Why Supply Shortages Are Permanent And How This Will Impact Your Life In Many Ways https://youtu.be/m98v_nOGu5s

The last months of this year will be interesting for sure. Shortages , hackers, Pandora Papers , covid, stock market. Container ships just sitting in the ocean, going nowhere, full of stock Many big box retail and mom-and-pop shops alike are being affected by the shortages. Chaos is disrupting supply chains around the world. Logistics managers are battling the pandemic, labor shortages, and shipping congestion. Costco has decided to rent its own container ships to import products from other parts of the world to the US in order to prevent delays and keep costs down as the global shipping crisis goes on and rapidly gets much worse. Most of us can feel the instability in the air the same way a weather forecaster can feel a storm coming on. We are looking at a full or partial government shutdown. The US federal government's fiscal year 2021 ends on Thursday, September 30, 2021, and will go down as the WORST AND MOST CATASTROPHICALLY DISASTROUS AND CALAMITOUS FISCAL YEAR IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA with runaway federal government waste, fraud, deficits, debt, and outright gross stupidity and ignorance that go beyond merely boggling the mind. The USA is now totally INSOLVENT and a mere two days away from DEFAULTING ON ITS ABSURD AND OUTRAGEOUS $30 TRILLION IN DEBT - and all that about half of Congress wants to do is DELUSIONALLY SPEND VASTLY MORE THAT THE US FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SIMPLY DOES NOT HAVE AND CANNOT BORROW. What utter gross stupidity and ignorance beyond comprehension. During the fuel crisis of the early 1970s, Opec learned if they produced less oil, that resulted in more profits and higher prices by rising demand. It would appear the same is going on from our manufacturers doing the same. And wait until the food shortages start! Then we'll see PANIC! Gas, milk, restaurants, even soda have gone up. Lemons cost as much as avocados did pre-pandemic, 2 for a $1. A bunch of grapes is $8 to $9. Milk is $4 to $5 a gallon. Not shopping at upscale stores. This is at Food4Less. Inflation is everywhere. The price of the rental property has skyrocketed. In my local Publix supermarket, The bakery section is running at about 50% capacity from what I have seen in the past. My local Walmart's shelves always seem to be mostly empty of key items I would like to buy. I've seen some empty shelves. Prices are jumping, more in the meat department. Last year I was worried when I couldn't find canning lids or even jars. I had never saved my used lids, but I sure started doing it. I belong to a canning group and learned so much from them. I even started canning meats. Last fall Hurricane Zeta knocked out power here for seven days. I always fill my freezer with half-gallon to gallon plastic bottles of water. I couldn't open the freezer while the power was out because the cold air would escape. When I opened it, my food was still frozen! BUT I couldn't use any of the frozen meat while the power was out. I now have canned hamburger meat, deboned chicken, and pork chops! My freezer has more flour and cornmeal than meat now. Hoarding? No! Stocking up a year's supply? Yes! And it is not just groceries. I have been waiting for a water pump for two months, usually five days. Trucks spares have a long lead time. Waited four months for a new Toyota pickup. Some medicines are short. Know a number of people who can't get prescription medication. I spoke to a company director and said shortages are a big risk to the business. He said industrial explosives are now a problem, as ingredients come from many different countries, and there are shipping delays. The economy is going to come to a halt. This is how we will survive. Develop a small group. Include old-timers who know and young people who have the strength. I need to find a good small engine repairman. The one I knew up and died! How rude! We still have a little time to prepare. Don't waste a minute or a penny. Supply chain management practice isn't holding up. Thus the supply chain is breaking down, causing delays. Redundancy costs, therefore, few distributors and manufacturers have adequate alternatives. It takes time and $ to fill gaps, raising the cost of everything. I think the reason behind it is peak everything, the supply chain was operating at full capacity to provide for the billions of people around the world, and then the pandemic hit. Sure, there was enough surplus cover for a time. Trump could have commandeered the nation's food supply chain at the height of the pandemic if things had gotten worse, and for a while, it appeared they would, but the industry got the message. My concern is what is going to happen this time around. It's hard to find a coherent message regarding anything from this administration, except corruption, graft, and cronyism. Joe Biden said that unless more Americans got the clot-shot, they were in for a "dark winter." "Dark Winter" being the globalist code-name for their intentional strangulation of supply chains and engineered shortages designed to coerce others into doing as they wish and adopting "the great reset," as WHO calls it. The shortages are coming about due to the covid event and its second and third-order effects, as well as gamesmanship and manipulation of the supply chain and vital food, fuel, and other supplies by the Chi-Coms and the globalist oligarchs both. Causing famine intentionally has long been a communist tactic for subduing their enemies. These are acts of war - asymmetrical war, to be sure - but a war nonetheless. Not yet a war of bullets, bombs, and rockets, but it may become one if people aren't careful. Back people against the wall and give them nowhere to turn, and things could get ugly in a real hurry. No sane person ought to want this, but whoever said the people behind this were sane. The lockdowns killed off about 65% of small businesses. The supply chains are trying to adjust to the lower demand levels. Thus all the freight ships parked off the Long Beach port with products that no one is buying. In addition, many of the freight containers have been filled with essentials and stored in underground sites. The Green New Deal is a euphemism for global genocide. Gas prices are coming back from the pandemic with a vengeance. Other countries have realized they need to supply their own citizens first, time for the American Government to take action and put Americans first. Sovereign food, medical supplies, and energy security must be a national priority. The economic hardship, recession, unemployment and the loss of jobs caused by the pandemic is enough to push people into financial ventures. The shortage is not at the supply source. The bottleneck is the unloading at the port. The shortage hasn’t been the only disruption to the supply chain during the pandemic. I think the pandemic has taught People the importance of having a backup plan and multiple streams of income. Unfortunately, having a job doesn't mean security. The wisest thing that should be on every wise individual's list is to invest in a different stream of income that doesn't depend on the government to bring money, especially now that the pandemic is hitting the economy pretty hard. This is all by design, creating scarcity to increase prices...wake up people. Last week they said there was no chance the army would be driving trucks and also blamed Brexit for the driver shortage...it's all a show. Sit back and enjoy. There are two main drivers: money and control. Control is about conditioning people to obey - completely! Teach everyone compliance, so they will accept what's coming down the pipeline in the next few years. The Money part is self-evident. I could care less over holiday shopping. What's more important is home supplies or food supply shortages. The food shortages started in the fall of 2019. They have gotten better a couple of times but are getting worse now. China's prime manufacturing areas are short on coal/electricity. Don't count on many imports. Don't forget candles, lighters, propane tanks, wood to cook out with when the winter storm hits Texas again. Solar lights for the kids are used as night lights. Extra gas cans also. Stay warm and safe this holiday season. Hug the ones you love. Maybe we can focus on the real meaning of Christmas instead of going into debt buying crap for people that they don’t want so they can exchange it for something else. That’s why I have always enjoyed Thanksgiving more. Pandemic is still on people. So call email, text, and Zoom. Getting together may not be the best idea. Stop ordering stuff you don't need. We literally have no way to eliminate it. Soon, we will all be living near landfills. Our insatiable demand for useless junk has finally come to fruition. Start making all these items in America. Cost more, but that means more people paying taxes, more people being able to buy the items, and if made in America should be better made. Don’t be stuck on materialistic gifts this holiday. Spend time with families with the gift of love, unity, and fellowship. As Americans who can't stop spending, we are doing this to ourselves. This current generation is spoiled. Lovers of pleasures, we are drowning with things. We are spoiled with plenty. Instant access to everything has made us weak, complacent, and lethargic. We whimper when things don't go our way, and we moan with every challenge. It is all about me as the universe revolves around us. Or does it? Our gut is in our lap, and our god... our mammon. We should focus on non-material things and more on spending quality time with our loved ones - that’s what truly matters!!! People must be believing the feds that things are ok. Here in Las Vegas, things are reopening. Rather than worry about their financial futures, people are making their way back to the casinos to gamble, to overpriced restaurants and nightclubs. No problem paying 20-100 dollars cover charge and 5-100 dollar drinks. Gas prices here in Vegas have gone from 1.99 to 2.77 at Sam's club in just two months. Events have begun to slide out of control, and it certainly wouldn’t take too much to push us into a full-blown avalanche." Like for example, an unwillingness to raise the debt ceiling before the end of this week, resulting in a bankrupt Treasury no longer able to meet its budgetary obligations? Resulting in a default on the debt? Immediately followed by an international repudiation of the dollar? All occurring within the next 4-5 weeks? Looks like Turkey Spam is on the menu for Americans this Thanksgiving! Or is that also "Out of Stock"? Welcome to capitalism and freedom... all man-made to make more money out of you and me. May God help us all.
