Saturday, March 13, 2021

Only Zero Interest Rates & QE are Keeping this Everything Bubble Economy from Imploding

Only Zero Interest Rates & QE are Keeping this Everything Bubble Economy from Imploding Last Wednesday, the House gave final approval to pandemic stimulus bill 3.0. That brings total stimulus spending approved during the pandemic to $5 trillion. The United States is printing money at breakneck speed to survive, to eat, and to wage wars. A big Ponzi scheme between the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, and Wallstreet! More money for war, more money for wall street! Biggest Ponzi scheme in the history of mankind. The only thing that is keeping this house of cards from imploding is zero interest rates and QE Eternity. A $2 trillion infrastructure package. Where only $100 billion actually goes to infrastructure. The rest goes to the cons in congress, state politicians, and all their good buddies in industry. Enough pork in the bill to keep the nation in bacon for 1,000 years. It's almost like they're trying to destroy what's left of the US dollar. The stimulus package is to pay the banks through the back door, not help out the people. Their only way to fix the ballooning debt is to crash the dollar and go back to the trade system. The owners of the federal reserve will soon own everything and convince you that you are happy. At this point, it's like cancer nearing its final stage. There is no vaccine to protect us from the coming inflationary depression. Just say bye-bye to The US Dollar. The Market loves that free money coming in the so-called Covid bill. Markets have become too dependant on stimulus to survive. It is called inflating a bubble. This is what Rome did before it collapsed. Bond yields rising means interest rates are rising because the government is borrowing more money and doesn’t have a plan to reopen. Meaning people going back to work and paying taxes is in the air and the loan is at a higher risk. Also, the two biggest industries here (homes and cars) are directly affected by interest rates. Let’s see what happens by the end of the year. The US dollar is in its final days. We are running a massive deficit. The federal government’s budget deficit widened to $311 billion in February from $235 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury Department reported Wednesday. Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal had expected the deficit to widen to $255 billion in February. The deficit is a record for the month. Total spending was $559 billion in February, up 32% from the prior year. For the fiscal year to date, the budget deficit swelled to $1 trillion compared with $624 billion over the same period a year ago. The U.S. is set to run $3 trillion deficits for two years in a row. The government continues a spending spree, with Congress passing the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package on Wednesday. After that, the Biden Administration is expected to soon announce a “Build Back Better” infrastructure and green-energy measure that could cost between One to Three trillion dollars. It used to take us years to borrow $1 trillion. Now we’re borrowing that much in just five months. Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes new stimulus payments, unemployment spending, and funds for the vaccinations, but it will add significantly to the US debt. The growth of the US debt spending is projected to exceed $78 trillion in 2028. The US economy will implode with the rate of debt like this. It is a matter of time before this country implodes into bankruptcy. Everyone seems to think massive debt is meaningless. Until one day, the economy collapses Zimbabwe-style, and they’re affected personally in the worst way. They will keep on kicking the can, as long as possible, or until the payment on the DEBT will exceed the budgets of DOD, Medicare, and Social Security. The guard rails have truly been removed. There is only the desire to spend, borrow and print money. Digital money will change that even more. If they find a limit, the government doesn’t just meet that need; it smashes through it. We used to have these limits in place, but because of the pandemic, they are spending with an excuse. But when the pendulum swings the other way, the Republicans will have to get an even bigger stimulus because who will ever try to do a Billion dollar plan when Trillion-dollar deals are now the norm. The USA never intends to pay the debt. A mother of all wars is what they are planning for. The only way to default. This societal experiment known as “America” is about over, regardless of what they are telling you. The Great Reset means The Collapse of the US Empire. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. This stimuli isn't going to help the economy; it will provide a short boost and a long-term drag on the economy, as does all debt. This is to get votes, sheer numbers. You chose to be wise with your money, time, and education, so your reward is nothing. You cannot sway the educated like the masses. The government takes away people's main wealth-building tool. Their income. Replaces it with crumbs to make them come back for more crumbs. "When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny." - Thomas Jefferson. Our moronic leaders are spending like drunken sailors because they want to destroy the economy. They want to enslave the American people, and what better way to get their cooperation than to impoverish them and then say we're here to help. But before we do, you must do as we say. Then they've got us right where they want us. This fraudulent, oppressive