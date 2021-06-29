The Fed In A Box : They Cannot Raise Interest Rates https://youtu.be/smhxnXY7Jxw

The Fed announced the reportedly hawkish news that the central bank may raise rates, not this year, not next year, but by fifty basis points sometime in 2023. This tapering would slow the Fed’s buying of $120 billion of debt securities a month with money created from the ether to some lesser amount.
