Something Really Strange Is Happening At Hospitals All Over America https://youtu.be/0K5VEpVLKUc

Something really odd is happening at hospitals all over the country, but no one seems to be talking about it. In one of the strangest years we've had in modern times, there's an alarming mystery surrounding the lives of tens of thousands of Americans. Right now, emergency rooms are absolutely crowded, and with each passing day, they continue to overflow with severely ill patients, but no one can actually explain why this is suddenly happening. Even though the number of new virus cases in the United States is now less than half of what it was just a couple of months ago, hospitals are still completely packed. As opposed to what many people were anticipating, a decline in the number of confirmed virus cases isn't easing the healthcare crisis we've been facing over the past 18 months. In every corner of the country, ERs are full. In many cases, seriously ill patients are having to be cared for in the hallways because emergency rooms are unavailable due to the staggering number of patients in critical conditions. We're seeing in our hospitals the type of scene we would typically see in third-world countries in times of crisis. The level of chaos going on right now is absolutely shocking. But the weirdest thing about this is that nobody knows why so many people a suddenly falling sick. In an article entitled “ERs Are Swamped With Seriously Ill Patients, Although Many Don’t Have [The Virus]," health care workers of the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, described the crisis they are facing every day. Their staff members are struggling to care for patients showing up much sicker than they’ve ever seen. The ER’s nursing director, Tiffani Dusang, is experiencing severe anxiety for having to watch patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the walls of the hospital hallways. “It’s hard to watch,” she says. All of the ER’s 72 rooms are already filled. If the rate of confirmed virus cases was starting to move upwards again, it would make sense for emergency rooms to be so packed. But that's not the case. The situation is getting so complicated that even people who arrive by ambulance are not guaranteed a room. The head nurse has to run triage and screen those who absolutely need a bed and those who can wait or get treatment on the hospital's hallways. Months of treatment delays have aggravated chronic conditions and exacerbated symptoms. According to the hospital's doctors and nurses, "the severity of illness ranges widely and includes abdominal pain, respiratory problems, blood clots, heart conditions, among other diseases". Heart conditions are, in fact, one of the most commonly mentioned health diseases in the past few weeks. Several cases involving young healthy people have made the headlines recently. For instance, a report published a couple of days ago told the story of a healthy high school soccer manager, who greatly enjoyed his team’s championship victory Saturday, and later that evening, he faced a sudden and fatal cardiac arrest. In a nearby city in the same state, a healthy 12-year-old boy's life was taken too soon because of an issue with his coronary artery. He suffered from a congestive heart failure involving his coronary artery, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. We commonly see heart problems affecting adults and elderly people with other underçying diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels. The fact that this is happening to healthy young people is not only odd but extremely worrying. Even athletes with perfect health records are suffering from heart attacks these days. Over the weekend, Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero suddenly collapsed on the pitch during a match against Alaves. The Argentinian was examined by medical staff at the stadium and then he was taken to a nearby hospital to undergo further examination. Aguero has been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, a condition in which the heart's beats don't work properly, causing the heart to beat too fast, too slow, or irregularly. Unfortunately, cases of young, healthy people suffering from heart complications are becoming all too common. Icelandic midfielder Emil Pálsson suffered from tachycardia during a match in Norway’s second division. "The 28-year-old Sogndal player suffered the attack as the game against Stjordals-Blink entered the 12th minute," his club said in a statement. So many similar cases are being reported on a daily basis. And yet no one knows the cause behind such tragic incidents. Why are so many young people suddenly having such serious heart problems? Is there something the media isn't telling us? Does anyone out there know what is truly going on? There's something really odd going on, and once again, they are not telling us the whole truth.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment