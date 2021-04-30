Friday, April 30, 2021

👉America An Empire Sinking in Debt !! https://youtu.be/k2IzJ49pXKI The Fed is bringing the USA into bankruptcy, with national debt hitting 30 trillion soon. The billionaires are already raking in record earnings with fed money literally stolen from the state. Who needs an enemy when you have the Fed. The Fed is creating wealth ex ni·hi·lo simply by printing money and buying bonds, providing liquidity that finds its way into stocks, and keeping interest rates low to keep investor money flowing into the market. It’s keeping the market afloat as it wants to naturally correct because the market is overvalued. They can keep doing this until inflation gets out of control, then they will have to raise rates, and we can see a large correction. The debt monster is loose. S&P Global Ratings projects the global debt-to-GDP level will swell to a record 265% this year. It also expects insolvencies and defaults to rise to levels not seen since the 2009 crisis. Higher leverage and “a more challenging operating environment” have led S&P Global Ratings to downgrade 22% of corporate and sovereign debt issuers globally — “particularly speculative-grade borrowers and those suffering most from the pandemic’s economic effects.” According to the report, default rates could double by mid 2021. Corporate bankruptcies are already surging in the US, and many overleveraged small businesses are simply shutting down. A total of 509 companies had gone bankrupt this year , exceeding the number of filings during any comparable period since 2010. A recent article at ForeignPolic.com warned, “This administration will face a global debt crisis that could dwarf what the world experienced in 2008-2009. To prevent the worst, it will need to address the burdensome debt plaguing both the United States and the global economy.” The report singled out the growing levels of debt in the US and called them “unsustainable.” A surge in spending to mitigate the health and economic impacts of the pandemic has brought the total public debt in the United States to over 127 percent of GDP—its highest level since 1946 and a hurdle that will create considerable drag on future economic growth. Other types of debt, household, auto, and student loans, as well as credit card debt—have seen similar surges. Almost 20 percent of US corporations have become zombie companies that are unable to generate enough cash flow to service even the interest on their debt, and only survive thanks to continued loans and bailouts.” According to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), the global debt is already well above the level S&P Global warned about. In April, the organization reported that global debt across all sectors rose by over $10 trillion in 2019, topping $255 trillion. At over 322% of GDP, global debt is now 40 percentage points ($87 trillion) higher than at the onset of the 2008 financial crisis—a sobering realization as governments worldwide gear up to fight the pandemic.” The US government ran a budget deficit of $659.59 billion in March, pushing the budget shortfall to a record $1.7 trillion through the first half of fiscal 2021, according to the Treasury Department’s Monthy Treasury Statement. The March budget deficit ranks as the third biggest monthly shortfall in US history, driving Uncle Sam the biggest half-year deficit ever. Prior to last year’s stimulus-fueled $3.13 trillion deficit, the US government had only run annual deficits over $1 trillion four times, all during the Great Recession. Uncle Sam is already on the fast track to $2 trillion with six months left in the fiscal year. The previous record deficit for the first six months of a fiscal year was $829 billion set back in 2011. Uncle Sam spent nearly a trillion dollars in March. The $927.21 billion in outlays last month brought total fiscal 2021 spending to a staggering 3.41 trillion. For this fiscal year, the federal government has spent $2.74 trillion more than it’s taken in. The previous record deficit for an entire fiscal year was $1.4 trillion set in 2009. Spending in response to the pandemic drove the deficit to these astronomical levels. Long-term US debt sales rose to levels not seen since the height of the financial crisis before the current financial crisis, and the Federal Reserve was already monetizing US debt with quantitative easing before the pandemic. As of April, the national debt was approaching $27.2 trillion after having just eclipsed $27 trillion. According to the National Debt Clock, the debt to GDP ratio now stands at 127.7%. Studies have shown that a debt to GDP ratio over 90% retards economic growth by about 30%. It's hard to even fathom this level of debt. And nobody seems concerned. Virtually everybody agrees that trillions in government spending are necessary to boost the economy and mitigate the effect of the government shutdowns – Republicans and conservatives included. Everybody is a Keynesian now. But nobody seems to be asking the most significant question: who is going to pay for all of this? After all, borrowed money has to be paid back. The answer is simple: We will all be on the hook for this massive bill. We will either pay for it in higher real taxes or a massive inflation tax — probably both. It has been recently estimated that global debts stand at $284 trillion equivalent, representing 355% of global GDP. Estimates such as these must be treated with caution, and they probably underestimate financial sector debt. Furthermore, no allowance in these figures is made for OTC