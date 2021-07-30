Have The Social Media Companies Become Way Too Powerful? https://youtu.be/NnpSLOv2mAQ

Do you remember the early days of the Internet? It was like “the wild west”, and that could be bad, but in many ways it was also very good. The Internet was very decentralized at that time, and information could flow very freely. For the very first time, ordinary people could communicate with others all over the globe on a massive scale, and I believe that was an incredibly positive development for humanity. Unfortunately, the elite were absolutely horrified by this free flow of information and they became obsessed with restricting it. Today, highly advanced algorithms have been designed to shape our behavior online. We are increasingly being funneled to just a handful of immensely powerful corporate-owned websites, and information on those sites is heavily monitored, controlled and censored.
