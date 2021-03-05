Friday, March 5, 2021

👉Bond Market Crash -- The US on The Verge of Complete Economic Collapse !! Food prices skyrocketing. Border influx of illegals at 50% higher levels. Gas prices higher by 50 Cents - 70 Cents / gallon. Freedom (no lockdowns) being bemoaned by DC. Interest rate up by 90 basis points, snuffing out housing rebound. No job growth. Higher taxes. People fleeing big cities. Crime rate higher ,and murder rates souring. Unemployment (U6) is 25%. There are few consumers left to buy anything. Only the upper 10% who are bankers or heavily in the stock market made money, and they don't buy much everyday stuff. Foreigners selling bonds. To be specific, the people selling bonds are the foreign governments outside of the US who no longer want to hold dollars and the US treasury who needs the money to finance its massive deficits. The only problem is there are no buyers cause the paper is worthless. So the fed is the only option. Massive QE on the way. No secondary market buyers. No buyers,just sellers.No one is buying; that’s why yields are going up. Only the Fed is buying. The world knows we can not pay back $30 trillion without diluting the currency. We are Mozambique. The almighty Fed is no longer in control of rates. It has been a slow process, but the reality is taking control. Wait till this hits 2+. The market crash will come swifter than anything anyone has seen before. The Fed will QE the currency into worthlessness because the alternative is raising rates, and they can't do that. And this $1.9T so-called "stimulus" is just the beginning because Biden's owners will instruct him to spend us into oblivion, and he'll do it. If 1.9 trillion is no problem, where is the limit. Why not 10 (or 50) trillion. That would make everybody happy. The Fed has gotten away with their scam even longer than I anticipated, but the spending that's coming will dwarf all previous presidents combined. The price of food, electricity, property, and Bitcoin says we entered an inflationary spiral. If real estate prices go down, the banking system is finished, so no matter what, the system will be engineered to keep house price inflation at 5-10%. It's printing time. And now they can't stop.Print, print, print. Governments also need more money to pay for the higher goods and services. Their employees will also demand more salary and benefits too. Expect your tax burden to go even higher to help pay for it all. It will end in high inflation. Bitcoin is the canary in the coal mine here. Follow the price closely along with basic food like eggs and flour and electricity prices. Deflation is a complete myth, except in a few minor sectors like cinemas or shopping malls which have been badly affected by the pandemic. In the rest of the economy, inflation is going to be rampant. "While the blame for this is solidly placed on the back of the pandemic, it could be argued the financial system and the economy has been skating on thin ice for over a decade." Central banks have lost control, and they know it. In My Opinion, we are less than 12 months from a reckoning. The Fed has two choices left; sacrifice the economy and save the dollar, or sacrifice the dollar and the economy. What has started can't be stopped will make 1929 look very, very tame. Prepare yourself; most of all, psychologically for the coming horror. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. What did they expect by shutting down the economy . Albert Einstein's definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. I find the national and New York unemployment numbers questionable at best ;when we are basically in a depression. According to John Williams from Shadowstats.com, the national unemployment numbers are around 24-28%, and inflation is around 10-14%. Wait until they raise income taxes(purportedly only on those earning >$400K), eliminate the lower tax rates on capital gains, and raise the national minimum wage to $15/hour. This will kill off even more jobs, and then we'll get more unemployment income, tax subsidies, and Medicaid for the newly unemployed and poor. Lastly will come universal basic income, and it's off to the races. To top it all off, there are four thousand baby boomers per day entering retirement and claiming their Social Security and Medicare benefits. Where is all this money going to come from? Oh, wait, I know, we'll just borrow it from the central bank. What a complete and utter joke of a free market economy. The economy is a one-trick pony show owned by the Fed. It sounds a lot like Communism. Fact 1) When bonds become due to the USA, and many other nations, refinance them at a lower interest rate. Therefore logically, rates will always go down. If they start to go up, the Fed will buy them, thus artificially keeping the rate low. Fact 2) If interest rates go up, the USA is bankrupt. Fact 3) Inflation is a tax on the poor, i.e., those that don't own property or hard assets. According to Reuters, ING Bank predicts the US Treasury will issue another $4 trillion in debt this year. That compares with $3.6 trillion in 2020. The Fed’s monthly purchases currently total $120 billion. So the Treasury will market over $2T of U.S. sovereign debt to the global financial system this year. Why is it still called the "Treasury"? There hasn't been any treasure in there for decades. Just more and more debt. We should Rename it the Debtory or Blackhole because the money goes in but will never come out. What the Federal Reserve really needs is a MASSIVE BLACK SWAN EVENT. This would give them a reason to keep pumping money into the Stock Market and drive the Treasury yields DOWN. Until then, yields will keep drifting higher. A Treasury auction for $62 billion in 7-year government bonds on Thursday attracted the weakest demand in more than a decade. The entire world knows there are no buyers. There is no hiding it. The question is, how does this all end! I suspect a hot war within two months. With 1,50% as 10years yield;the US, with all our national debt,is bankrupt and can go for chapter 11. This Yield is too high for the debt we have! Too expensive on a yearly basis. The Fed has to keep buying bonds just to keep the yields down since no one else is stupid enough to buy them. Lending money to the US is like lending money to a junky. Nobody wants our treasury trash anymore. Can't say I blame them. The Fed is the only bidder. It is basically printing money out of thin air. The US Federal Reserve prints money