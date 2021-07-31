Countdown To The Next Lockdown: US Will See More Restrictions https://youtu.be/zJbrw6s6XIE

For most of the first half of 2021, the vast majority of Americans believed that the COVID pandemic was nearly over. But now the Delta variant has changed everything. We are being told that the number of confirmed cases is absolutely skyrocketing, and new mandates and restrictions are now being instituted all over the nation. If the number of newly confirmed cases each day continues to rise, could we also see a return of widespread lockdowns and school closings? Such a notion would have been unimaginable just a few weeks ago, but now the Biden administration is openly admitting that it is a possibility…
