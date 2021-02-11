Thursday, February 11, 2021

Unemployment Skyrocketing, Massive Inflation, Higher Taxes, And Dollar Crash, The Worst Economic Collapse Just Starting The Worse Economic Collapse Just Started

Unemployment Skyrocketing, Massive Inflation, Higher Taxes, And Dollar Crash, The Worst Economic Collapse Just Starting The Worse Economic Collapse Just Started Isn’t this great! Stock market record highs, while job losses also at record highs. The worse the economic news gets, the higher stocks are going to go. This phenomenon has been in play for years. The fantastic trend continues as the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Retail closures are exploding. Small businesses are struggling after months of restrictions. Massive INFLATION on the way.Three Trillion deficit.Thirty-Five Trillion national debt. Meanwhile, futures are up for the 8th day in a row. This is looking like a DOT come bubble crash ten times over. The Fed was not printing like crazy when the dot com crash hit. When this blows, the currency and markets will go together at the same time. More unemployment means more competition for lower wages, which is not an accident but part of the agenda. Higher taxes, more government regulation, and enhanced unemployment are their perfect cocktail to cure private sector unemployment. The number of new applications for unemployment insurance filed last week dipped slightly BUT REMAINED WELL ABOVE HISTORIC AVERAGES. Weekly jobless claims totaled 793,000 during the first week of February, falling by 19,000 from the previous week’s revised total of 812,000 claims. The total number of weekly jobless claims filed in the final week of January was initially reported at 779,000, 33,500 fewer than the revised total. Acute stress in the job market, but the Unemployment Rate falls. Awesome! Unbelievable! At the peak, the US workforce was about 155 million. With 20 Million collecting unemployment, that would put the Unemployment Rate at near 13% or nearly double. Oh right, half are not actively looking for a job, just collecting the money. The official Unemployment numbers stopped being accurate when millions of people ran out of their benefits. As Forbes points out;over 70 million have sought first time unemployment since this charade has started, and that was December 23rd, 2020. Add in 8 more weeks of 800,000, and we're at 76 million unemployed. Adding 30,000 jobs in New York State (in one month) does NOT equal the 1.9 million jobs already lost. At that rate, it will take over five years to regain those jobs. So you think this is bad.Wait until Biden bans all US domestic travel and the big airline and hotel layoffs start in April. Hundreds of thousands of new jobless added to the rolls. Wait until Joe Biden's job-killing Executive Orders kick in, which include the stoppage of the Keystone XL Pipeline, stoppage of the border wall in South Texas, and if he gets his way, the $15/hr minimum wage will destroy entry-level jobs for millions of young people. American workers, some of which are making 6 figure salaries, will suffer under Biden; and John Kerry's solution is to let them all make solar panels. A job building solar panels will not pay the equivalent of a construction worker on the Keystone pipeline. We already tried that solar panel thing under Obama; remember the Solyndra scandal. Welcome back to the No Job Left Un-destroyed policy. Close the economy for a year ,and wonder why millions are unemployed. If the government went out of business permanently, that would cause this economy to soar. No bureaucrats at the Department of labor throwing stumbling blocks in front of employers, no worthless politicians to extort us, no Department of energy to cause high energy prices. No IRS to steal from us any longer etc. And I could go on and on. They have incentivized workers not to work; because they make more staying unemployed with the enhanced unemployment benefit, stimulus money, section 8 housing subsidies, and SNAP. Combining all these incentives to not work, some of these folks are rolling 50k to 60K dollars a year. Why work when you can get the same money staying at home pulling your pud. They create dependency. That is how they control the little people. When you subsidize something, you get more of it. While many workers are chilling at home or working reduced hours due to the lock-downs, many are paying little attention to the huge number of job opportunities that are vanishing every day. A higher minimum wage adds a whole new element to this situation by encouraging businesses to bring in machines that reduce the need for human workers. Those putting a friendly face on this calling it creative destruction may someday look back at the problems it creates with huge regret. I ran across the term, Destructive Recursion, which refers to the system that keeps feeding those back into itself who are destroying it. This is not a good thing but seems well entrenched. Biden's pen just killed over 80,000 jobs and then some. Add another 15,000-20,000 more jobs that supported those working on the pipeline.....secretaries, vendors, supply chains, pipe outfitters, fuel delivery people, lodging, and the loss of income for grocery chains....on and on and on.Let alone the devastating domino effect the closure of manufacturing plants that produced the materials needed for that project. On the other hand, illegal border crossing spiked over 150% in January from January 2020, up to 75000 people. It’s pretty easy to figure out. Less jobs, higher taxes, higher energy prices, open borders. What comes next is when most realize the currency debasement is taking place all at once and their rush to spend those soon to be worthless dollars now before prices rise even more. This subtracts from an already weak supply chain creating shortages and scarcity of some items, not unlike the origins of hyperinflation. Gasoline is already going up, and that affects not only driving but service and delivery as well as the costs for food and goods. Taxes and regulations will do damage too. You will see some of these results in the late spring to summer. I'm fine with taxing trades as high-frequency traders create too much market volatility, but I'd rather see the money go to a broader financial purpose. This is a small preview of things to come. Putting businesses out of business or they move to another country. Constant Executive orders and ragging on the American People will take their toll pretty heavily. Wealth seizure disguised as a surcharge in order to redistribute wealth. And letting China call the shots. