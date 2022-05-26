Thursday, May 26, 2022

The Global Economy enters Recession 2.0 https://youtu.be/kkF4AQlez2U

The Next Great Depression - Recession 2020 As the global economy moves forward it is difficult to ignore that it is constructed on a weak foundation of imbalances, lies, and excesses. This is why we should expect the economic "end game" resulting from decades of failed policies to be very ugly. Sooner or later all great Ponzi schemes must come to an end. When the markets finally succumb to the fact that current economic policies have failed all will collapse and the "end-game" will have arrived. Following the financial Armageddon and I do mean following, as by "several" months, central banks will be forced to unleash such a massive amount of new currency into the system to combat a scourge of deflation that it will stagger the mind. This will in effect clear the deck of deadwood through hyperinflation and pave the way forward to introduce a new or a "batch of new" currencies. Call it a "re-alignment" if you wish, but in reality, it will be the recognition that our path was an unsustainable illusion and that a new start will be deemed the best path out of the legal morass that contagion and collapse has rendered. The debts that are not written off will become a moot point in that most will be devalued and paid off in worthless paper. The issue will not be what is fair but how to get from here to there with the least damage to the institutions and wealth those in power seek to protect. We must recognize that we are but pawns in the giant game known as the global economy. Please excuse the tone of this video, it is rooted in the idea that on occasion it is good to vent or say what is on our mind. Sometimes we have to simply concede things are what they are and find solace in the thought that things could be far worse. You can expect promises to be rewritten and broken. Rules will change as we go through the wash. Most people will see their assets rinsed away as society is put through the wringer. For example, expect the cost of living adjustment on social security to be modified reducing payments to the elderly. Adding to the woes of retirees is that many pensions will be forced to reduce payouts and break promises as the returns on their investment fail to meet expectations. Many of the guarantees and paper promises granted over the past decades will prove to be less valuable than the paper they are printed on. In 1929, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates several times in an attempt to cool the overheated economy and stock market, just as it did last year. By October, a powerful bear market had commenced, just as it did last year. On Thursday, October 24th 1929, a spate of panic selling occurred as investors began to realize that the stock boom was actually an over-inflated speculative bubble. Margin investors were being decimated as large numbers of stock investors tried to liquidate their shares to no avail. Millionaire margin investors went bankrupt almost instantly when the stock market crashed on October 28th and 29th. To make matters worse, many banks had invested their deposits in the stock market, just as they did in the crash that caused the Great Recession, causing these banks to lose their depositors’ savings as stocks plunged. Bank runs soon occurred when bank patrons tried to withdraw their savings from banks all at the same time. Major banks and brokerage firms became insolvent, adding more fuel to the stock market crash. The financial system was in shambles. The sad state of the economy is the result of failed economic policies designed to enrich the wealthy elite while impoverishing the masses. The government orchestrated 9/11 fraud hoisted on the American people has enabled hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars annually to be funneled into the Military Industrial Complex and has not only wrought havoc and misery on the countries invaded but on the American economy as well as the empire seeks to establish total hegemony over resource rich weaker nations. It is much easier for government to deceive people in a democracy where people assume everything is above board than in a dictatorship where they know it is not. The only valid solution to mankind’s suffering is the removal of ALL human governments A difference between the Great Depression and today is that the Great Depression came on relatively suddenly. Everyone noticed the difference and our rulers were caught off guard. So it became etched into our national consciousness. The American economy died in 2000, due to the absurd bubble blown by Greenspan. This time our rulers were ready and implemented historically lower interest rates, a flood of cheap labor, QE and other financial legerdemain, trillions of dollars deficits, endless war, trillions of dollars bank bailouts, phony financial statistics, stock purchases by Central Banks, and other coordinated actions by Central Banks. The slide was stretched over 20 years and the "facts" were managed. So perception of what was happening was obscured. Try to imagine what life would be like in 2020, if the painful, but proper medicine had been administered in 2000. We would have a painful memory, but we would be in a far better place now. But our rulers knew better. Great Depression 2.0 doesn't do justice to what is about to hit not just the US, but the entire world. Global Reset might be a better way of describing it because once the Shit Hits The Fan this time, there is not telling what will emerge from the smoking crater that used to be the global economy. Back in Great Depression I, people were still mostly farmers with skills that had been passed through the generations. Today, most Americans and others in advanced economies are totally disconnected from the land and the skills that sustained humanity throughout most of history. There are many other reasons why THIS TIME it is going to be exponentially worse than last time. Better be ready, it is coming on fast and hard and will blindside the vast majority of the clueless masses. This was The Atlantis Report . Please Like . Share . and Subscribe . Thank You . 0

