Monday, April 26, 2021
👉The Markets Illusion Coming to an End -- Global Economic Collapse Unfolding https://youtu.be/tL2bLTsyocE
It's been day after day, week after week, and month after month of waking up to the markets being higher. One morning soon, we wake up, and the party is over. the Dow will drop 2000 points in one day, and that will just be the beginning. It is going to happen, and it will come when we least expect it. The exponential rise will stop. At least a 23% correction is coming. Small caps down 40-60% from their highs. A controlled crash of sort. All the money flowed from the Russell 2000 into the cash-rich FAANG stocks - whose charts mirror that of the S&P500. Now that the S&P500 is severely over-extended, a correction is imminent, which will bring the small caps even further down. Now is not the time to be fully invested. We are approaching May. In May, sell and go away, and the correction begins Global Economic Collapse is unfolding. Anyone that thinks this is stopping here is straight smoking rock. The passage of a 43% cap gains tax by Congress would do the trick. Taking a capital gain is a voluntary, discretionary action. It is the investor's choice if and when they will take a capital gain on an investment. An onerous 43% tax will cause people to either take their gains beforehand at the 20% rate if they can or not take any gains at all and avoid the tax THAT way. If nobody takes their capital gains at 43%, you know how much revenue the government collects? ZERO dollars! Bill Clinton knew that, which is why he CUT capital gains taxes and raised taxes on earned income. The big problem with onerous taxes like this one is that investors' behavior changes from making investments based on their economic soundness to making financial decisions solely for tax reasons. The Fed has never been able to stop a crash in its entire history, nor can it directly influence the market. Make no mistake, we are in a speculative bubble, and they have never ended well. World production is cratering, which means demand destruction and debt collapse. We are witnessing the largest global empire in all of mankind coming to a complete and utter standstill. Just think about that for a moment. This is the Great Reset. I hope everyone has guns, ammo, food, and some Precious Metals. There's no printing your way out of a debt bubble that's now in the QUADRILLIONS. The market is completely broken at this point, and we are at the beginning of the biggest depression in human history. And When the debt bubble pops,it will be heard on the other side of the solar system. American exceptionalism is coming to an end. The illusion is over. People should wake up and get their heads out of the clouds and deal with reality. The stock market never has doubled in value in 4 years and never will, and stay that way, as long as nothing in the market landscape has changed to justify it. All of you who are shock in dismayed should only be mad at yourself for not critically thinking. The only one to blame is yourself. This crash is proof of the following: GREED IS NOT GOOD. Jim Rickards has mentioned a theory called Ice-9. The end result is a ONE WORLD Currency and the end of Capitalism. New World Order IN A FEW MONTHS. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. The modern economy as we know it is based on nothing but DEBT. One big Ponzi scheme that has plundered and pillaged our country for more than 75+ years. It all needs to crash. The unelected, unaudited Fed was given the god-like power to create money and still screwed everything up. The American economy has been limping along for almost 20 years now. It's really piss poor! Hell, we never really got out of the 2001 or 2008 recessions because none of the underlying problems have been fixed ever since. All the virus did was simply expose just how weak the American economy really is. The American economy simply can't handle any shocks to it. It's built only on paper and speculation, and the slightest wind will knock its house of cards down easily. That is what you see now! There is going to be wave after wave of bad news, and I don't see how they can keep this thing afloat. This is it. Only a miracle can save this. Not even the FED The canary in the coal mine is Glass-Steagall. If they scream "Uncle" and promise to reform their wicked ways, then you know they are truly desperate. The CEO's salary cuts to "share the pain with the little guy," and the admission that stock buybacks were for bonuses, was part of a PR campaign. They, of course, have a solution for the problem they created. A new global currency that, unfortunately, will be under their control. Same as it ever was. The Bolsheviks will stop at nothing to protect their fiefdoms. These pricks are all in to save their NWO and Global financial system. When the dust settles and ashes clear, we can only hope that they went with the great fire. Washington taxpayers are looking at a sizable bill for the pandemic health care costs. Brought to you by the Liquidity Trap. One classic way to end the trap is massive asset deflation, including gold and silver. Buckle up, bucko. It’s going to be a bumpy ride. Twelve years old and growing, maybe 40 years (Reaganomics). The Gigantic Sucking Sound is the Capital Destruction of the Western World Economies. Party on like it is 476 - Fall of the Western Roman Empire. This would be an opportune time for brave Americans to take back their country, end the FED. Otherwise, this country is Finished. We all know the bankers can print money out of thin air and manipulate ALL markets ALL of the time, UP or