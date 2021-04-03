Saturday, April 3, 2021

$3T Infrastructure Bill Spending Spree - Double Digit Inflation,Unemployment & Interest Rates Coming

$3T Infrastructure Bill Spending Spree - Double Digit Inflation,Unemployment & Interest Rates Coming $3T Infrastructure Bill Spending Spree -- Double Digit Inflation,Unemployment, and Interest Rates Coming The FED is printing like there is no tomorrow ,because for them there is no tomorrow. Who cares about the long-term viability of the country !. Spend as fast as you can ,is how the government is running things. They are using the next cycles stimulus to pay for the interest in the last few stimuli. We'll still pay for it because they'll just divvy it out to special interests now. Additional debt will prolong the bleed. This show is coming to its ugly end. Over the past 13 months of this miracle money-printing show, the Fed has added $3.5 trillion in assets to its balance sheet. Bringing its total assets to a record of $7.69 trillion. And just when you think it couldn't get worse. Together with the $1.9 trillion COVID packages just passed by Congress last month. The White House unveiled a $2.25 trillion infrastructure package. And there is a 10 trillion dollar Green New Deal being put together in congress right behind the 3 trillion infrastructure package. $650 billion to rebuild US infrastructure. $400 billion to care for the elderly and disabled. $300 billion for housing infrastructure. $300 billion to revive US manufacturing. Without highways, there will be NO deliveries. No food, No spare parts. No booze. No meds. No heating oil. Get it NOW while you can ;because tomorrow you can't. It can definitely get worse. Next up is 50% income tax rates. We're the new kulaks, and our property will be confiscated through taxes and currency debasement. An alternate crypto-based economy will develop in response. Be prepared. I'm amazed at how we can throw trillions of dollars around and say it's not enough. Simple. Fire up the printing presses and warm up the helicopters. Stagflation here we come! How soon before pandemic loan defaults begin to hit banks? The stimulus is going to flat screens and Apple Watches. Wait until the new taxes on the rich net half what Biden claimed. Always happens. Then the burden for all the spending will fall on those with jobs, as it has for eternity. Of course middle class will pay for it by higher taxes and inflation. We lost any semblance of fiscal responsibility. And Federal spending makes up about a third of GDP. So as they borrow and spend, they will applaud themselves with the improved GDP numbers. We can't keep printing money! We are at 45% of our GDP, and that is going to break our system real quick. Get ready people, because the stock market is going to crash and soon. Hopefully soon, the market inefficiencies are insane right now. Real growth is impossible without letting the failures fail. Unfortunately, the government will likely continue to fight the needed crash, so when the crash finally comes, we won't be able to recover. Since when was the Fed about stimulating the economy? By and large, that can only be done via vigorous government fiscal spending. The Fed is only interested in increasing the value of the assets owned by Fed members and their friends. Sooner or later, we need to start staying within our budget and start paying off debt. Some administration needs to have the leadership to do it. I don’t want to be paying higher taxes, and they are going to fall on the shoulders of the middle class. Inflation and taxes will be soon coming to our door to collect. Anyone with common sense understands increasing the corporate income tax means the consumers will pay for it. Corporations will reduce capital expenditures, employee benefits, and pass the additional tax on to consumers. Anyone who remembers the Stagflation of the late 70's and early 80's knows what's coming. Double digit inflation, double digit unemployment, and double digit interest rates. Like ten years ago when our credit score as a country was going to be downgraded. And it caused a bunch of issues on the market. We do need to pay off our debt, and we are evaluated at how well we are borrowing money. It is true that we need our infrastructure updated. I drive around much of America, and especially in blue areas, the roads are littered with potholes that take years to fix. However, one reason our infrastructure is in its sorry shape is that infrastructure bills are never about infrastructure but about a slush fund of money given to administration's cronies and bundlers. It was the same with the correctly named Porkulous Package under Obama. There is nothing normal in forcibly keeping interest rates at close to zero in order to run limitless money printing to finance limitless government deficits that will eventually destroy this country’s currency and very existence. Noteworthy is the moving of the tax deadline. The administration will be able to pass obscene spending without knowing how bad the tax receipts from a year of covid are. Wait for the triple whammy: Bad tax receipts, obscene spending, tax increases that don't net out, followed by more tax increases. I don't think the US will survive economically this spending spree, world reserve currency or not. You better plan to retire somewhere outside the US (low-cost region) with money that is not coming from Social Security. America is done. Stick a fork in it. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. For how long will the US Government continue to PUMP the US Stock Prices artificially? Everyone knows that the US Market is in the MEGA BUBBLE; it is even more overvalued than Tulip Mania Bubble! The US Stocks are INSANELY OVERVALUED and OVERBOUGHT! The Valuations are impossible to justify! For how long can the US Government run this fraudulent Stock BUBBLE, while Corporate revenues are tanking, Corporate and National Debt is Astronomical, the Valuations are beyond insanity, Political polarization is at max, there are ongoing and upcoming wars, the real resources are limited, Economy is Collapsing, Competition is intense, the Stock Dilutions are at record highs,and everything is getting worse. China, Russia, and many other countries are set to ditch the US Dollar as an international reserve currency. Now there are 100,000s of companies worldwide competing for $1 revenue! The US Companies that barely generate revenue of 1-2 million dollars are trading at 50-60 Billion Market values.While in Asia, the same companies with better fundamentals, 100 times more revenues, are trading at 99% less market value! The US Company valuations DO NOT MAKE Sense at all! Why would anyone invest in US