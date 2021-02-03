Wednesday, February 3, 2021

👉The Inflation Genie is Out Of The Bottle FOOD PRICES TO SOAR HIGHER !!

👉The Inflation Genie is Out Of The Bottle FOOD PRICES TO SOAR HIGHER !! When the Fed says inflation is up a little, they mean a lot. But they don't need to say it. We already see it in our weekly retail shopping. Grocery prices are currently outrageous. But according to the FED and the BLS, There is no inflation. And over the years, they have learned to tell that blatant lie with a straight face. According to the FED, there is no such thing as food inflation! Any food inflation we see is imaginary! They removed housing, education services, medical services from inflation CPI; so basically, Samsung made in China is their main measure. The inflation is in assets, stocks, food, housing, bitcoin, farmland, etc... Inflation for the poor is proportionally higher in a world of stagnant wages. For the disappearing middle class who have debt/income ratios of >1.5, any increase in interest rates would be devastating. As far as central banking and monetary policy go, you may as well just print the money and give it to the rich because that's all that's happening now. It's pretty simple: All of the new money created went to the 1%, who don't drive the economy through spending. For the past four decades, the middle class has not gained financially despite rises in productivity. Inflation is insulated to the housing market as of now - because the 1% bought up a lot of cheap real estate for buy-to-lets, while every day, people still needed housing and were forced to accept massive inflation in housing. The Americans should take this very seriously. The official inflation numbers are false. Real price inflation is running way higher at around 10% and has been there for many years now. Just take a look at the Chapwood Index or ShadowStats. These numbers of roughly 10% real price inflation are soon about to skyrocket as the Dollar loses its value rapidly. What we are witnessing is a catastrophe on a gigantic scale, which may lead to the breakup of the United States as we know it today. The mismanagement and criminal financial policy of the US on both monetary and fiscal matters will be fully exposed soon. When the dollar loses its reserve currency status, Pax Americana is over. Inflation is very real. Lumber is at an all-time high. Housing is at an all-time high. Markets are at an all-time high. Bitcoin is at an all-time high. Trading cards are at an all-time high. Inflation is soaring all around us, and few are noticing. The frog is boiling; Except for gold and silver. A nation full of poverty-stricken beggars is much easier to control. Biden's fix is to raise the minimum wage and give out free money, which only drives prices higher. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. The responsibility for inflation lies with but one entity, the organization who decides what the supply of money should be. If inflation happens, there’s only ONE reason, and that reason is the printing of money. I wonder who prints the money! And wait until the green left doubles energy prices. This will also greatly increase the cost of fertilizer. The consumer will be crushed between rising energy and food prices. Wait till the Green New Deal, Reparations, and bailing broken Blue states meets a financing environment not assisted by the Fed. The FED must stop allowing this massive debt creation without cost. And then the mortgage paper debacle. With all the holders of 2.9% paper looking at a higher interest rate environment. The big break in markets will be triggered by the debt balloon. Inflation isn't a function of economic growth. Otherwise, we'd never have stagflation. Asset inflation is a function of zero interest rates and goods, and service inflation is a function of oligopolies and extortion. When analysts, politicians, and pundits talk about inflation, they usually mean rising consumer prices as measured by the consumer price index (CPI). In a nutshell, advances in the price level are not inflation. They are caused by inflation. The government altered the definition to suit its purposes. The conventional definition is nothing more than government propaganda. So why does the government want to define inflation as rising prices? Then it can pretend that it doesn’t cause it. If the government accepts the definition of inflation as an expansion of the supply of money, well, everybody knows who is expanding the supply of money. It’s the Fed. So when you have an accurate definition of inflation, then you know exactly who’s to blame. But if the government can fool people into believing that an effect of inflation is inflation, well, then they can blame it on whoever is raising the prices. And that’s exactly what politicians do. They blame inflation on greedy capitalists or labor unions, or OPEC, or speculators, or even some other country. The definition has simply been altered over time, but that doesn’t actually change the real meaning of the word. But this is what we see all the time. This happens with the Constitution – where definitions