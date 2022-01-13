The US Dollar a Dead Currency Walking https://youtu.be/GMOysoGVBKk

The US Dollar has long been the world’s number one denomination in world currency supply. It represents 62% of total holdings in foreign exchange in central banks around the world. But, it is in for a tough race from up-and-coming strong currencies. The Japanese Yen and the Chinese Yuan are both giving the Americans a good run for their money. The Swiss franc is too (surprisingly). There is $6 trillion in foreign exchange holdings around the world at any given time, on average and the US Dollar represents almost two-thirds of that. The “dollar as we know it”, went belly up in 1971. It has been a dead currency walking ever since. All monopolies are bad. A US Dollar monopoly is also in that category. The power that comes with a monopoly (hegemony) is usually abused and then the abused people rebel and create a war. The powers that be (those who control the flow and value of currency , The International Monetary Fund and The Central Banks, see the imminent demise of the dollar and are positioning to implement a collapse of the world economy so that they can trot out their one world global digital crypto currency that they will have total control of . They will cause the collapse through quantitative tightening and increasing interest rates which will have a catastrophic impact not only on the U S economy but also the world’s as well. This will be blamed on failed Trump economic policies resulting in his not winning a second term additionally setting the stage for the banksters wet dream of a one world digital currency. US Dollar does not need to collapse. Only to devalue massively against Gold. Then a multipolar currency World could emerge with free floating Fiat currencies. No reserve currency, only reserve ASSET ,Gold. Multiple bilateral swaps can be easily arranged to facilitate commerce between countries. Currencies would devalue or revalue LOCALLY against gold, with international arbitrage así a balancing tool. Easy as pie. Viable. Tools in place. Oh, US Dollar purchasing power would go down the drain. And Also US exorbitant privilege, and military bases off shore. US would still be huge global player, but under same rules as everybody else. Nobody can rebel against The Banksters . Saddam Hussein tried and failed and his nation was destroyed. Ghadafi tried, was killed and his nation was destroyed. China tries and trade war/media attacks/civil unrest ensue. It’s all about the Benjamins. Those in power/control of the US Dollar are the worst kind of criminal mafia, using government assets to keep that power structure and position safe. The Chinese have created no secret of their discontent with the large cash printing by the U.S. that’s threatening to diminish their huge holdings. they’re presently on a vast shopping for spree to urge each ounce of gold they will as quick as they will. The U.S. interests square measure holding down the worth of PMs in a trial to fool the typical person into basic cognitive process that everything is simply fine. This manipulation is taking part in right into the hands of China as they still obtain. The amount of gold moving from London to the east is making a drain on vaults within the west and it’s solely a matter of your time before they are going empty. once that happens, the worth of physical can skyrocket and no quantity of paper are ready to stop it. the tip of the road for reserve assets and silver is obtaining shut. With China shopping for over one,000 a lot of gold each year for the past few years and what they mine themselves, their vaults square measure filling up quick. Once they need a decent quantity, they’ll complete the destruction of the greenback with huge marketing of their U.S. bonds. China has already signaled the tip of the greenback once it recently declared it’d begin invoicing all of its oil imports in Renminbi. it’s conjointly declared it’ll now not be adding from now on foreign reserves to its holdings. this is often a sign that China can begin to make up its own class to soak up a lot of of its production even as the U.S. did within the last century. this is often a transparent signal that the loss of reserve currency standing for the U.S. isn’t distant. As if to form a good bolder statement, China is functioning on AN agreement with Republic of Nicaragua to make a canal that rivals the shipway. China is additionally talking regarding in operation their own oil forward market which will be priced in Yuan. a minimum of 1/2 the world organization nations have expressed interest within the endeavor. As if life weren’t tough enough within the U.S. right now, the loss of reserve currency standing can hit sort of a money tidal wave which will push Americans over the sting before they apprehend what hit them. this can cause all of our imports to extend in worth till we will now not afford them. this is often a undeniable fact that few Americans apprehend or perceive. Most prefer to faux everything are fine and keep their head within the sand to prevent any negative data from obtaining through however this crisis goes to run up and bite them within the ass whether or not they wish to grasp or not. this is often why such a big amount of can lose everything they need within the returning months. they will ignore reality however they’ll not be ready to ignore the results of ignoring reality. There square measure about to be rough times ahead and most Americans refuse to admit it and steel onself for the worst. There has typically been somebody or some issue to step in within the past and cushion the autumn for many however now there’ll be nobody there to prevent the pain. The death of the greenback are one in all those times in life that everybody can bear in mind for several years to come back.