derivatives, which according to the Bank for International Settlements, have a gross value of 15.48 quadrillion! Netting out at $609 trillion. It may sound like hyperbole, but the imminent global debt crisis cannot be taken lightly. After years of incredibly low-interest rates around the world, companies and governments issued debt like it was going out of style. And it just may. The untold story of the world economy, this far at the least, is the possibly perilous connection between the scattering trade war and the protrusion of global debt, valued at a breathtaking $247 trillion. That’s “Trillion” with a “T.” This is a multi-trillion dollar problem, one hard to just evaluate. The numbers are so immense as to be almost inexplicable. Households, businesses, and governments borrow on the premise that they will service their debts either by paying the principal and interest or by turning the debts into new loans. But this works only if incomes increase fast enough to make the debts tolerable or to warrant new loans. When those ingredients go lacking, delinquencies, defaults, and worst-case panics follow. These aren't just mind-boggling numbers. There are real, wholehearted consequences for average Americans. High debt drove up interest rates, which translates to higher payments on mortgages, car loans, and credit card debt. Because debt is growing, somewhat than stable, in 30 years, a family with a $300,000 mortgage can anticipate paying around $45,000 more over the course of the mortgage. If the current economic shock has taught us anything, it is that despite all the new controls rules regulations put in by Congress after the financial crisis, Wall Street always has a way of finding new and inventive ways of creating things to sell like the hundreds of billions of dollars in subprime mortgage-backed securities that basically broke bank balance sheets more than ten years ago. A similar but simpler Wall Street product needs to be on your radar if it's not already. You've probably heard about them. They're called collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs. No, not CDOs. Those are collateralized debt obligations, which of course, just you know, help destroy the banking system in 2008. CLOs are bundles of business loans generally made to smaller or mid-sized companies, some of whom have maybe trouble balance sheets or maxed out their own borrowing, can't sell bonds directly to investors or do not qualify for traditional bank loans. The banks are making mistakes similar to those leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. Only this time with this new type of security that could break bank balance sheets beyond repair. The only constant here is the taxpayer always pays for the sins of the rich. But hey, no worries, the Fed will bail all out. Fed has been buying bonds. Thus, these companies will be able to issue more bonds and pay back their debt to the banks. The banks also can sell off the bonds they're holding to Fed at a profit with near 0 rates. All win-win for everyone except the federal balance, which no one cares about. Debts no longer matter; employment no longer matters. Governments printing funny money no longer matters. Corporate losses, stores closing it does not matter. Dead bodies, mass graves, it does not matter. Welcome to the Twilight Zone. The Fed now needs to print faster! Fun facts: The Fed is not, I repeat not, a government agency and not part of the federal government at all. The Fed is a private institution run by private bankers, who have taken over the US governmental finance sector. The US constitution forbids anyone but the federal government from printing money. The US government does not print money. The Federal Reserve (a privately owned company) prints our money then loans it to the US government via treasury notes, and the US government pays interest on it. The US government pays interest on money it borrows from a private company. It allows it to print our money. Since the Lehman crisis, the increased zombification of large corporate entities has been accompanied by economic stagnation — with the notable exception of tech industries which is not relevant to our story. The general stagnation is even worse when the underreporting of price inflation by standardized CPI method is taken into account. Furthermore, trillion-dollar annual US deficits being matched by substantial US trade deficits led to the expansion from 56% to 96% of GDP of non-financial corporate debt. Most brick and mortar jobs have been permanently lost, several millions. The massive printing of money leads to inflation, and this round is not trivial. It is massive. Real wages will fall dramatically. Already going on. Been to the grocery store lately?, been to Home Depot lately to look at 2x4? Prices? I would say 5% real wage deflation over the next year as prices rise with little wage pressure due to high unemployment. The government trying to fix everything by making commerce illegal and creating mass unemployment, then bailing out anybody and everybody with the printing presses running 24/7 is no solution. Society will look back at this and say what an idiotic and overdone response to the pandemic. Idiots fixing things. It was cover for the largest smash and grabbed in history. $27 trillion debt, of which $8 trillion was added in the past 43 months. With $8 trillion thrown away, we still had a GDP contraction of 32.9%! Without the $8 trillion, what sort of contraction should we have had? 69%? $8 trillion is about 50% of our annual GDP before the pandemic. We seem to have an economy filled with holes that lead to the pockets of the few and corrupt. 