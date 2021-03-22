Monday, March 22, 2021

👉The Triple Whammy of Bonds, Stocks, & Property Falling Coming As The Debt Bubbles Go Well Past The Tipping Point https://youtu.be/yPFZo1p_HsA The Debt Bubbles Are Well Past The Tipping Point -- The Triple Whammy of Bonds, Stocks, & Property Falling is Coming The Triple Whammy of Bonds, Stocks, & Property Falling Coming As The Debt Bubbles Go Well Past The Tipping Point The Financial Crisis in the US are a consequence of too much debt and too much risk, among numerous other factors, and the whole house of cards came down. Now, after years of experimental monetary policies and huge amounts of deficit spending by governments , public debt has ballooned. Our gross national debt recently eclipsed $28 trillion with no end to the borrowing and spending in sight. Corporate debt was also already skyrocketing prior to the pandemic. US companies now face the highest levels of debt on record — more than $10.5 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or SIFMA. All of this is driven by loose Federal Reserve monetary policy designed to drive borrowing. The Corporate Bond Market's is a $10.5 Trillion Debt Bubble. Private sector debt holders can't create money like the government can to pay their debt. In fact, it is perversely the debt issuers (banks) that get to create the money out of thin air that the borrowers have to pay back with real money. As debt soars, it takes money out of the real economy, which eventually crushes the debt holder's ability to service the loan. You add speculation and leverage to the mix, and you get positive feedback that works in both directions. The debt bubbles are well past their tipping points already and are being held up by absurdity low-interest rates that once again crush the real economy by rewarding speculators over savers and hard work. Once the interest rates rise, It all comes crashing down like a house of cards. If they keep them low for much longer, there will be revolution due to growing inequality. Eventually, we are going to have to swallow our medicine. Without the corporate bond market, how could CEOs of failing companies still afford their million-dollar salaries? It's more about propping up zombie companies that then rotate performance criteria to reward executives. The bonds allow poor managers to keep on acquiring companies to increase market share but not significantly increasing core profitability or actual value. The confidence displayed by arrogant egotists masks incompetent decision making and they all huddle together in each other's boardrooms, ensuring the game is never exposed. The triple whammy of bonds, stocks, and property falling is coming. The pandemic just halted the timeline and increased the financial devastation coming, given the focus on insanely emerging with identikit government policies. The pandemic is only part of the story. The corporate debt market is where companies go to borrow cash. And for over a decade, super-low interest rates leftover from the 2008 financial crisis have made borrowing easier and easier. Since then, US companies have regularly offered up bonds for sale, taking advantage of the cheap access to cash. Sometimes companies can get reckless with debt, and this can result in bonds facing downgrades and low ratings, putting those companies at junk bond status. Overborrowing can result in companies becoming fallen angels or zombie companies. Between rising interest rates and inflation concerns, Wall Street is watching the bond market closely and checking the pulse of the US economy. This is how the corporate bond market got to these bubble levels and just how risky this massive amount of debt may be to the US economy. "When you run in debt, you give to another power over your liberty." Benjamin Franklin. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. All this printing is going to do is destroy the lower class first, followed by the middle class. Wait until they crash the stock market and pop the real estate bubble. You ain't seen nothin' yet. They want chaos. Out of chaos, they plan to give us new world order. The banksters that control the Federal Reserve see the hazard, but the greed of the banksters will cause them to still want to inflate away the value of people’s pensions, social security payments, savings, etc. I sure hope that we come to the pitchfork time — which is a dream that I have nurtured. If things continue as they are, Americans had better plan on eating out of trash cans in their old age because their social security payments will have no real purchasing power ,and their pensions are all essentially bankrupt.They have been over-milked by Wall Street and the banksters’ Fed so the pensions’ assets have not grown and are tiny compared to the funds that the retired pensioners will need to retire with some dignity. There is only one entity responsible for the tposy turvy world, and it ain’t the rich. It is the Federal Reserve system. The Fed is solely responsible for the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. They have single-handedly ruined much of the middle class. The Fed has been creating a perception of low inflation to beat the price of gold and silver down and to protect the value of the dollar. Whether or not people lost their jobs and small businesses closed down is not of their concern. The new stimulus checks that Americans are now receiving should help to boost e-commerce temporarily. China produces - America buys - China invests profits in the Belt and Roadway, which will cut transport costs by half compared to cargo ships speeding cheaper products to unemployable Americans living on Stimulus handouts. $28Trillion, $90Trillion, soon we will be talking about Quadrillions. I ask, at what interest rate is this debt owed? And to who? It’s obvious that this debt is printed out of thin air by the only source of monetary creation (the Federal Reserve), but the questions remain. Debt to who? At what rate? It’s un-payable unless it’s inflated away”, but in the meantime, who benefited from it? What was the currency used for? I keep seeing similarities made to the 1970s relative to today. I lived through the 70s, and I do see the similarities as history rhymes. BLM are like the Black Panthers of the 1970s, which is an effective distraction from high inflation. It can also be used as a reason for civil unrest. As for the reserve currency status, the Dollar is the Leper in the room with most of his fingers still intact, or “the cleanest dirty shirt in the smelly laundry pile.” It’s obvious that other Countries have similar debt problems, if not greater, which is probably why we still hold Reserve Currency status until we get this promised reset Christine LaGarde (head of the IMF) openly spoke about in Jan 2014 at Davos. In 1971 we had a reset by pegging the dollar to oil. At the same time, a big war started in the Middle East, another effective inflationary distraction (due to higher oil prices), and we all know what occurred in 1974, the “oil crisis” farce to “justify” more inflation. A reset today would have to reverse what happened in 1971 by pegging the dollar to gold. Since no Country can print gold, it’s a perfect Global Reserve Currency alternative. A revalued dollar will mean a transfer of wealth and much hardship for most people. The FED is the single biggest source of income inequality. The FED encourages debt over savings which typically preys on lower-income people. Does anyone really think the rich are impacted by interest rates when they buy an item? Fundamentally very few people control the US and world economies. Due to tax cuts and plenty of liquid funds, these individuals simply need a place to spend their money. Every asset class suddenly becomes a bubble. We need some semblance of wealth distribution. One person does not need tens of billions of dollars at their disposal while billions live in poverty. Why? Society needs limits. An excessive wealth of the few creates serfdom of the many. The Fed believes that making people dependent will keep them in power. Bankers' magic money – all fiat money which is borrowed into existence, with interest attached (from the private central banking system that simply prints it at zero cost to itself) are all mathematically designed to fail after a period of time. Historically, when the collapse is imminent, the criminal banking families have initiated wars. After the financial devastation of war, the same banking families have presented the impoverished post-war citizens with their next ‘magic’ money solution. If they had allowed the currencies to collapse naturally, then they risked losing credibility and, more pertinently, losing the power to create the successor monetary system. Fiat currencies are ‘designed to fail’ because the interest does not exist. For example: If the only money ever borrowed by the government from the privately owned central bank was $1,000,000 and the interest attached was at 10% per annum (this is only a hypothetical example), then the interest due after one year would be $100,000. So, if the government were to pay back the $1,000,000 loan at the end of the year – where would they obtain the $100,000 due in interest? It would be impossible because that money would not have been created (borrowed into existence). The only money in existence is the original $1,000,000! If the needed $100,000 were to be created, then there would be interest to pay, and so on and so on, ad Infinitum. Naturally, governments rarely restrict themselves to one loan per annum and even seldom repay in full. Thus, this mechanism is designed to become so complex – with multiple overlapping loans and partial repayments. In summary: All the fiat loaned into existence is created out of thin air (not a ‘reserve’), and when paid back, it disappears from whence it came. However, the interest attaching to the ‘loan’ is real. It requires the blood, sweat, and tears of all us plebs to pay for it in our taxes – and if we are unable to pay our taxes, then they take our capital or lock us up! The entire fiat money system is usury on a global scale. If you imagine the official debt to be something for governments to worry about but little to do with you personally, please research what happened in Greece after the 2008/2009 financial collapse. The EU as a whole and the ECB, in particular, decided that the Greek people were personally responsible for their national debt. Public sector pay was slashed, pensions were cut by as much as two-thirds, social security and unemployment benefit were slashed. Poverty in Greece, a modern western-style economy, and a member of the European Union became so prevalent that respectable young mothers resorted to prostitution to feed their children. Yanis Varoufakis, Greek Finance Minister, pleaded with the central bankers to allow Greece to declare bankruptcy – debt forgiveness – but they disallowed it and demanded their pound of flesh. We have been warned. The pandemic is just a scapegoat to pull the central bankers, federal reserve, and the elite money managers of the world fat out of the fire. The everything world bubble is about to pop, and they see it coming. The fiat money system is about to fail, and they need a scapegoat to blame it on. Oh, lookie lookie what the pandemic caused. We had to print out all that money, and that’s what caused our fantastic system to fail. They’ve been farting into this gigantic bubble for years, and now it’s getting ready to explode and leave a stink worldwide. But rest assured, they'll come up with another scheme to retain control.