are changed. The government changes the way terms are defined, the same way that we measure economic statistics. The government changes the way inflation is measured. The government changes the way GDP is measured. The government changes the way unemployment is measured. They’re always changing the meaning of words to try to advance a political agenda. And that’s exactly what’s happened with the word inflation. No matter what the government does, people who understand what inflation is, need to call it what it is. I want to keep the original definition of inflation because that’s the key to understanding it. See, when you misdefine inflation as rising prices, the result is bad monetary policy and bad fiscal policy because the government, the central bank, can keep on inflating. And if all they’re doing is looking at consumer prices and they don’t see them going up, and they think, ‘Oh, there’s no inflation, they can keep on creating it. And inflation is doing a lot of damage. On top of that, the calculation of CPI is rigged and doesn’t even give an accurate indication of rising prices. It is like a thermometer that always reads 98.6. If you relied on it, you would never know anybody was sick. I don't understand how the measure of inflation is so inaccurate. Inflation to me should include the inflation of all prices;core CPI, essentials, but also stock, bond, and housing. Because asset inflation matters--it matters a lot. By not including asset inflation, people lose sight of why basic inflation is low but how they can't afford a home, buy stocks or accumulate wealth and get left behind faster and faster compared to the top 10%. It is so insidious and deceitful. The US economy is a disaster, and I think it’s going to become a bigger disaster in the years ahead. And the market is overpriced. It’s been propped up by Fed stimulus, and the markets assume that stimulus is going to continue to prop the markets up indefinitely. It’s not going to happen. Ultimately, it’s going to destroy the dollar. It’s the loss of purchasing power of their principle. So, even if you don’t lose any money if you’re invested in bonds, but the dollar loses its purchasing power, those are huge losses. And investors need to mitigate that risk. The inflation tax is going to be very, very heavy, and it’s going to decimate the portfolios of many potential and current retirees. That is the real risk. And I think the people are not cognizant of that, and their portfolios are not prepared to guard against that risk. How did we enter this financial clown world? Since FDR outlawed gold possession with Executive Order 692 in 1933, Englert writes clearly and documents how our government has attempted to control our currency by limiting the influence of gold. By untethering the dollar from the price of gold, our government has been able to prop up an increasingly corrupt financial system that benefits big banks and those with favored connections. Inflation is directly proportional to the money that is produced out of thin air within a fractional reserve banking system. No other result is ultimately possible. Inflation is a slow robbery that does two things. It devalues savings and inflates asset prices, forcing people to spend and gamble. It stimulates consumption; on a planet where everything is finite. Inflation completely warps supply and demand and over time, leads to shortages of essentials and overproduction of garbage. Inflation exists as one of many wealth transfer mechanisms. It's a casino where some do win, but only at the expense of someone else losing. And, of course, the parasite institutions get to collect a convenience fee for doing god's work. Supposedly taxes are collected for the privilege of us using the Fed's money. Yet somehow, even transactions not involving fiat are taxed equally. Even if you barter, you are supposed to pay taxes issued in the currency that was nowhere near during the exchange. I mean, come on. We all know that the foundation of the modern economy rests on lies upon lies. Instead of maintaining equilibrium, inflation favors growth. When growth stops, everything collapses. Money vanishes, and only assets remain. All the collateral pledged goes back to the bank when they yank the carpet. That's what it's all about. The game auto-terminates when the bank owns everything there is, and in over 100 years of Fed's existence.We're almost there. And it's by design. Hyperinflation occurs when the interest due on fiat creation reaches a level uncollectible by confiscation, which is where the Fed and The Dollar are today. The Fed will cause hyperinflation, where a transition to an honest system, no matter what it's called, dollar or otherwise, will not. The Fed holds the paper on nearly every debt, which is the only thing of value that they have - the dollar is worthless, why would anyone care? Relative to the rest of the world, if the US had an honest money system, those around the world would want to hold and transact in that currency as well, making it the Reserve currency. Seize the Fed's assets, and shut it down, along with Wall St., and inflation would disappear. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN