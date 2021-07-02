Small Business Apocalypse Continues All Over America https://youtu.be/hsgtfEx7Hso

Small businesses remain the backbone of the economy. These businesses comprise a huge part of the economy and are an important part of commerce in America. Small businesses employed 60.6 million people or 47.1% of the workforce in 2017. Simply put, casual observance indicates the state of these businesses is poor and for most little help is on its way. The true state of these often struggling enterprises is evident in small towns and cities across America. Simply put, the crew at Marge's has to sell a lot of ice cream cones every hour just to keep the lights on.