system that we live under is discouraging, and I have no idea when it will end. How did we get to where we are at? If our political class doesn’t fear and respect us, they don’t work for us. A little over a year ago, when the repo market failed, and the Fed stepped in and ramped up asset purchases, I said get the heck out of cash because the Fed just crossed the Rubicon, and they are never going back. I said buy the S&P 500 index, buy desirable real estate, and most importantly, buy some gold. We now have QE Eternity and direct payments to people. It may take a decade or more before getting a spectacular crash-up (assets to the moon, dollar to the basement). This is not a drill. Now don’t go plow it all in at once. Keep calm and build up your investments in assets over time. It is easier that way. The pandemic was a great opportunity that just happened to come along at the right time. Some other calamity will happen, and you’ll have a great opportunity again. Meantime, a little this week, a little next week, and so on. If the Fed still measured inflation as they did in 1980, it would look way worse than today’s charts. There is an awful cost of doing nothing. Enough people believe the Fed is all-powerful and can backstop any market. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy for a while, as private investors jump in to buy. But the Fed wasn’t able to stop the collapse in February and March of 2020, and at this point, it is out of tools, no matter the protestations of Powell. What will it do for the next collapse? The people that wrote the Constitution never anticipated what has happened since World War II. The corporations would never have been allowed to exist if they had anticipated things today. If you study the EPA, you will find confusion of law as everyone and his brother at one point in time written law to govern the environment. It would take ten truckloads of documentation to even begin to see what kind of giant it has become. Much of which conflicts with other law that has been written. What that means is the EPA has the ability to pick and choose which laws it actually operates under. Or we declare the entire mess as unconstitutional and start over. I do not see that happening any time soon with the current representatives in congress. That is just one agency. The IRS is in a situation also. IRS law is likely so complicated that it might take a good portion of one's life to even understand it. Then you have interpretation as given by the courts. What law has been ruled unconstitutional? Through all of this, you have regulation of the law and at least 100 regulations written every day for at least the last 25 years by every bureau in D.C. It basically is ruled by confusion. The finance of the government is ruled by pork put on bills in order to get necessary rules in place for the government to even be able to run. Unless someone figures out how to cut the pork, it will continue to grow like the monster it is. The current stimulus package is a good example of pork gone wild. What is going to happen is the entire structure will collapse from its own weight of bad legal decisions in the next couple of years. The currency pyramid scheme of created debts is the banking cartel's source of power and their greatest weakness. Contrary to the popular belief of a misguided public, the money in use today isn’t a sound receptacle of value, storing trust, integrity, and honor for the future. It doesn’t resist inflation, deflation, war, famine, and plague. It isn’t a stable foundation upon which a prosperous and equitable economy can be built. It doesn’t inspire confidence, like having your transactions guaranteed by a pair of kneeling Bishops, and it isn’t blessed with a constitution that’s harder than Jacob’s pillow. The unvarnished truth is, this modern currency is a disease, the effects of which infect society with an illness that robs the nation of its reason and any sense of responsibility. Free markets using sound money and open to price discovery have been usurped by rigged markets of pyramid scheme capitalism, fuelled by unlimited created debts and currency debasement. When the victims of this “system,” the people and the planet, reach their limit of price and pollution, the deflationary sinkholes are plugged with the unlimited “resources” that protect the asset prices upon which the entire fraud is based. Uncapped pyramid scheme capitalism leads inevitability to an elite syndicate in a Faustian pact owning all the assets in an open-air, nation-state, debtor’s prison. Today, the government openly exhibits unlimited resources to bail out banks but limited resources for its inmates. Budget deficits and the national debt are free to create but are maintained by increased taxation. Unrestrained pyramid scheme capitalism, high on created debts and currency debasement, has ended boom and bust, not with stable prices and a sustainable future, but an unhinged asset price binge. Unable to make an honest profit, the country has resorted to exploiting the misery of others and the future. A nation corrupted by design that now places greed before honor and collaborates with its own demise. The Federal Reserve imposes interest rates as low as zero percent for the corporations who want to borrow money from the government. They don't have any procedures to follow. The Federal Reserve just gives it to them. Why? The corporation gives the government political campaigns, so one hand washes the other. All this borrowing, pumping money into the system causing a hike in debt. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN