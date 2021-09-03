This Is How International Bankers Are Destroying America https://youtu.be/qi19kEanwtc

Friday, September 3, 2021

This Is How International Bankers Are Destroying America

The old feudal system of peasants and Lords is about to return to the shores of Europe and America. Since the crime of 1873 and 1913, the parasitic banksters of Wall Street have been undermining the constitution of the US, the law of the land. Their devious lobbyists and puppet politicians are creating laws that are totally unconstitutional and corrupt to the core. The last stepping stone they have to finish is disarming the American people. To achieve total control and their New World Order. Basically neo feudalism. Exactly that is what our founding fathers finished off, by keeping European bankers out and getting a constitution into place. On February 17, 1950, testifying before the United States Senate, the well-known banker James Warburg said, “We will have a world government, whether you like it or not. The only question that arises is whether this world government will be established by consensus or by force.” In 1991, David Rockefeller wrote: “The world is ready for a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is certainly preferable to the national self-determination practiced in past centuries.” And he added: “We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the ‘right’ global crisis, and the nations will accept the New World Order.” Today we can affirm that this “right crisis” coincides with the pandemic emergency and with the “lockstep” outlined since 2010 by the Rockefeller Foundation document “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,” in which the events we are now witnessing are all anticipated. That's what the left/right, republican/democrat, black/white "conflict" being pumped out by their mainstream media mouthpieces is all about. Distract the sheep by keeping them fighting among themselves, so they don't notice the wolves standing by to pick their bones clean. This has been in the works for centuries. People need to realize that Washington DC is the swamp. The swamp is what is corrupt, and it is Satanic in nature. Historical events and the government is not what the history books say it is at all. If you really want to see how it ends, read Revelations. We see it develop and come true before our eyes. And it is quickly picking up speed! Incompetence is definitely ruling the roost; albeit, government, big company management, and every other part of life. Laws don’t make sense or aren’t followed, courts rule in strange ways, people have gone crazy, and some folks post covid have just simply checked out. Most of us are just going through the motions. Our forefathers fought to create this great Republic, and now we find ourselves at a breaking point between globalists and nationalists - time to make a stand. “There’s a difference between us. You think the people of this country exist to provide you with a position. I think your position exists to provide those people with freedom. And I go to make sure that they have it.” – William Wallace. Serious question. How can you debauch the US dollar? It’s already irredeemable and interest rates are negative in real terms. Money is what men agree upon. Isn’t it just all about a matter of everyone (of consequence) concurring that it’s worthless? The consumers and savers are all cannon fodder in all this. Yet much of this new wealth for the billionaire class is bound up in stock ownership. Even if they sneak out the side door by selling out pre-crash, they will still have their assets in cash-- which is no longer a gold-backed asset as it was in 1929. Nor will it even be in cash but in digital equivalents. They have taken the lion's share of the profits going up, but I suspect that they will get a Ben Dover share of the losses on the way down because they aren't actually that smart, only in the right place at the right time and greedy. They may well end up with a lot of nice stuff post-crash, but it will be nothing in comparison to what they would still have if they were smart enough to intelligently preserve the current system which has them on top. We sold American manufacturing and technology to the Chinese decades ago. It is not rocket science to understand what happens to countries and their economies when the jobs of their citizens have been given away to another country. Thus these countries' entire economies have been transferred to CHINA. This is the exact cause of the Death of the USA-led West. The fact that the collapse currently unfolding in the West has taken so long to manifest itself is due to the manipulation of the US Dollar and the US Dollars' role as the World's reserve currency. This is the only way the USA could have done what it did (giving its economy to another country via outsourcing 40 Million of its own citizens manufacturing jobs!) and survived these last 27 plus years since the removal of its citizens' jobs took place !. As with the Vietnam war bankrupting the US, the same could be said for the Afghan war that has officially cost $2.2trn and no doubt much more that has not been accounted for; the cost of lives lost, the injury, and trauma are incalculable. As the US global hegemony unwinds, the new order will require nations to return to the balance of trade. It is inevitable that price controls, some form of rationing, and capital controls will return. Perhaps we could have a discussion of the latter topic and its effects on living standards for ordinary people. “ It’s not yet clear that there is any leadership left in America. What's playing on stage are warring camps of self-interested elites fighting to secure their power even as the foundations crumble beneath their feet.” The problem is your well-being; your family’s immediate well-being depends upon this situation not being as screwed up as it is. What to do? The situation is as screwed up as it seems. The only thing to be done, in my opinion, is to try and ensure that you and your family are as prepared as can be to weather a storm of many months. I likened this to the Titanic late on April 14, 1912. I know what is going to happen in just a few short hours. The crew is a bunch of silly incompetent bastards, and most of the passengers are either blissfully unaware of the dangers or just do not want to know. I am getting my family and me a few extra life jackets, stuffing some food in our pockets, getting on some wool clothing, and getting on the deck near the lifeboats. To do less is a failure on my part. We are all on this ship. There is no changing course, we are going to hit the iceberg, and this unsinkable ship is going down. The one thing that will ultimately ruin the USA . . . the fact that corruption has infested every single institution in the country. Unless that situation is reversed soon, the country will not survive. I see the US being balkanized after a financial collapse, much as the former USSR. No way the US stays intact. Prepare accordingly. As painful as this situation is, we know that there will be no fix this side of a complete economic collapse. What comes after a collapse may be worse, but we will at least have a chance for something better. If you are like me, you are outraged at what this nation has become and are willing (even eager?) to endure the pain so that our grandchildren regain liberty and flourish. The communists in the soviet union never abandoned their flawed system until it collapsed, the same with America. All factions in the state are blind to the problems. There are very simple solutions, we all know how to run a good society, you need to tax more, Invest in the economy, infrastructure, and in your people, reduce inequality, increase social mobility, make democracy function, reward through good wages, basically become German. But ideology will not allow that to happen in the USA. The future of America is a socialist Utopia that promises UBI and universal basic services for all. In the end, people will get neither but one-party totalitarianism built for Big Money, Big Tech, Big Business, and Big Big Government. You ain't seen nothing yet.

