👉America's Humiliation in Afghanistan to Lead to Taiwan Invasion and The End of The American Empire https://youtu.be/d-YVUTwCFLk

America's Humiliation in Afghanistan to Lead to Taiwan Invasion and The End of The American Empire Out of control virus, vaccines failing, unemployment rising, out of control crime, skyrocketing inflation, gas nearing $5/gallon, major auto parts and appliance shortages, disastrous Afghan situation, Taiwan crisis dead ahead. WELCOME TO The New AMERIKA!. America is in an existential crisis. Never before in our history has there been so many traitors to the constitution, and they don't even hide it. America can’t process the number of evacuees 7000 miles around the world but can easily allow 200 thousands illegals into the US per month. Stick a fork in it. This government is screwed up. US reputation has been destroyed, decaying culture, retarded levels of wokeness, Ponzi economy, reckless borrowing, losing billions and billions of dollars to stupidity, incompetence, now enforcing the cult of covid on everyone. What an embarrassment. China is laughing at how easy it will be to put USA in its place without firing a single shot. This was all intentionally done. Whoever is pulling the strings wants this to happen. The globalists want America to fall. The US army is being made to look awful in Kabul. I do not think the rank and file will forget this in a hurry. So in the grand scheme of things, this is good news. The American empire fell when the poison of trillions of fake dollars was injected into the body politic, and it died of terminal corruption. Have the power to print unlimited money, and eventually, everything and everybody is bought and paid for.
