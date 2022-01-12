This Is What Happens When Millions Of Workers Disappear From The System… https://youtu.be/bwPkZYD57Sw

We were warned that this would happen. In 2021, millions of Americans either quit their jobs or were forced out of their positions because of various mandates that were implemented all over the country. And as I discussed earlier this week, countless other workers either died or became incapacitated last year. As a result, our society is descending into a state of utter chaos and basic services are breaking down all around us. Let me give you a perfect illustration of what I am talking about. On Sunday, a man in St. Louis called 911 because his brother needed to go to the hospital, and it took 10 hours for the ambulance to get there… Every industry is being hit hard by the trends that we are witnessing, and it is getting worse with each passing month. 4.5 million more Americans quit their jobs in November, and Mike Rowe is warning that “every single American” will be affected as multitudes of highly qualified people leave their posts… I have never seen anything like this either. But I specifically warned that this was coming. I warned my readers repeatedly that all of these absurd mandates would cause widespread chaos, and that is exactly how it is playing out. So what is the federal government going to do about this crisis? Well, apparently yet another “stimulus package” is being prepared… Throwing more money at the problem won’t bring back the workers that were sent packing because of the mandates. And throwing more money at the problem certainly won’t bring the workers that have died back from the dead. But it will cause more inflation. As I have detailed over and over again in recent months, the price of just about everything is shooting up dramatically. Unfortunately, our big spending politicians just can’t help themselves. Whenever they hear about a new problem, their solution is always to pile on more debt and more spending. The level of worry is only going to increase as the cost of living continues to rise much faster than paychecks do. And of course all of this is setting the stage for the sort of horrific inflationary meltdown that I have long warned about. If you want to know who is responsible for this giant economic mess, it is our “leaders” in Washington. Their policies created the worker shortage that we are now facing. And their policies created the rampant inflation that we now see all around us. In 2022, I am sure that they will find even more ways to royally mess things up. We are starting to reap what we have sown, and it isn’t going to get any easier from here.
