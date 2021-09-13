Monday, September 13, 2021

A Catastrophic Stock Market Crash Is Coming In September: Get Ready For An Apocalyptic Bubble Burst https://youtu.be/beewmWAUoRI

A Catastrophic Stock Market Crash Is Coming In September: Get Ready For An Apocalyptic Bubble Burst https://youtu.be/beewmWAUoRI

Central Banks have become the new Feudalism. All property and wealth are being concentrated into a few hands via Fiat and zero interest. Serfdom is the endgame. The federal unemployment boost just ended, more states will end supplemental programs. Meanwhile, the real costs of living went up 15%-20% in one year (not "The Big Lie" C.P.I.). COVID hysteria continues to fester in the hive mind. Housing prices have grown 2 to 3 times more than wage growth since 2012. That bubble is getting turgid! The bubble will continue until the Omega Variant kills it. Then total chaos and only the survivors could care less. Our entire economy has been financialized. When you can make 100 times more money trading stocks than you can make working hard all day, you know the system is getting ready to collapse. Employers can't compete with the Fed's money printing. Government can pay workers more to stay home than your customers will pay you for the products or services you provide. Anybody happens to notice that some businesses like Walmart, for example, have been hiring for years according to their signs posted at the entrances yet haven't actually hired anyone? The worker shortage isn't because of covid or because they've been incentivized to stay home on unemployment, but rather because these businesses simply can't afford to pay workers! The now hiring signs are there to keep you from seeing what's actually happening economically. There's less to sell. There's less on the shelves. There's less coming in from China. It's all tied together. People are buying less. Everything is falling apart. Poor people with massive debt don't buy stuff. Stimmy is needed now on a regular basis for people to pay monthly bills. Game Over, we have a dead economy. Inflation is raging, and pay is lagging behind. Therefore, the point of power pumping the stock market wasn't simply to just push prices upward and make money for institutional traders, but rather to use it as a channel to funnel life support money to the companies to keep them from going bankrupt. The actual charts, then, are only showing the sheer magnitude of this economic problem. This economy will collapse without perpetual stimmy checks, and they know it. You're going to need a bigger helicopter, Jerome Powell. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. Folks, you must realize America as we know her is done; it's over. Prep up and enjoy the decline of the west. Don't work too hard either. Fiat has no real value. FOCUS ON YOURSELF. Two words: Great Reset. Planned by the Davos group and its billionaire oligarch members. Federal Reserve fully on board. Run the financial system off the cliff. Then the Fed steps up with a solution to the problem they helped create. Make the chaos go away by forcing the adoption of an all-digital currency to replace the defunct dollar—a tiny group of oligarchs that control virtually everything—Hegelian dialect. All metrics are down, yet stocks keep on pumping like a train. The Fed is doing more printing than it lets on and is buying EVERYTHING. Those that own the Private Fed, Rothchilds, etc., will own the World. We just need a few more lockdowns to create a few more distressed sellers. But the market will continue up while everything else collapses. Stocks generally track the amount of currency in circulation over time, so as long as the currency supply is expanding, stonk prices go zoom. The top will happen when prices finally explode. In 2008 and 2009, that is what it did. Gas prices exploded, along with commodities and food. I think this will play out the same. They can print money until that money has a direct impact on prices. At some point, prices are going to take off. That will be the end of the free money experiment. The Fed keeps printing. Under the market, a lot of puts are being sold. Soon not even the printing of money can keep up the market for at least the next temporary correction. If ever the Fed stops printing, the crash is guaranteed. An epic market crash is inevitable, which is fueled by the FED. The stimulus efforts will only exacerbate the downturn. The Fed is manipulating the most important information parameter in the economy, and that's the interest rates. The implosion is going to be spectacular. But the funny part will be the people will be dealing with skyrocketing prices while having no assets to fall back on. The Money Printer is used by the government to destroy the financial system; they are out of control with the money printer! There is a $35 TRILLION given to the Pentagon that is UNACCOUNTED for! Taxpayers' money at work! Like me, you should have NO debt, paid off houses, a number of different commodities of value. There are more than $90 trillion parked in the Caymans, for when the dollar is "allowed" to crash, timing will be paramount. The idea is to strip EVERY single inch or ounce of private property from Americans and auction it off overseas for 1/20th of a penny on the dollar. We, of course, will be barred from participating. Back in 1971, when the US defaulted on its debt obligations, most thought the US was cactus. But Henry Kissinger and Tricky Dicky Nixon pulled off the scam of the century and saved the USA. It has to collapse, it's inevitable, but I gave up setting a date long ago. The 2008 market was an easy call. This one is a dollar collapse market. It should never have been this high through covid. The real economy has not returned to preCovid levels. The market was already overpriced going into covid, and now it is double that with a poorer economy. QE forever has turned the market into a farce talk about mark to fantasy. In the 1930s, the Americans found margin lending and share buybacks had artificially inflated the markets, and this had lead to the Wall Street Crash of 1929. What lifted US stocks to 1929 levels in 1929? Margin lending and share buybacks. You can artificially inflate the markets with margin lending and share buybacks, and this is what is happening, just like it did before 1929. What’s new? The FED will now prop up the markets so that any correction is quickly reversed. In the 1930s, they had learned the hard way that inflated asset prices are not a store of wealth. October is looking pretty good for a nice adjustment or crash. Too many entities are waiting for payback from "The Big Guy." If the Democrats do not deliver on the 3.5 trillion dollar package and there is a protracted debt ceiling fight, the beginning of October could be pretty bumpy. Late September to middle-ish of October is historically when crashes happen. Why didn’t the Japanese use QE after their financial crisis? Japan saved the banks but left the debt in place. QE couldn’t get into the real economy due to a lack of borrowers. The banks were ready to lend, but there were too few borrowers as they were struggling with the debt they had already taken on. This is why the Japanese used fiscal rather than monetary policy. They saved the banks, but they left the debt in place. QE couldn’t get into the real economy, but it got into the financial markets. The gap between the economic fundamentals and the US stock market widened until it reached the 1929 levels. This is why the Japanese didn’t do much QE until Kuroda, as they knew it couldn’t get into the real economy when people were more concerned with paying off existing debt than taking on new debt. Richard Koo has no idea what Kuroda is doing and has put this down to him having no central banking experience. Personally, I think Kuroda does know what he’s doing. He knows QE can’t get into the real economy due to a lack of borrowers but is using it to inflate asset prices as this is what QE does best. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe, sane, and healthy friends!

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN