Friday, September 10, 2021

Millions Face Evictions And Foreclosures In 2021 As Unemployment Benefits End https://youtu.be/K1JdIYjiwR8

Millions Face Evictions And Foreclosures In 2021 As Unemployment Benefits End https://youtu.be/K1JdIYjiwR8

8 Million Americans Million Will be Losing All Unemployment Benefits and Housing this early September. It is Labor Day weekend in the U.S. 2021, where some 60.2% of households receive assistance from one or more government programs. Haha "Labor" Day. It needs to be changed to Loafer Day. Unemployment benefits end at exactly the same time eviction moratoriums are lifted. Seems like a great idea. Unemployment ends, evictions begin. Strom within each other. This is going to be interesting. Right behind it the famous DELTA variant. Hopefully, this pushes people to get back to work. However, we might see draconian lockdowns return based on the lies the media continues to push. The delta variant is depressing the economy. The mu variant is coming next. 8 Million Americans will be losing all unemployment benefits starting this week of September. How many will ever find a new job? In the meantime, they will have no money or income to spend. Every statistic I look at points to a downturn of the economy. The Banks do not want to lend; businesses do not want to borrow. This economic and financial system has been providing bonuses for the rich for a very long time now. In a really fair system, the most successful investors like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars as a reward for their leadership in creating booming businesses. The mistake that everyone is making is assuming that the three extra zeroes are just a meaningless abstraction. But in reality, these zeroes make the difference between democracy and autocracy. The unemployment bonus was like a test by the elite to see how close the population is to rebel against this corrupt system. The wealthy can now safely become trillionaires and quadrillionaires, and the population will not care. Unemployment should have ended in June, as all Republican-led States have done. It is an incentive not to work. They should have lasted only until the vaccine became available. No coincidence that job openings are at record highs (10 million in June), and they cannot get fulfilled. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. The reality of it is it went on for too long that's why every city has Help Wanted signs on all the businesses. Yes, they're shitty jobs, but these are the same jobs these people lost, and now they pay more money they go back now they got a pay raise. The numbers of new hires speak volumes when it comes to describing a "recovery." Want a recovery? MANDATE VACCINATIONS!! Workers that are not vaccinated need to pay more for their health insurance or lose their health insurance. Covid-19 is a wild card in the future of in-person work. We can end Covid-19 and get back to a recovering economy, but for some reason, the "other country" within the USA thinks that some biblical figure's blood (faith) will save them. It won't. The jobs won't protect us from economic collapse. The food prices alone will invalidate all these job opportunities. A good chunk if not all of the hospitality and retail positions still qualified any of the employees for government assistance. The economy was already collapsing before the covid-19, and stimulus just postponed this. And one of the big problems in our culture is that we've become accustomed to being stimulated, entertained, and distracted!! This is fundamentally why those that thumb-down your videos (i.e., those that reject your words) and leave negative videos do so...they simply are living on a stimulation high!! Those days are coming to an end... The world is changing, and a Wealth transition is happening. We are headed towards a digital, A.I. cashless society. If you don't change with the times, you are screwed. Buying silver, dry food, and hiding will be your downfall, don't choose to be poor. Delta spreading like wildfire and out of control is slowing down the US economy. American are getting afraid of delta now, as you can see airline booking dropping again big big time airline warn and caution about q4 slow down in booking, by November, December 2021 there will be over 65 to 75 million delta infected Americans no choice but to do a complete shutdown and no traveling coming to grab control of delta by November December 2021 to April 2022. As you can see, employment numbers are disappointing. 1) Inflation is much higher than the government admits. In 1970, Gas was 25 cents a gallon. Today it is 3.059. I bought a package of bologna, a loaf of bread, a small jar of mayonnaise, and apples for a dollar. A pack of cigarettes was 25 cents. That is 1100% inflation 2) I buy groceries for the entire month. I buy almost exactly the same items every month. It varies between $200 and $250 a month. Yesterday my grocery bill was $350. Meat has gone up to $1 a pound. Gas has increased by $1 gal in one month. 3) We had inflation. Now we have hyperinflation. There is too much money in circulation. That easy play money is fueling the stock market, which doesn't have much real value in terms of actual goods and services. The stock market is hyperinflated. 4) In 2008, the economy collapsed. In 2020 the government collapsed. Soon, hyperinflation and the dollar will fail. The Fed policies have been exactly wrong for too long. Inflation occurs at the Federal Reserve when they print more money than is required to facilitate the financial transactions for the growth of the economy. On the other hand, price increases may be related to shortages of labor, shortages of material, product monopoly pricing power, and, yes, inflation. For years, the words 'inflation' and 'price increases' have been used synonymously. This inaccurate description has the effect of letting the Fed off the hook for the irresponsible act of recklessly printing money to facilitate the out-of-control deficit spending of the Congress. Price increases are price increases, and inflation is inflation. If this article were in Cosmopolitan, it would be understandable that the word inflation is used incorrectly; however, in a so-called business publication, it is ignorant and irresponsible. Free money forever! S&P 6,000! Prophet Powell will show up and calm down the free market (as always anticipated). More people in hospitals and deaths will just speed up the recovery pace and delay tapering to 2025. No worries. Simple as it is. Attention Employees! Many of you have been asking if we will celebrate US Labour Day as a holiday. US Labour Day is not a paid holiday for our company. All of you are expected to post for at least 18 hours. As usual, we will be handing out scripts with the quotes we expect you to Copy and Paste. Please try to stick to the script. Thanks. It looks like Gerome Powell is most interested in keeping wealthy people happy by keeping the stock market propped up. That is just insane because there are so many Americans suffering because of this, those who aren't invested in the markets. The Dow is up 15,000 points in a little over a year alone. How do you think the rich investors will feel if the market falls that much in the next month or so? Read up on the Depression circa 1930: People were eager to take ANY job...it was called 'survival.' What a difference two generations make. Forget the idea of a Work Ethic--mostly-- in today's world. Jillions of jobs are available and, OK, a lot pay crummy wages. What few understand is that these jobs become stepping stones to betterment as contacts expand and Management keenly observes who is willing to do a decent job and who are the slackers. The economy is broken, and it has been broken for a long time. Very sad world we live in. Unless you are the elite, you can participate in the race to space. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe, sane, and healthy friends!

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN