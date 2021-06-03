US Exploring a Digital Dollar https://youtu.be/h11DEEfthdg

Last year, China launched a digital yuan pilot program. The Chinese government-backed digital currency got a boost when the country’s biggest online retailer announced the first virtual platform to accept the Chinese digital currency. China isn’t the only government exploring the possibility of digital money. Sweden has developed a digital currency of its own. The European Central Bank is pushing for a digital euro. And Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina recently told CNBC that digital currency is “the future of our financial system.” So, how long before a digital dollar comes to the United States? Well, it’s already in the pipeline.
