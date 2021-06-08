Peter Schiff : Americans Are Worried About Inflation https://youtu.be/AIsqSUP4WmU

If you’ve been to the grocery store, or the gas station, or the building supply store, you know we have an inflation problem. Last month’s hotter than expected CPI confirmed what we already intuitively know. But the folks over at the Federal Reserve continue to tell us there’s nothing to worry about. They insist inflation is transitory. Their reassurances notwithstanding, people are worried. Searches for the word “inflation” hit an all-time high on Google trends in May. In this clip from a recent podcast, Peter Schiff talked about the growing public worry about inflation and why the Fed’s response is bogus. According to Google Trends, searches for the word “inflation” hit the highest level since 2004 between May 9 and May 15. That’s as far back as the data goes. Google charts trends numerically and during that time period interest in “inflation” went all the way up to 100.