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Commodities are more expensive! Interest rates are higher! Unemployment is skyrocketing! Bezos et al are raking it in! I'm not against putting a levy on the purchase and trades of stocks and bonds and derivatives, but everyone better understand anyone with a 401K, college fund account, retirement account, and life insurance account. All that is what you are about to tax. It is not just rich people who will be taxed, retirees, teachers, union members, and just about everyone even some kids and parents saving for college for their kids will pay this tax and have their investments reduced. So if you must raise revenue, then ok, but this is a tax on everyone, not just the rich, even though they own more of the market. It might also be something to think about when you are about to propose spending another 2 trillion before you even spend the 900billion you spent at Christmas. If you believe this crap actually has to be paid back, then these are the type of taxes we are all going to start to see. I'm starting to get to the point where I think these bills are just numbers that no one even plans to pay back just manage compared to GDP. Seems fake when you think of us spending 12 Trillion last year. Can't even fathom that I know I trillion is a stack of one-dollar bills that will take you to the moon and back and halfway to the moon again. Seems like we are spending a lot of trips to the moon. Time to tax hedge fund earnings at the regular income rate. Fed printer goes Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr, And will right up until the dollar's hyperinflationary crash. The money printing will continue to go into stocks;Where the hell else is it going to go into? A saving account with a nice zero percent interest rate (compounded daily!) Stocks are going to the Moon, then Mars, then Jupiter... just like in Zimbabwe. Some authors have said this is like the stagflation in the early '80s, except they seem to have forgotten in the early '80s a bank account paid a double-digit interest! Things are so bad that deflation is a real concern too. Nobody has money for anything but the bare essentials, or everybody has gobs of money and nothing to buy. Pick your poison. Maybe it's an opportunity in disguise. Maybe we can step back from the carnage to get a look at how comically and tragically stupid, the whole financial system really is. Debt-based money was, is, and always will be an atrocious idea. Measuring GDP by how many wet wipes, gallons of gas, or television screens are traded in the open market seems dumb. Maybe we can use other metrics to gauge well-being ; how healthy and happy are people. How much time do they spend with family, friends, or hubbies. How much do they have squirreled away, on average. Theoretically, you should be able to live on savings forever. The same can't be said for spendings. Wall Street doesn't really represent the health of the Economy. The main street does, and till state and the federal governments start helping local economies instead of the big boys who can afford to bail themselves out. The state of the economy will never reflect what is actually happening across the nation on a level that actually impacts the average citizen and causes downturns on a national level. The Keynesian fraudsters at the Fed are hurtling us down to the road to hyperinflation. The only protection from the Fed's currency debasement is to buy and hold physical precious metals. It's never been about a pandemic. It has ALWAYS been about the greatest transfer of wealth in world history. And the consolidation of power, which requires that governments crush private businesses and stomp all over our rights. The elites want the working class destroyed and cheap labor brought in. It is the deliberate bankrupting and enslaving of the world. Everything else is a smokescreen. Turns out that the whole money system was a complete scam. It was all just a bunch of beggars arguing over scraps. Domestic production is under attack... intended to drive the sheep to UBI, where they will be made docile and manageable. What a great time to roll out the Universal Basic Income . Keep those serfs on their knees and beholden. The US is entering the Dark Ages. It looks like it will last for many years and is only in the build-up phase at this time. Stupidity and the need to control others is dominant. The woke mob controls an army of sheep, all of whom control the other 1/2 of the population. You may not be docile, but most of everyone you know is, regardless of what they say. The current most stupid thing ever said comes from the CDC, where they recommend everyone wear two masks now. Even if they've had the shots. While few will ever wear two masks, it's incredulous that the CDC even said that people should wear two masks now. Tip for fun: Troll on-air news personalities about the new rules and demand they follow the new rules. They set an example for everyone. Chain Reaction Stupid is in process, and there is no end in sight. The only thing we can be sure of is that things will get much worse in unforeseeable ways for an indefinitely long period of time. When the economy is not depicting what is actually happening to most of the people, there is no point in looking at the economy. "Millions moar people unemployed, but we can fix that by lending money to rich people who bail out their own companies while selling nothing and creating no new jobs or destroying old jobs." - That's not a fix. That's a smokescreen and whatever it is you are measuring or altering has absolutely nothing to do with the economy. It is simply a CON. Lenin, Stalin, and Marx pretty much were on the same page as the following quotes are attributed to them: "The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them. When it comes time to hang the capitalists, they will sell us the rope. The last capitalist we hang shall be the one who sold us the rope." Kind of ironic that this is basically playing out in the western world. Capitalism has turned into the "snake eating its own tail." Everything exists and is done for profit. Okay, I get it. No one wants to work for free. But it becomes self-defeating when you put your client base out of business, i.e. unemployed, and want to sell them your goods. Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Office Depot, Home Depot, Loews, Target, etc., have put out of business so many Mom and Pop shops who funneled their profits back into the community by employment. Now the Big Box corporations are just looking to make as much as they can ;so their investors can be happy at the costs of their workers. So offshoring jobs just to increase profits, and you wind up with the vast majority of Americans who don't have enough to cover a $500 emergency expense. It's gotten to the point that Apple offers 24 months 0% financing on their phones. Car companies are now offering financing well past 72 months, which means the car is no longer worth anything. This will only get worse, and my fear is that in the next 10-20 yrs the puppet masters pulling strings will take care of that with a UBI (universal basic income). You will be a debt slave for the rest of your life. When you hear, "We are the government and here to help," you need to run. This all ends in tears and sadness. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN