Millions of Working Poor Americans Slide into Poverty as Inflation Thwarts Recovery https://youtu.be/vip_4Upchag

Millions of Working Poor Americans Slide into Poverty as Inflation Thwarts Recovery there are tens of millions of Americans that are considered to be among the “working poor”, and that number is growing with each passing day. The cost of living is rising far faster than our paychecks are, and an increasing number of Americans are not even able to afford the basics. For instance, everyone needs a place to live. Unfortunately, home prices have surged so dramatically this year that the percentage of Americans that say that it is a “bad time to buy a home” has risen to the highest level ever recorded…
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment