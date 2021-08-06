The Federal Crackdown On Cryptocurrencies Is Starting To Get Pretty Crazy https://youtu.be/-NHY24Kn96I

Dogecoin was started as a parody, but it currently has a market cap of over $26 billion. That's insane! But most cryptocurrency owners would never even imagine that someday heavily armed federal agents may come to arrest them when they least expect it. But this sort of things is starting to happen with alarming frequency. As long as you adhere to all of the very strict federal rules that have been put into place to govern cryptocurrencies, you will be fine. But if you try to use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as the truly independent mediums of exchange that they were originally designed to be, you could soon have an armored vehicle come crashing through the side of your home.