and hands it over to the US Government via a bond purchase. This leads to even more inflation. And now you see why the fed has painted itself into a corner. This causes inflation, and inflation causes the prospective buyers of bonds to not want to buy bonds, so the Fed needs to buy them, causing more inflation. The government sells bonds to primary dealers who act as middlemen between the FED and the government. The Fed then buys the bonds from those dealers. That is a huge part of how we are getting fleeced. All money must go through the hands of Goldman Sachs, JPM, Citi, the primary dealers who facilitate the "open market" (it is anything but open), and these primary dealer financial institutions provide this service (it is anything but a service to America) of acting as middlemen for every single dollar that is created, for a profit, fees, and interest of course. The “Primary Dealers” are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Fed Member Banks. It is an incestuous relationship. It’s sort of like paying your spouse for sex, and then she uses the proceeds to buy food from the family-owned grocery store so she can prepare your dinner. If every American understood this, they would overthrow the system tomorrow. This is why I'm of the belief that the pandemic is being used as an excuse to blow up the economy. Because those pulling the financial strings know full well the financial, banking, and monetary systems that came about during the infamous meeting at Jekyll Island is about to implode. I totally agree that wage disparity is behind our current predicament, and yet those pulling strings know full well that inflation will further increase wage disparity. Also, inflation comes in the way of stealth mode, i.e., product shrinkage. The next time you are at the Supermarket, check that half-gallon of orange juice because it's likely that it's no longer 64oz but 52oz, and it now costs you more. The scam ended in 2008, but the fed crooks kept the scam going by injecting trillions into the system. The good news is they won't be able to stop the worst depression in the history of the world. The pain wouldn't have been as bad in 2008 if the government allowed those businesses to go belly up, but no, they had to fix it. Had we had balls in 2008 and deleveraged then, it wouldn't have been as bad as it's going to get. First of all, the central bank balance sheet expansions have been a lot more significant this time around. In 2009, the Fed's balance sheet stood at 1.75 Trillion Dollars. It is now at over 7.5 Trillion Dollars and might hit more than 10 Trillion Dollars by the end of this year. And there have been more outright interventions into the real economy through salary subsidies such as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. And precisely because banks have retreated from lending and financial market, profits seem increasingly unsustainable private lending and shadow banking has grown enormously. We could add that the composition of the central bank’s “shopping lists” has also been expanded dramatically. Who would have thought ten years ago that they ended up buying high yield ETFs, for example? How does this insanity end? Doing the same thing for 13 years and an economy so bad it cannot even feed the basic Fiscal needs of the country. It is absolute madness. A Global Inflationary Depression is quite possibly happening in the near future. Besides the fact that the world is now, for the first time in human history, joined at the hip by becoming a globalized, interconnected society. Want proof? When Cyprus had its bank runs, it destabilized the global markets. When Greece ran into trouble with the EU, it destabilized the global economy, and these two examples are from small countries. The real troubling sign that's "flashing red" is that all the economies, at least the major players, are doing the "exact stupid mistakes." The US economy is built on debt, and so is China's. The same goes for every major world economy. The main problem is that the global economy has basically been shut down because of the pandemic. Good luck if New York City thinks it can flip the switch and resume as if nothing has happened. Millions more are out of work. They are mostly living from unemployment insurance. Do they have the money to kickstart the economy? My guess is no. Here's where the inflation looks to set in....."FOOD and OTHER SHORTAGES." We already see that with semiconductors. The experts and those in the know have all unanimously said, expect food shortages because supply chains have either been disrupted or possibly broken for good. With so many businesses closing their doors for good, it's not a good sign that people will have the money to spend when they are out of work. I guess that's why more politicians are now calling for a universal basic income. Listening to the news, you would think that a 1.6% ten-year bond was astronomically high and could crash the entire market. Of course, 1.6% is basically far less than half the average rate. This is how absolutely insane everything is right now where lending money for any return whatsoever doesn't work. Lending money for free or lending money and asking for only most of it back makes sense. No way does this last. Certainly, if you believe in mathematics and the laws of economics, then you know that what really is happening is that the United States is on the verge of complete collapse. The Fed pretending to buy treasuries with money it pretends to have, banks buying treasuries and pretending to still have the money they used to buy the treasuries. Reserve requirements eliminated. Neither political party even pretending to care about the debt. What could possibly go wrong? This is financial mismanagement of the highest order and will end badly. And it's not just the United States; the entire planet is 3 to 1 margin. China is especially the worst of all offenders. They said a bunch of traders at wall street bets buying GME shares almost collapsed everything. Now think about what happens when the treasury market seizes up? The whole planet will default. The US isn't the only one. Debt to GDP in China is 300%, Emerging markets are bankrupt, and all western governments can not make obligations. It could be the end of fiat currency, as you know it. And crypto will not replace it.Crypto will go to zero; it's worthless. We will return to a currency backed by something tangible. It's the only way to kill off these parasites who print money and destroy everything. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
