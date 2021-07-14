💥Inflation’s Inferno Implosion as The Fed Is Losing the Narrative – Hyperinflation in 2022 https://youtu.be/Ln5AwB99kVY

Inflation’s Inferno Implosion as The Fed Is Losing the Narrative – Hyperinflation in 2022 As Inflation Rises, the Fed Is Losing the Narrative. At first inflation will be gradual, like it is now, and then it will be all at once, and that’s when it hits the fan. From what I see, 12% is an understatement. M2 is not a constant … it is being expanded exponentially by the Fed (to keep things from collapsing) … and to hide this fact from the public … the Fed has now stopped reporting their M2 numbers … if they simply double M2 again (like they recently did) to keep their banks from collapsing .The price of Silver will reach 280 dollars per ounce .That’s a “ten bagger” (that is almost guaranteed to us by the Fed) , and what is also almost guaranteed is that the banksters will have all the governments in their pocket crush crypto (as a dangerous infringement upon their fiat paper IOU Ponzi scheme)!! The federal government is in debt much more than $28 trillion if you count unfunded liabilities. Amtrak, Post office, Social Security and Medicare are all broke or hopelessly in debt to the tune of hundreds of billions. The solution: print more dollars but call it quantitative easing !! According to the Biden administration inflation will go down and it is up because of the auto industry. Considering they had a faulty narrative from the beginning, I’d hardly say they’re losing it now. Hard to lose what never existed. Inflation is what the FED is doing. Higher prices are a result of that. FED Is Adding to the Problem with Massive Pumping. We should be entitled to a return commensurate with this 5% Inflation.
