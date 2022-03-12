As Russia intensifies its De-Dollarization - It's The End of The Dollar & America’s Financial Order https://youtu.be/TN9YxWiEunQ

The Dollar will be sacrificed on the Debt Altar With the national debt officially at $32 trillion and the additional "missing" $21 trillion discovered by Economics Professor Mark Skidmore at Michigan State University in 2017, you have a huge amount of debt and dollars floating around. The only thing still holding up the Dollar is its universal use as a contract settlement mechanism in Russia and China and everywhere else, and that simply is not happening anymore. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. "The global over-indebtedness has clearly restrained growth," "A quick and dramatic shift toward greater accommodation by the Fed could begin to shift momentum from contraction toward expansion." The more the central banks print, the less the value of the currency. It's inflation, but also the return on each Dollar invested goes down too. This is why fiat money printing will ruin itself. It's the snake eating its tail. The Fed is determined to produce inflation, the Dollar's going to fall, and this will exacerbate the stock bubble, with stocks going through the roof. That's how it happened in Zimbabwe when their Dollar was weakened. Their stock market soared!! Now Trump is instructing the U.S. Treasury (via the N.Y. Fed) to intervene directly and unilaterally to drive the U.S. dollar lower, much lower. So the U.S. stock market will soar (because inflation will make corporate profits "look better," but it will be a mirage) … the better place to be is in gold and silver!! The Fall in the value of the U.S. Dollar will be accompanied by the creation of more paper Money without value via Financial Assets increasing in value. There ultimately is no substance to Asset values, so when money eventually dies. So do asset values. While prices for debt rose (and rates fell), for every dollar borrowed, two dollars in wealth came into being: ONE cascaded through the GDP economy when it was spent. A SECOND came into being as an asset, a "receivable" on the bondholder's balance sheet. Two for one! What genius thought of it! It was an artifact of a bond bull market, one that by all appearances ended in 2016. While it ran, the quantity of debt issued had no limit. And an OCEAN of bonds was filled. As bonds were issued, they amplified economic activity in one industry after another. The new jobs in those industries yielded income and savings. The savings largely found its way back into DEMAND for BONDS!! What a great Ponzi scheme. Each dime of all that debt is someone's asset. Pensions are a form of debt. Promised entitlement spending is a form of debt. All told, the number of future cash flows promised truly unimaginable. If rates continue higher (no group of men can control the largest market on Planet Earth, the Debt Market), eventually we'll hit our Minsky Moment, when debt-holders stop worrying about return ON their money and begin to worry about the return OF their money. If it sets off a stampede, bond values will collapse, along with all the pensions, wealth and entitlements promised. Paradoxically, surviving claims on dollars should rise in purchasing power during that period, same as a dollar bought nine times more DJIA in 1932 than it did in April 1930. IN 2024 as the money begins to run out, the freaks in Washington will begin to raid everyone's (who is not a public employee) retirement money. Yes, people are coming for your money, and they don't give a damn what you think about it. They will come for your 401ks first, no cash-out, mandated UST holding, annuity only payouts, for your protection, of course, most sheep will accept it. Social Security has no money. Workers pay FICA taxes to the Social Security Admin (SSA), and the SSA turns it over to the U.S. Treasury. In return, the U.S. Treasury gives the SSA an IOU. So there is no pile of money sitting somewhere, just IOUs The "End Game" commenced a long time ago. The House of the Rothschild's City of London does not care about getting repaid. It simply offers credit created by the borrowers promise to pay, which in turn must be collateralized with real wealth. Just pay the interest, the kikes are happy. Don't pay, and the kikes foreclose on your country and steal its resources and all available wealth of the population, and enslave it. By controlling a nation's debt, they control the government and its laws. As proclaimed by Mayer Amschel Rothschild: "Give me control of a nation's money, and I care not who makes the laws." Everything "you think you own" that is used as collateral for the loan to buy it (like a house, car, etc.) will simply be seized by the banks … as "jubilee dollars (which is debt) will go to zero like all other debts in a jubilee … and the now worthless dollars will become useless to pay back your loans … so the collateral (your home, car, etc.) will be seized by the banks "for non-payment" under your loan agreement!! Given past history, it is clear that at some point, this house of cards must come crashing down. The whole world is in trouble with - for now, and backed by military might - the $ U.S. is simply the least bad of the world's currencies. U.S. debt CAN be paid off - but only in the case of hyperinflation. It is easy to pay off trillions in debt when a loaf of bread costs hundreds of millions. Look at the recent history of Zimbabwe. The only problem is that when this occurs, no nation will accept $ U.S. We will be on our own, isolated in the global economy we seek to promote. Chaos will reign, and millions will starve. Not an attractive scenario. I can't help but wonder if the world as we know it is due for an apocalyptic disaster - an asteroid strike or such. The Power That Be are aware of this and have taken the trillions of dollars that are unaccounted for to build their underground bunkers, not caring about anything but their own survival. All Politicians are the Puppets for Money of the Major European Families. Who controls the so-called Markets, which controls the Governments. We are ruled from the shadows by an unelected force. A representation of these so-called European Families, The International Bankers, and the Roman Empire (RCC). The central banks are buying gold for a reason. They know what's coming. Deutsche Bank cannot recover no matter what the sunshine pumpers say. You can B.S. all you want, but the numbers don't lie. Be your own master, become your own Central Bank. The Dollar is a Debt obligation. Who needs Debt obligations and why, if nobody Will you ever fulfill these obligations? Nobody needs Federal Reserve Notes, not even the Americans.