Stock Tulip Mania while he can buy the 1000 times better company share for a 99% cheaper price! The US Stock Market is a MAJOR PONZI SCHEME designed to patch fraudulent pension systems in the US temporarily! There is NO PROPER Revenue Collection by the IRS since 2016. Taxes are extremely Low, and Nobody is paying custom duties! People want more free money without working, more free checks, more capital gains, more stock hypes every day! This fraudulent "no need to work" policy of the US Government will END TERRIBLY very soon! Inflation is skyrocketing, but the Government is lying about inflation! My guess is the Fed plans to print money and grow its balance indefinitely, which is necessary to avoid a collapse of the financial system. The balance sheet and its growth is now a permanent fixture, necessary to create inflation. Interest will continue to be paid by the Treasury, but this interest will be remitted back to Treasury (round-tripped) in order to maintain the illusion of fiscal prudence. When the Treasury allocates newly printed money to people who are in debt, it IS a debt jubilee. There is no difference between forgiving debt and giving people free money to pay down debt. People don’t seem to understand that the Fed has been doing helicopter drops for quite some time. So far, $7.5 T has been dropped indiscriminately, with most of it winding up in the pockets of speculators who have too much debt. But the Fed is NOT BIGGER THAN THE MARKET. The more they subsidize debt creation, the more the amount of debt, then the more they have to purchase to keep rates below real levels, which begets more debt, round and round we go. For all the governmental debt created, imagine the amount of off-the-books private debt created. In the 70s, the Fed was forced to FOLLOW the market higher, and I think we are starting to see the Fed lose control and FIGHT the market. Social Security fund buys special 10yr, not at the auction. Banks forced by regs to buy some. Foreign governments used to buy them, but now it is the Fed picking up what's left. The Fed actually controls this number by buying as many or as few as it wants in this episode of financial theater. The “smart money” (banks) are playing chicken with the Fed. They are running the yield rate up in order to strong-arm the Fed into raising interest rates. Powell SAID they wouldn’t hike rates until 2023, but if yields keep rising, they’ll be forced to do "something". That may not be raising interest rates (at first), but they might just start buying their own 30-yr bonds to keep the 10 yr in check and raise the 20-year. In any case, this is all manipulation to create as much volatility and uncertainty as is needed to unwind positions in tech. I believe what we’re going to see is the Nasdaq take a long bumpy ride down over the next 3-6 months. What we saw after every great earnings and guidance beat (Apple for example) was a huge sell-off. I think we’ll see that again next earnings season. No matter how good or bad, the tech sector valuations doubled in a year; earnings did not. Apple should be trading well under $100 at current earnings at pre-pandemic valuation (which was also at or near all-time high PE in March 2020). The crime profits always someone. How can we stop this as retail investors? We need a real Robinhood to stop the nasty game by big institutions. V, the Velocity of money has declined from a high of about 2.2 in the 1990s to a bit below 1.5 before the pandemic and to 1.1 during the pandemic. So why is V so low, and why has it been declining since the 1980s? One reason is that the Fed has been pumping money into the economy, but to little avail, because money is not changing hands. Another is that a lot of the money is concentrated among the richest Americans who are not spending most of their wealth. Look at the difference between mean and median family net worth. The larger the difference implies greater wealth inequality, which you can see has been increasing since the 1990s. A lot of the country’s wealth is increasingly concentrated in the hands of the rich and the super-rich who do not spend most of their money — its V being zero — because they already own all they want to own. The richest 10 percent own about 70 percent of the country’s wealth. The economy is awash in cash, but most of it is concentrated in the hands of a few who will not spend it. In contrast, lower-and-middle income workers spend most of the money that they earn. The Fed’s monetary policy has failed. The current Fed Chairman is not qualified to do what he is doing by any stretch of the imagination. Yellen must know she is wrong. Her advisor was Tobin. I do not get it. I know we are living in an alternative universe. That must be it. We have somehow failed to teach a least a couple of generations about economics. This is certainly about economics, but there is something greater going on. The violations of the Constitution (minting and taxing powers the Fed has assumed) and violations of the THREE mandates of the Fed (maximum employment, stable prices, moderate long term interest rates). All these violations are ENJOYED by those who are allegedly supposed to be the guardians. Congress loves the free money, to wit, Trillions and Trillions in misnamed bills passed by Congress…(vote-buying). Congress loves the Fed is off the rails. Wall St loves the Fed is off the rails. Only a catastrophic inflation will create a People’s rebellion to shock the “guardians” into action. What happened to the Ivy League? They realized that they could sell out to Wall Street. We have been sending our best and brightest to Wall Street for about two generations now – ever since the 1980s. All of that brainpower wasn’t designing better widgets or developing better manufacturing technology. It was redistributing existing wealth into a small number of pockets rather than creating new wealth to be shared with everyone. Now we need to beg Taiwan and South Korea to build semiconductor chip factories in Texas and Arizona because we no longer have the capability of manufacturing the latest and greatest technology. Intel practically invented the commercially viable semiconductor chip. Now they are about two generations behind the Asian companies in actually building them. Our auto plants are shutting down because we don’t have enough chips to build cars. Yet the stock market goes up and up and up, at the same time that the real economy is sputtering and blowing smoke and slowing down to a crawl. The smart kids all want to become hedge fund managers. Engineers are seen as the dumb grunts whom you fire and then outsource their work to Asia, right after you do a leveraged buyout of the company. The pain is just getting started. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN