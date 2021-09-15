Max Igan: "This is DAMAGING us!"

When you know HOW something actually works in reality no one can lead you wrong or lie to you about it. Your ability to memorize is nothing compared to your ability to reason out how things work. Critical thinking, using first principals that are seen clearly in reality, is what we should be focusing on in schools. But we focus on memorization and turn our children into parrots who keep repeating the lies or faultshoods they "know". But knowledge is not memorized-data, incorporating information into your daily life so you can live a happy life, while allowing all other people to do the same, is true knowledge. When you know HOW something works, the "HOW" will confess what it can be used for, which is the "WHY" and it will tell you "WHAT" it's proper name should be. "How+Why=What" Your overall goal dictates your view on success or failure; What you see as right will promote that goal and what you see as wrong will disrupt that goal. You will never see properly until you adopt the universal-goal to: "Live a happy life while allowing all other people to do the same" Any law ever made supports a goal. Using critical thinking and basic principals you can tell what any law supports. If it does not support LIFE and the universal-goal then it is a bad goal, bad law, and will most likely end in death or a type of death such as an existence without voluntary-joy. No matter what you think you "know" you must prove it to be true, using your own critical thinking, learning for yourself "How" it works as one with the rest of reality before teaching it to others. Or you run the risk of lying to the next generation and keeping everyone on the wrong path.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment