Monday, March 1, 2021

👉The Rich Getting Richer & The Middle-Class Collapsing & Economic Armageddon Approaching

👉The Rich Getting Richer & The Middle-Class Collapsing & Economic Armageddon Approaching The Rich Getting Richer & The Middle-Class Collapsing & Economic Armageddon Approaching The wealthy elite has been doing very well during the pandemic, despite economic shutdowns that have devastated small businesses and caused widespread job losses and disruption. The Rich got richer because we have seen a huge consolidation of power with the multinational corporations getting richer and small family businesses being shutdown. The government shutdowns caused this, not the pandemic. Never let a good pandemic go to waste. That was the intent. The $1.9 Trillion should have given every American man, woman, and child just under $6000. You’re only getting $1400. Who’s getting the other $4600? And why isn’t it you? Allegedly, only 9% go to the direct covid relief. Rest is the cotton candy for well-connected at home and, regrettably, also abroad. Can't figure out why your industry or business is shut down? Why are your kids kept out of school? Why your church was closed? Like other scenarios that defy simple explanation, just take a look down the money trail. Someone's making buckets of money of this lockdown, and it's not the people working from home. There exists a great divide between large corporations and small businesses with 500 employees or less. The divide is only getting worse, as evidenced by these unnecessary lockdowns, including hordes of illegal immigrants being allowed to enter U.S. borders unvetted. Our country is in terrible shape, and things are only going to get much worse as Joe Biden signs more job-killing Executive Orders. Destroying the “mom and pops” and keep feeding the slime-a-con valley. He’s definitely not concerned about the average taxpayer, just his rich constituents. All done on purpose to hurt the middle class and the working people by the political martial law lockdowns that only benefited Amazon, Walmart, Costco, etc., etc... We've been learning that since they busted all the unions, outsourced American manufacturing jobs, screwed the financial system, and left us with four decades of stagnant wages, while the cost of living goes up and the rich get richer by just having money and producing absolutely NOTHING. The rich do not "labor in the fields" or in factories, or basically do any manual labor at all. With high-speed internet, they can work from the poolside cabana or the office; it is up to their whim. Most working people have to go to the place where they work. You cannot wait tables from home; you cannot do auto repair from most home locations; you cannot assemble cars or air conditioners or most widgets from home. When stores were closed, only online retailers and big-box stores were allowed to be open. The corner store was closed, but Walmart and Target were open. Amazon continued to grow while Joe's Hardware was not allowed to be open. Those of us who are fortunate to work from home didn't miss a paycheck. However, those who have to be onsite for employment (manufacturing, retail, service industry, etc.) weren't able to work. The whole thing was NEVER about a virus, for those have been around forever. This was about command and control. Of course, the rich got richer. Only small businesses suffered. Their huge box stores were labeled "essential," while mom-and-pop stores were all forced to close. Because the Elites made sure they didn't suffer. Now, there's a reason why it's called the oligarchy. The ruling and wealthy class always stays above the misery of the masses! This makes it easy for the Hollywood crowd to spout their phony nonsense! Even in communist Russia, there are super-wealthy, called oligarchs, that benefit from government control and monopoly. That's how it works; that's why they want it here. That's why illegals are needed, cheap labor, votes, and weakening public resolve with people afraid to look racist or afraid to hate the invading army, the oligarchs are importing at the people's expense. Yeah, bring more people in. We already have power shortages, water rationing, and people in tents lining the highways with piles of trash and human waste. But by all means, keep piling on. The Rich make their money off wars and all things disastrous to the common man/woman, and they always have. It is the way it is. The downside of Capitalism is greed. And the greed is out of control and is destroying capitalism. Greed is what is pushing the country to socialism. People have been sitting at home playing video games and bringing home a thousand dollars a week on unemployment. The government is paying much better than the private sector. I'm 100% for a Capitalist economy, but it MUST be regulated, or else the cheating gets out of control. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Middle-class families in America are seeing their incomes stagnating as they are squeezed by the ultra-rich, taking a bigger slice. The middle classes are squeezed and aggrieved. Once the lynchpin of developed economies, the socio-economic grouping is now threatened by job losses and stagnant wages.Net worth data from the Federal Reserve suggests that the “left-behind” contagion has spread to all Americans aside from the top 10 percent. While still wealthier overall than most other groups, even the upper-middle class is feeling the pinch of income stagnation. The growth rate of this group’s incomes is lagging behind that of those both lower and higher on the socioeconomic ladder. The cost of many products and services the upper-middle-class buys, from autos to college educations, is outpacing overall inflation. While having access to credit, these households are increasingly tapping into costlier forms of debt. All of the economic collapses in the US over the last 40 years have had several things in common: Massive tax cuts were enacted that benefited the rich, and the corporations Working Class wages remained stagnant, even though deficits caused by tax cuts for the rich, increased the national debt Increases in the national debt went unaddressed. So that the politicians who enacted the tax cuts that caused the increases in the debt could fool the public into believing that tax cuts were good for them. In some cases, the policies of tax cuts for the rich, which are the basis of an impending economic collapse, were accompanied by increases in military spending, and indeed, increase armed conflicts involving the U.S. Whenever these conditions are present, the potential for economic collapse becomes almost inevitable. An America that spends half of the federal taxes on warfare ignores internal infrastructure so that it now requires an immediate $4,9 trillion infusion just to halt the decay, ceased taxing the rich at the tail end of the 1970s, which coincides perfectly with the rapidly increasing inequality and that no longer taxes corporations nearly as much as it once did cannot possibly maintain equilibrium. And just servicing the massive foreign debt is soaking up a vast amount of the tax income. But people still want to live decent lives, so they go into debt, and the death spiral is on. There's little mystery why the U.S. is crashing while the rich are getting obscenely wealthy. What's hard is figuring out how to fix it. More and more and more money printing is on the horizon; it will never stop. We will print money until everyone is a billionaire, and a gallon of gas will be a million dollars. Have faith the bankers and congress know what they are doing. Eventually, we will default on everything due to NO jobs and the self-importation of 20,000,000 poverty level people, and the displacement of 10,000,000 US Domestic Jobs. Who now owns all the land and houses that were defaulted on during the real estate crisis? We are becoming a FEUDAL STATE! Bill Gates is now the US’ biggest farmland owner. Bill Gates owns hundreds of thousands of acres across the United States — including 242,000 acres of farmland — making him the country’s top agricultural landholder. Two hundred forty-two thousand acres is about a third of the size of Rhode Island of farmland across as many as 18 states—with the biggest holdings in Louisiana and Arkansas. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk among US billionaires getting richer during the pandemic. America’s 614 billionaires grew their net worth by a collective $931 billion. At the same time, tens of millions of Americans lost their job. More than 11 million Americans remain unemployed, and many shops and restaurants will never reopen. Some families that once saw themselves beyond the reach of poverty now need help feeding their families and avoiding eviction. Great inequity occurs before each significant crash. It was right in 1929 and in 2008. When corporations and CEOs suck the life out of the middle class, it sets in motion all the indicators for the economic and financial decline. Personally, I've been watching this since the mid-1980s - it's a question of when it all crashes totally, like watching the sea nibbling away at some coastal ruin. There are "good" seasons and worse, but inexorably the sea is back gnawing away. Money is not an endless commodity; you can't just print more of it whenever you need it because that causes inflation. The money only becomes worthless, so you don't really gain anything. In fact, it hurts everybody, even the wealthy. The net value of the money stays more or less the same. Most of the wealth in the United States belongs to only a few people. That means that the great mass of people has to share what is left over. There is not enough money to go around; companies can't pay higher salaries to workers because there isn't the money to do it. It's all going to the rich people, probably the ones who own or run the company. So how do you fix this? You stop giving massive tax breaks to the wealthy at the expense of the middle class. We start valuing hard work and paying the people who actually create the products a reasonable wage. We fix it so that the only way you can make money isn't sitting behind a desk and planning how to screw the average worker. I'm not optimistic, I don't see any of this happening, but we could make it happen if we really get out and vote for what's in our interest and not the interest of the politicians and their cronies. Don't let them give the top few an 800 billion dollar tax cut at the cost of healthcare for regular citizens. If we don't do it now, we will probably never get a better chance to do it. We, the middle class of America, are living under a draconian dictatorship that has declared financial martial law on us. The baby-boomers took their lumps and choked on the tear gas in the 60s for what did result, for a brief time, in an improved society. The government made sure that would not be allowed to happen again. We are bent but not beaten. But we absolutely need to rise up and fight. The government and the corporations are NOT going to stop with their greed just because we don't like it. We need to wrest power away from them! Otherwise, Small businesses can't compete anymore. Monopoly corporations like tech companies are taking over. We are about to realize the hard way that there is no longer a middle class in America. They only want the poor and the rich. It’s sad that the middle class still doesn’t see what’s going on. This time if you make 50,000 or less, you qualify for the 3rd stimulus. It’s all about the rich getting richer and controlling. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN