Millions Face Evictions And Foreclosures In 2021 As Unemployment Benefits End https://youtu.be/K1JdIYjiwR8

8 Million Americans Million Will be Losing All Unemployment Benefits and Housing this early September. It is Labor Day weekend in the U.S. 2021, where some 60.2% of households receive assistance from one or more government programs. Haha "Labor" Day. It needs to be changed to Loafer Day. Unemployment benefits end at exactly the same time eviction moratoriums are lifted. Seems like a great idea. Unemployment ends, evictions begin. Strom within each other. This is going to be interesting. Right behind it the famous DELTA variant. Hopefully, this pushes people to get back to work. However, we might see draconian lockdowns return based on the lies the media continues to push. The delta variant is depressing the economy. The mu variant is coming next. 8 Million Americans will be losing all unemployment benefits starting this week of September. How many will ever find a new job? In the meantime, they will have no money or income to spend. Every statistic I look at points to a downturn of the economy. The Banks do not want to lend; businesses do not want to borrow. This economic and financial system has been providing bonuses for the rich for a very long time now. In a really fair system, the most successful investors like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars as a reward for their leadership in creating booming businesses. The mistake that everyone is making is assuming that the three extra zeroes are just a meaningless abstraction. But in reality, these zeroes make the difference between democracy and autocracy. The unemployment bonus was like a test by the elite to see how close the population is to rebel against this corrupt system. The wealthy can now safely become trillionaires and quadrillionaires, and the population will not care. Unemployment should have ended in June, as all Republican-led States have done. It is an incentive not to work. They should have lasted only until the vaccine became available. No coincidence that job openings are at record highs (10 million in June), and they cannot get fulfilled. The reality of it is it went on for too long that's why every city has Help Wanted signs on all the businesses. Yes, they're shitty jobs, but these are the same jobs these people lost, and now they pay more money they go back now they got a pay raise. The numbers of new hires speak volumes when it comes to describing a "recovery." Want a recovery? MANDATE VACCINATIONS!! Workers that are not vaccinated need to pay more for their health insurance or lose their health insurance. Covid-19 is a wild card in the future of in-person work. We can end Covid-19 and get back to a recovering economy, but for some reason, the "other country" within the USA thinks that some biblical figure's blood (faith) will save them. It won't. The jobs won't protect us from economic collapse. The food prices alone will invalidate all these job opportunities. A good chunk if not all of the hospitality and retail positions still qualified any of the employees for government assistance. The economy was already collapsing before the covid-19, and stimulus just postponed this. And one of the big problems in our culture is that we've become accustomed to being stimulated, entertained, and distracted!! This is fundamentally why those that thumb-down your videos (i.e., those that reject your words) and leave negative videos do so...they simply are living on a stimulation high!! Those days are coming to an end... The world is changing, and a Wealth transition is happening. We are headed towards a digital, A.I. cashless society. If you don't change with the times, you are screwed. Buying silver, dry food, and hiding will be your downfall, don't choose to be poor. Delta spreading like wildfire and out of control is slowing down the US economy. American are getting afraid of delta now, as you can see airline booking dropping again big big time airline warn and caution about q4 slow down in booking, by November, December 2021 there will be over 65 to 75 million delta infected Americans no choice but to do a complete shutdown and no traveling coming to grab control of delta by November December 2021 to April 2022. As you can see, employment numbers are disappointing. 1) Inflation is much higher than the government admits. In 1970, Gas was 25 cents a gallon. Today it is 3.059. I bought a package of bologna, a loaf of bread, a small jar of mayonnaise, and apples for a dollar. A pack of cigarettes was 25 cents. That is 1100% inflation 2) I buy groceries for the entire month. I buy almost exactly the same items every month. It varies between $200 and $250 a month. Yesterday my grocery bill was $350. Meat has gone up to $1 a pound. Gas has increased by $1 gal in one month. 3) We had inflation. Now we have hyperinflation. There is too much money in circulation. That easy play money is fueling the stock market, which doesn't have much real value in terms of actual goods and services. The stock market is hyperinflated. 4) In 2008, the economy collapsed. In 2020 the government collapsed. Soon, hyperinflation and the dollar will fail. The Fed policies have been exactly wrong for too long. Inflation occurs at the Federal Reserve when they print more money than is required to facilitate the financial transactions for the growth of the economy. On the other hand, price increases may be related to shortages of labor, shortages of material, product monopoly pricing power, and, yes, inflation. For years, the words 'inflation' and 'price increases' have been used synonymously. This inaccurate description has the effect of letting the Fed off the hook for the irresponsible act of recklessly printing money to facilitate the out-of-control deficit spending of the Congress. Price increases are price increases, and inflation is inflation. If this article were in Cosmopolitan, it would be understandable that the word inflation is used incorrectly; however, in a so-called business publication, it is ignorant and irresponsible. Free money forever! S&P 6,000! Prophet Powell will show up and calm down the free market (as always anticipated). More people in hospitals and deaths will just speed up the recovery pace and delay tapering to 2025. No worries. Simple as it is. Attention Employees! Many of you have been asking if we will celebrate US Labour Day as a holiday. US Labour Day is not a paid holiday for our company. All of you are expected to post for at least 18 hours. As usual, we will be handing out scripts with the quotes we expect you to Copy and Paste. Please try to stick to the script. Thanks. It looks like Gerome Powell is most interested in keeping wealthy people happy by keeping the stock market propped up. That is just insane because there are so many Americans suffering because of this, those who aren't invested in the markets. The Dow is up 15,000 points in a little over a year alone. How do you think the rich investors will feel if the market falls that much in the next month or so? Read up on the Depression circa 1930: People were eager to take ANY job...it was called 'survival.' What a difference two generations make. Forget the idea of a Work Ethic--mostly-- in today's world. Jillions of jobs are available and, OK, a lot pay crummy wages. What few understand is that these jobs become stepping stones to betterment as contacts expand and Management keenly observes who is willing to do a decent job and who are the slackers. The economy is broken, and it has been broken for a long time. Very sad world we live in. Unless you are the elite, you can participate in the race to space.
