Tuesday, May 11, 2021

👉Small Business & The Middle Class are The First Victims of The Pandemic & FED Policies https://youtu.be/3SwsJPXjkb8 Small Business & The Middle Class are The First Victims of The Pandemic & FED Policies The pandemic has left a lot of small businesses in the United States struggling to survive. Many neighborhood stores may close their doors for good. All the big corporations were allowed to remain open during the pandemic while all the small businesses were forced to close. This is called corporatism. The government chooses which businesses fail or stay open. The economy never was shut down .The stock markets traded, the banks traded, the big retailers sold goods, it's a grab before the crash, and they'll do it all again. Corporate takeover. Government dependence. Disaster. Ghost towns coming. The whales pump and dump the economy, just like the great depression and the recession of 2008. "In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way. " -Franklin D. Roosevelt. That was the plan all along. Bankrupt the middle class and small business to make room for the bigger ones like Amazon, Walmart, etc... The pandemic is literally a cash grab for big businesses. Politicians earning money from trust funds are rarely going to be very understanding towards those who are truly working for a living. While most small businesses that have applied for the COVID relief have yet to see a penny of it while their businesses die on the vine. By the time SBA PPP program wraps up, ONLY the big corporate monopolies will have received small business loans. At least 90% of all American small businesses will be left high and dry. Their businesses closed, their workforce laid off, their properties foreclosed. But then, that was the goal from the get-go. We knew from the beginning that this program is designed by cheaters for the cheaters. Bailout money doesn't go to the right people. Trillions, soon to be quadrillions, are being given to wall street and the biggest corporations with no strings attached when the real small businesses are not getting any help. They are bailing out hedge funds instead of helping who really needs help. The Fed has no right to do any of this to us. Yet the Congress, who is complicit in the crimes, looks the other way. Now they have come up with trillions in free money spread thinly among the middle class while all the real money goes to wall street and the corporations that leveraged themselves pigging out on their own stock. There are subsidies everywhere except for the lowly self-employed (no W-2) who are the ones that are still stuck in Obamacare paying 4 figure premiums with no coverage. Corruption is very obvious, yet the people that should fix it are complicit in it. Congress has proven itself one of the most corrupt bodies in history. The largest and most serially fined and prosecuted bank in America, JPMorgan Chase, is borrowing billions from the Fed’s discount window at ¼ of one percent interest. The Fed is offering its repo loans to trading houses on Wall Street at 1/10 of one percent interest. But the loans to small businesses under the CARES Act and Small Business Administration are being made at ten times that amount of interest. Should a small restaurant owner be paying ten times the amount of interest as a giant trading house on Wall Street? The New York Fed has pumped into Wall Street trading houses more than $12 trillion in super cheap repo loans. Those loans began on September 17, 2019 ,four months before the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States. Retail investors can't sell stocks since they are locked into their 401k's. And the hedge funds are corrupt and getting free money. That stimulus money was never really intended to help small businesses. It was just intended to make it look like they wanted to help them. That's it. The stimulus package was intended to place a fat turkey on the bankster and corporate tables and leave small businesses snapping at each other underneath, waiting for a boney wing to drop off. It is shameful. It was never intended that Small businesses receive anything more than a gnawed over bone or two. The $12 TRILLION and counting US Federal Government and Federal Reserve bailouts are solely for Wall Street and the Corrupt Corporations and Banksters that own both. Hello Small businesses. The Fed and Government are not going to save you. In fact, it's the exact opposite. Most small businesses have been deemed nonessential. Did you hear that. You are nonessential. They want you dead. Since they can print unlimited dollars, they don't care about your tax dollars. Eradicating small business makes it easier for them to implement their New World Medical Tyranny State Order. Stop whining, you ingrateful defunct small business owners. The printer needs time to warm up. The governments only values the rich and the bankers.They've already been paid, so what's the problem. Small Business owners are too free-thinking. They'll make it harder to control the cattle and force them to get their chip . Only the top gets Fed bailouts and special tax treatments. In America, there are two ruling classes. The rich and government workers. Everything in between is just feeder fish. The Fed is always doing what the fed does; oppress the saver, make grandpa work till he drops, and thank the grandkids for the loan. Politicians actions, shutting down small business is your first clue. Yes, this is very sinister. Difficult for most of us to understand or comprehend this kind of evil. Most of us are decent people who go along to get along. Our enemy does not feel the same way or operate the same way. It's difficult to fight evil when you are not evil yourself. If you want to save yourself, open up. Call your customers and tell them you are open for business. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to discern that the government wants the small businesses to borrow money to pay employees who are not working, so they (the government) still collect income tax, payroll tax, and those employees are not collecting unemployment benefits. There is no way the banks are going to forgive those loans if they can keep them on the books. This is a war against the middle class and the small businesses in America. Well, what do you expect? It is money created out of thin air courtesy of the Federal Reserve. And since the US Fed money was backed by nothing, it wouldn’t matter to them if their unlimited printing will bail out their own 1% buddies. And transfer the US sheeple’s hard-earned taxes via the private corporation and tax-collector arm of the Fed, the IRS, to pay for their bailouts. Wakes-wakey sheeple, just keep bending over and accept your government’s rear shafting of your livelihood. The existence of a middle class is a historical aberration. The norm is masses of peasants living on the edge of starvation and a handful of complete monsters who own everything. Instead of Draining the Swamp, the Swamp Is Draining America. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. The government is already out of money, and another 250 billion dollars will not go far. Of the thirty million small businesses in America, only 1.7 million received money from the 2.3 trillion dollar aid package. This continues to be a rapidly unfolding disaster. The promise of help from the Paycheck Protection Program delayed mass firings from the 54 million Americans employed by small businesses, but now that the government has failed to come through, the carnage is about to begin. The terms of the PPP call for the LOANS to be paid off in full UNLESS the unpaid balances are forgiven. You can bet that for most small businesses, the terms of the loan will be so incredibly tough that they will NEVER qualify for the government's forgiveness. But the bankers get bailouts with no strings attached. The banksters working with the multinationals want the small guy out. So they'll financially starve them. Everyone seems to think PPP is a big deal. It is not. Its just PR. The pitch is that you can keep employees, right? What do those employees do while the business is closed? So you borrow money to pay people to do nothing while no revenue comes in. Well then - you say that part of the loan will be forgiven - why give it to me then, why not then just send those employees straight to State unemployment office rather than through payroll. Was it so the employer could withhold taxes, and the state can't? So if I had kept those employees and the government paid for two months of the salaries, what then? Reopen with what will surely be reduced demand and reduced revenue. Would I lay people off immediately then? Or would I wait until I really knew how severe the demand issue would be. All the while, getting feel-good points but losing money, which might ultimately destroy the business entirely. What will that inventory be worth when we are able to reopen. Will it cover the floor plan debt? Will it be worth $10 million less than the floor plan debt? PPP started with a ten-year term. That was dropped to two years at the last minute. Small businesses will take what they can get because it is a matter of survival. But please don't believe this PPP/SBA supports them in any way meaningful. It is just made for TV. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to discern that the government wants them to borrow money to pay employees who are not working, so the government can still collect income tax, payroll tax, and those employees are not collecting unemployment benefits. The government did this. The virus did not. This is a monumental screw-up by our media and political complex. The normal economy is done folks. Stick a fork in it. Now, we have a Black Market and a market for slaves controlled by the Elites. A lot of small businesses likely need to close at this point. The middle class has always supported the poor and the rich. What happens when the middle class disappears? 90% will be poor, 9% will Be comfortable, and 1% will have it all. The plan is finally coming to fruition. $350 BILLION covered 5% of small business applicants for the 2.5-month payroll plus rent program. That means that 7 TRILLION Dollard would be required to meet all current applicant's loan requests. The usual federal budget is 4.5 TRILLION per year, and the US GDP is about 20 TRILLION. Any small business that thinks they are getting these loans is absolutely crazy. The biggest victim of the Fed Policy is the small saver. Why in the world do we celebrate zero interest rates brought to the country by Princeton economists - Bernanke and Powell. Maybe I missed it, but did Powell explain why he thought the small saver should sacrifice their interest income for the benefit of wealthier interest groups. Why do we allow the globalist to control and bleed our nation dry with a private bank like the Federal Reserve (which is neither federal nor a reserve) is one of the great questions of the day. Any president in similar circumstances could simply disband it with an executive order, citing it as a threat to national security and restore full powers to the Treasury Department. A restoration as created by the Founding Fathers. Why is the government allowing this money grab to continue as real Americans suffer? Why! This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
