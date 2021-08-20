This Strange Development Is Going To Change Everything !! https://youtu.be/dQMnnr4a58Y

It may take a long time, but the truth comes out eventually. New information that the CDC has just released is going to radically change how Americans view this pandemic. Up until now, most people had assumed that the vaccines would give them permanent immunity and that they would be able to go back to their normal lives as a result. But now the CDC is telling the public exactly what I was telling my readers a year ago. Three new studies have proven that immunity to COVID starts to fade quite rapidly, and so now health authorities are going to be urging everyone to go out and get a “booster shot” this fall. Of course the effect of that “booster shot” will soon fade as well, and so we will inevitably be told that even more shots will be needed in the future.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment