Saturday, June 25, 2022

Watch out for The Coming Black Swan Event !! https://youtu.be/kzfcFjvqxYw

Watch out for The Coming Black Swan Event !! https://youtu.be/kzfcFjvqxYw

The Financial Markets At Very High Risk Of Black Swan Event !! Financial Markets At Very High Risk Of Black Swan Event As systems become more complex, there's greater opportunity for things to break down. More complex equals more fragile. There are so many things that could go wrong with catastrophic results, the kinds of things we talk a lot about here are : – Financial meltdown. – Pandemic. – Massive/coordinated terror attack. – Widespread domestic unrest leading to martial law. – Foreign conflict leading to war or the threat of war. – Food shortages. – AI or other system malfunctions that take down the grid or banking or other systems and lead to chaos. Because so many people rely on social media or corporate news for their info, most people don't have a clue. We all know it wouldn't take much to start a chain of events that could be devastating. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. The banking system is failing. The US Fed has injected close to $4T to keep it functioning thus far. They are now buying treasuries with fresh liquidity. The Repo market is increasingly full of bad credit and no longer provides this ability to keep the markets growing. Expect a 'blow-off top' followed by panic selling once banks have begun to unload these treasuries and own repurchased shares. Sadly, once again, the public has become too complacent that the US markets will rise forever. They will be wiped out while they sleep. WATCH THE BOND MARKET for any sign of a sell-off that could take mere seconds. The Fed has indicated that it will keep the banks (i.e., treasury markets) supplied with new money for three more weeks; then, what happens if the Repo market is still broken and can't buy more treasuries? Remember, bankers no longer serve the best interests of the public; only to enrich themselves - DON'T TRUST THEM!!! Nassim Nicholas Taleb defines a "black swan" as a highly improbable event with three principal characteristics: It is unpredictable; it carries a massive impact; and, after the fact, we concoct an explanation that makes it appear less random, and more predictable than it was. The success of Google was a black swan; so was 9/11. Black swans underlie almost everything about our world, from the rise of religions to events in our own personal lives. An example of a black swan event is AI or other system malfunctions that take down the grid or banking or other systems and lead to chaos." Right there, this one issue can set the entirety of our Nations' connectedness' into a tailspin — automation and robotics…the world of AI and IT. The Federal government (and States) rely very heavily on cloud computing now. All financial records, biometric data (citizens and non-citizens), agency and government data, medical data, criminal records, tax/IRS data are stored by electronic means using cloud technology. The majority of our Federal information systems are using third-party cloud systems — even the Dept of Defense and DHS have gone outside of the government for these services. We talk of and worry over the JIT (just in time) delivery system. None of us mention the JIT information system. Failure with our JIT information technology (I call it JIT-IT) will shut down our Nation faster than the JIT of our needed goods. It wouldn't take that much to create a man-made black swan event that would disable our financial system. Our automation is advanced enough and connected enough that the near-instantaneous transfer-of-funds or financial-evaporation of trillions of dollars can be implemented through the convenience of cloud technology. A black swan is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences. Black swan events are characterized by their extreme rarity, their severe impact, and the practice of explaining widespread failure to predict them as simple folly in hindsight. A Black Swan event is "an unforeseen event that may have catastrophic consequences." Though the definition reads "unforeseen," I would add that some who are acutely alert may "foresee" a so-called Black Swan (or a form of it) coming. But they have no voice of significance to warn or change what may be happening. So it's unforeseen by the vast majority, though perhaps foreseen by a few. One example might be some of the 'preparedness-minded' who are highly aware of the catastrophic consequences of a significant grid-down event. If a Black Swan event occurred, such as a disastrous CME (coronal mass ejection) from the sun – zapping our power grid – it would not be unforeseen by them. But certainly unexpected by all the rest. Why? Because most suffer from normalcy bias, or simply don't know or care about the systemic threats around them. To them, it's a Black Swan. What's worse, a Black Swan event that's genuinely unforeseen by ANYONE. An event that we haven't even thought of yet (including by those who think about such things!). I recently read about a group of "global security experts" getting together to discuss this very issue. Organizers said the following: "The time has come to ask: are we doing the kind of hard-nosed vulnerability assessments that are necessary for our increasingly complex and fragile infrastructure systems?" "How do we build fault-tolerant technological and human systems that can withstand or help us better recover from catastrophic failures caused by 'black swan' and 'perfect storm' events." "How do we do smart risk management in a world of sudden, unseeable, and unforeseeable threats." "The panel will discuss how the world's internet and AI-controlled systems will cope in the event of a black swan." "We take for granted that these technological systems will continue to function without interruption." World on the brink of unavoidable 'black swan' apocalypse, security panel warns Taking it for granted. I don't know how many times I have addressed this here on this channel . However, it is continuously relevant. It is SO EASY to take it for granted – the modern systems that enable us to survive as we do. We figure that there's really no risk. At least none that are significant. That's how most people think. But sure as I'm sitting here typing this, one day, something unforeseen is going to happen that's going to scare the hell out of the masses, Or worse. So how in the world do we prepare for something like that? How To Be Prepared For A Black Swan Event . It's both easy and hard. Easy in that it's not difficult to start down the road of preparedness. Level 1 and Level 2 are not hard. It is being prepared for weeks up to a month. However, Level 3 and beyond is where it gets challenging. This is preparedness for truly catastrophic happenings. The thing is, although seemingly unlikely, there are events that could happen – events that would require you to be prepared up to Level 3 for a reasonable chance of survival. An uncomfortable truth. Preparedness Level 1 – 4 Series Overview. The good news is that if we're prepared as best, we can, then we will be so much better off with our chances of survival (or less pain to deal with) than most everyone else because most everyone else is not prepared at all. So Are Black Swan events becoming increasingly likely and dangerous." Yes, I believe, though, seems highly improbable. They actually may become more likely given the increasing modern technological complexities in life's systems. And, therefore, more dangerous as dependence increases. There always seems to be that one little thing that can break the big machine. I wonder what the next thing will be. Once you understand the exponential function works and how our monetary system works, you'll realize that depression or even outright collapse is all but guaranteed. Often, this leads to war. The question is, what kind of war ! 1776? 1861? 1939? All are on the table. If you have noticed: The time periods between the dates I have listed are about 80 years. The generational studies outlined in the Fourth Turning expand and expound on this time sequence, and the significance of it. If you notice, you can add 80 years to the third turning, which is 1939, and you are at, stay with me now, 2019. There is no such thing as coincidences. The sequence of events: Debt fueled boom . Minsky moment . Balance sheet recession . We were using economics that didn't consider debt, so no one realized what was happening. China was the lemming that saw the cliff edge (Minsky Moment) before it went over. The Australian and Canadian lemmings will be going straight over the cliff. They haven't got a clue what they are doing. Japan shows how long the balance sheet recession can last, and this is why the global economy is stalling. China was growing by adding more and more debt, but it can't do that anymore (well, they shouldn't be). It's a no-growth global economy. Japan has been in a balance sheet recession for thirty years, and they have had plenty of time to study it. There are ridiculous levels of bank reserves built up by the FED, BoE, ECB, and BoJ that can't get into the real economy due to a lack of borrowers. QE can get into stock and real estate markets inflating them. After 2008, we saved the banks but left the debt in place. The banks were ready to lend, but there were few who wanted to borrow. We have spent ten years relying on a solution that could never really work. One of The Biggest black swans will be a Chinese military intervention. The time is ripe. And it is inevitable, but is it imminent? The Chinese have the power to disrupt deep-space satellites, and when those are affected, America doesn't operate. The next Big Black Swan will be manufactured by the Oligarchs to kill off 7 billion people. Global war, fast-spreading disease, or total financial collapse will be the method. As the world has Peaked in energy production, things will get terrible, really fast if 8 Billion people are all competing for the remaining resources. The "order out of chaos" boys are saving this meltdown for a special occasion. When this bad boy blows, there's gonna be hell to pay. They want to be sure they can swoop in quickly and implement the next stages of control. A few more technological surveillance schemes, some more advancement in digital currency, and they will be ready to spring the trap. They don't have to be perfect; they just have to be sure you can't run while they perfect the "system." A new boogie-man to blame it all on would be preferred. Can't have the anger of the sheeple focused on the real culprits. If the real problem is never realized, then there can be no practical solutions. It'll come, and when it does, watch how quickly they implement controls to keep the sheeple from getting out of hand.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN