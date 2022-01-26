Major Shortage Alert In 2022: Empty Shelves In Grocery Stores Set To Grow Substantially https://youtu.be/DagU6iYm60o

The number of empty shelves in grocery stores is about to grow substantially Injection mandates ️ staff shortages ️ supply chain issues . Supply shortages, sick staff and shipment delays during the pandemic have stores struggling to keep inventory on shelves. Shortages here, shortages there, shortages everywhere. The number of empty shelves in grocery stores is about to grow substantially. That happens when you outsource everything for higher profit, and then transport fails, due to sick workers or high oil prices. We know exactly what destroyed the supply chains. Forced closures, lockdowns, and failing fiat currency. It's the Venezuela playbook 2.0... Hyperinflation is already happening... Theft is the only thing on the menu. It's how the bankers get out paying for those IOU Notes and Fake Assets. When currency becomes worthless, the profit motive diminishes along with it. I think that there's an element of sabotage going on as well. These congestions in ports ,for instance, would never have happened if the government wasn't intentionally throwing wrenches into the works. it’s a smoke screen acting like its port congestion. I honestly think most containers arriving are empty because let's face it, there are shortages of EVERYTHING. What better way to blame it on something else. the breakdown of social order is not far-fetched. It's already here. It was 13 years of socialism and Weimar Republic money printing that caused shortages. The worst part of this propaganda about supply chains is that US leadership isn't giving up on socialism and Weimar Republic money printing. They will make excuses rather than change course. During that time the German government printed money to pay the striking workers not to work. That is what set it off. As long as all of the German marks were getting printed and going abroad there was no cost push inflation inside Germany. Once they started to pay people with printed money not to work, that is when inflation really took off. Just like they are doing today in paying people not to work. And of course cost inflation is really taking off now. Things are really going to start to break down as we head into the hyper-inflationary curve. Hyperinflation is coming to America. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. Please like and subscribe. These sudden supply chain interruptions and issues are artificially created, like the container ship stuck in the Suez Canal. But it will get worse due to our increasing inflation of our fiat currencies. I’m guessing The Power That Be are just front running the issue, that the sheeple will not connect it with the coming hyperinflation. Remember it’s all by design. All part of the plan. It does remind me of the UK after WWII, it carried on with rationing for 5 years after the end of the war. By then nobody could really remember what pre war life was like, covered up the lost purchasing power after the loss of GRC status nicely. We are due for another reset. CBDC's will fail because it represents absolute control over what you will be allowed to buy. The Bank for International Settlements plans to rule the US from Europe (they believe they already do). They will fail because people will immediately look for a substitute. Silver is that substitute. Gold is the ONLY currency in wartime for more obvious reasons than hyperinflation. Venezuela has the little problem of stolen or frozen assets - 40 tons of gold bullion frozen in London, all its Citgo receipts; sanctions on oil sales and supply imports, etc etc etc. When the central bankers start "bailing in" on your personal bank account, you will see things a bit differently. Yes indeed the banksters do want to welch on paying those "feral reserve notes." Inflation is just a polite soft ball bail-in. Look out for the Great Reset. Economic growth is being sabotaged. As the government is attacking the oil and gas industry. Why would it do that if it really wanted economic growth to return. Supply Chain Collapse is Intentional. SABOTAGED. The Government is still paying people not to work. Government paying farmers not to grow crops. We are at war with a central banking system that wants to depopulate the world. The Bank of International Settlements must be destroyed. Ayn Rand got it right in "Atlas Shrugged" in this regard. There ARE no 'non-essential' people in a market economy save those who make silly rules and tell others who's essential and not. Eventually the overburdened system begins to collapse in on itself due to self-imposed silly regulations. Think about air travel; how necessary is the TSA ? Really ? Yet rather than press on with a minor loss of an ancillary agency these entities are held above actually doing stuff like moving people and things, and creating goods. We can get by without an EPA but can't get by without oil. We can get by without a DOE but not without coal, oil, gas, and nuclear power plants. We don't NEED their crap. So THAT'S why the supply chain is failing. Truckers don't need to be vaxed or have arbitrary draconian rules thrust upon them. This lay solely at the feet of the bureaucrats and specifically mostly the democrats... The core of the problem though is central banking, fractional reserve lending, and fiat currency. Something everyone seems to overlook is people that have refused Vax mandates. If you have maybe 5 to 10 percent of a company's staff deciding they would rather live poor than die less poor. This compounds the supply chain issues even further. There are several factors creating empty shelves as opposed to one reason. Sure, stock-up and don't panic but don't stop there. If needed buy a freezer whatever the cost because as food shortages continue freezers will increase in cost. Invest in good gardening tools. You will need them. No land for a garden? Join a community garden. Grow a herb garden in a window. Make a mini garden in a half whiskey barrel on a patio or balcony. Learn to bake bread. See if your area allows live chicken for eggs and what you don't use, sell. Purchase miniature fruit trees. Create a pantry. Grow a grapevine. People MUST grow something they can eat to offset the cost of food they must buy. This is peak civilization. Entropy dictates that this level of complexity is unsustainable, and the current political climate is only speeding up the collapse. The people that can form small, remote self-sufficient communities will have the best chances of surviving. Society has to answer a tough question: does the economy exist to provide dignified living for everyone or just to make a handful of rich even richer? "We the People" are 3 missed meals away from chaos. While this is certainly a gross oversimplification of a complex situation, can anyone state a competent argument why we all aren't being 'groomed' for continuing and escalating social breakdown. We here on The Atlantis Report have known for a decade (or more) that the system will eventually break down under the cumulative weight of governmental, political and corporate criminal behavior. What did we think would happen when the breakdown came around? The answer is simple and elegant. When the cracks finally appear in the foundation, signaling imminent disaster, the logical response is to assist and accelerate the collapse in order to escape (or profit from) the dust and debris. After all, that's what sociopaths do best. We live in the most complex society the world has ever seen--at least to our knowledge--and democracy has put retards and psychopaths in charge of it. Basically that's it -- this is the most complex society and for social/psychological reasons we're insisting that it be run by people who are incompetent. 'Diversity,' 'Equity,' and all that. What makes a complex society -- woven from thousands of complex supply chains -- work is millions of people each making his own little part of his chains work today. Make it impossible for enough of those people to do today's little bits correctly and you're headed for dramatic simplification. We don't need a Wal-Mart with 100,000 individual items sourced world-wide if we have 50 small stores sourcing locally for 100 items each. And when we are only able to afford bare necessities and never much of those, a choice from among 5000 items is ample. Collapse is inevitable at this point. It's just a question of exactly how it happens, and how fast.