DOWN. The stock market can only go down due to the EXPRESS VOLITION and DIRECT ACTION of the bankers. In other words, if the stock market goes down, the bankers did it. The bankers are RESPONSIBLE for ANY AND ALL market crashes. In a fiat money world, this is a fact. Only bankers can make the stock market go down. Nothing else. No natural disasters, no nothing. As long as there are computers and electricity. The bankster-owned Fed and other central banks create booms and busts while profiting on both the upside and downside. All stock, bonds, commodities, and real estate markets are rigged by the International Criminal Banking Cabal. As asset prices plunge, the banksters will be there to buy them up for ten cents on the dollar. The pandemic is not the cause of this economic collapse but provides a convenient cover for the gangsters and criminals who now control our monetary, financial, and governmental system. Let's hope that there are enough people out there who are able to ignore the 24/7 propaganda and focus on the true enemy of mankind who is destroying our nations and civilization. And a good place to start is the privately owned Federal Reserve, which was established in 1913 in violation of the US Constitution. They are resetting the system, but there will be no arrests. The Power That Be knows the system is no longer sustainable, so they are using the pandemic as a cover. And no, there will be no mass arrest - maybe a few perps walk for the show. What would things look like after the reset? I am not sure, but the initial view will be vastly lower standards of living for the middle class, and most of the poor will be poorer. Tough times to come, but don't expect justice from the people that are orchestrating the reset. This is not a pandemic - it's a reset. In a week to two weeks time, when all the business have been forced to close down; when kids have been home from school without any recourse to daycare; when nobody ventures outside due to fear and uncertainty; when all the industries that cater to hospitality, service, and travel are forced to lay off their workforce because no one is patronizing them anymore. When individuals find themselves unable to pay for food, their mortgage or rent, or utilities or bills of any kind, no one buys movie tickets, cars, or vacations. Then it will be the corporations too that will find themselves unable to maintain their operations and ability to function. At this point, everything from utility companies (telephone, internet); communication (cell phone service providers); entertainment (movie studios, television conglomerates); logistics and transportation (air, land, sea); energy companies (oil refineries); social services (hospitals, firefighters); education (for-profit universities); food production (Tyson, Archer-Daniel Midland): THE ENTIRE GAMUT OF EVERY ASPECT OF MODERN LIFE IN THE GLOBAL CURRENT WORLD ORDER will collectively cry out for a reprieve as both the poorest and the richest, the largest and the smallest--all being now so inextricably linked--will with one voice shout that the only way to save the ENTIRE WORLD will be to reset the ENTIRE ECONOMIC SYSTEM. Then, this happens: This is when and where all the streams of conspiratorial theories all run into the same great ocean. If you want to stay in your home; keep your lights on--nay keep electricity itself on (from the point of view of the electric companies); feed your families; make a living, in other words, return to normalcy, then you will have no choice but to take the New Economic Dollar; a cashless, connected to the internet, always track-able and traceable; replete with a micro-chipped population ; with the new owners of the organs of modern tech and industry overseeing the entire enterprise as they will have bought out all that collapsed for pennies on the dollar. The companies and corporations, of course, will be the nodes of dissemination. Here, they'll say, is your vouchers for six months free utilities and services until we get society sorted out again and you can get back to work and back on your feet, just take the chip, sign these papers, and abide by these new (metaphysical) terms and conditions. There, that wasn't so hard now, was it? Welcome, Home Family! The elite, the CEOs, the rich, and the famous are all bugging out while the reset occurs. This pandemic is merely the pretext to reset the entire global economic system . Look around, open your eyes. As the old Native American saying goes, don't listen to anything the government says, instead watch what they actually do. Look at what is happening; society itself is being closed down; businesses are being forced to close or will have to close down due to lack of business; trade disruption; schools, churches, courthouses, parades, holidays; ALL ceasing operation at the drop of a hat; people under quarantine; curfew; and "socially distancing" themselves . This is being used as a casus belli against the old economic order and ushering in the new one. Don't be fooled . See beyond where this is heading. This was all planned. The plan can be discerned if you have a wide enough and high enough view of the horizon. Lastly, there is another element at play. For every force at play, there is an equal and opposite force at work. The market was going to crash anyway. This is all a cover for their incompetence. Better to blame the pandemic. "The illusion of freedom in America will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way, and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” Frank Zappa. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! 