts including 10:43 an entire evening gala banquet with all 10:45 food and drinks included you can find 10:48 more TV Investment Summit dot-com and 10:50 register today because space is limited 10:53 and stay after the summit for the 10:55 four-day Anna poco conference with the 10:58 world's biggest anarcho-capitalist 10:59 speakers investors and entrepreneurs 11:01 including an entire day on blockchain 11:04 Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies called 11:06 Krypton poco on februari 28 and true 11:09 even more tone days will host the 11:11 two-day stockton crypto currency trading 11:13 workshop after a nap apoco called TV pro 11:16 trading techniques on much second 11:18 third it will be an entire week of 11:20 activities and it all starts with the TV 11:22 internationalisation and investment 11:24 stomach on februari 24 register now
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
ReplyDelete
Benchmark indices extended rally in morning, with the Nifty reclaiming 8800 level led by banks ahead of RBI policy meeting later in the week. capitalstars