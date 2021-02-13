Saturday, February 13, 2021

Ten Signs That a Biden's Recession is Looming

👉Ten Signs That a Biden's Recession is Looming There’s a big risk of a stock market crash if the Fed decides to raise interest rates. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Federal Reserve will test the ability of the largest U.S. banks to weather a hypothetical recession in which markets seize up, and asset prices drop sharply, including a 55% decline in equity prices. I don't doubt that they are making preparations for a crash, and so should everyone else who can see the signs. This cannot continue indefinitely. A market crash is obviously inevitable, and it will take everything along on the way down. As the Reddit short squeeze led to such massive losses for Hedge funds, it is going to force them to liquidate other stocks in their portfolios to cover the many billions in losses they have to cover. Wall Street traders have traditionally played hardball with each other. They’ll take a position and then talk their book on CNBC, or short a competitor’s favorite stock while spreading negative rumors about it or do any number of other ethically-dubious things to profit at the expense of their peers. When they end up on the losing side of such a scheme, they don’t like it; but they understand that this is how the game is played. Then the game changed. The government sent billions of dollars of covid relief checks to video game playing Millennials who had just discovered free stock trading apps like Robinhood. And – no surprise for people who have been organizing cooperative video game raids their entire lives – these newborn daytraders figured out that by targeting heavily-shorted stocks and buying them en masse, they can force hedge fund short sellers into a panicked short squeeze, sending the target stocks through the roof. Et voila, easy money, over and over with no apparent end in sight – all at the expense of the market’s former top predators. This mess will end up exploding, and the Fed doesn’t have any more tools in their bag. They only ever had two tools.Rates shifting spanner and a money printer screwdriver. The last tool is to have Congress modify Federal Reserve Act so that the Fed can buy equities directly. They have painted themselves into a corner because they are fully aware that the markets; the equities markets; and the bond markets have become very dependent on this flow of very low-interest rates and this flow of money coming in. They are pumping money into the economy at furious rates.Debt is increasing very rapidly, and that debt is simply being monetized by the Fed buying it up. So, if you keep doing that for too long, and particularly if you sort of inject the cash directly into the general economy, you do run the risk of inflation,and the debt bubble popping. So the question becomes, will the Federal Reserve allow the markets to become illiquid, or will they keep BRRing. If they start to even think about increasing interest rates, there’s a big risk the markets will crash. If the Fed increases interest rates, all those low and middle-class citizens that were put out of work, forced to max out multiple credit cards will now pay higher rates. Wait, I thought Biden swore to protect the shrinking middle class. Gas prices are already going back up . 15$ minimum wage to crush all remaining private businesses and millions of new citizens through amnesty who will give nothing to the economy and send all the money they receive to family back home should definitely help. I can see banks tightening their belts on lending money if they haven’t already. Smart homeowners hopefully have been prepared for this. How else will foreclosures and cheap real estate become available! A campaign toward world domination starts with one market crash at a time. Have we not learned anything from Gamestop? They own us. They own you. They own me. They own everything except our souls, and that's the next goal. "Nothing was your own except the few cubic centimeters inside your skull." George Orwell. Jim Rickards calls the upcoming credit freeze ice-9. This will be a disaster for the US and the world. The Great Reset in full swing now. The timing was ripe for the reset. This isn’t the first time they’ve caused trouble. This is a planned collapse. They are crashing the central banking systems on purpose. The greatest depression of 2021. Then they will start World War 3 to recover. Weaponized banking at its finest. These crashes are just massive transfers of wealth to the bankers that control the central banking system. One way or another, the US could not sustain its debt or its deficit. The economy crashed in December of 2018. We’re printing our way into oblivion. The game is already over. They have to print a TRILLION dollars a day to keep this thing propped up. It's just a matter of time before the stampede from the dollar is engaged. I wouldn't be surprised if it was the Fed who created bitcoin. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Small businesses have been DESTROYED due to senseless shutdowns! It’s really hard as a small business to hire people. They get paid twice as much staying home. Only threatening to automate or offshore jobs are as effective as a recession to stagnate wages. Anybody that knows the restaurant industry knows they need full capacity in the peak eating hours just to break even. It's sad to see them slowly suffering and dying. Waiting for government handouts with our money because they stopped us from providing for ourselves and spend our money, increasing the debt that people will have to deal with long after they are gone! Yay to them for getting paid with life long benefits for giving away money that’s not theirs to start with! Oh yeah, and we still wanting the same old problems resolved, wonder when they will get on that! President Biden wants the federal government to borrow $1.9 trillion more to finance a massive stimulus package, which he hopes will spur economic growth. But economists say the move will actually shrink the economy in the long run by driving up federal debt-interest costs and crowding out private investment. The money printing we are seeing now globally is on a scale and pace never seen in world history, and at the center of it all is the U.S. and the new administration in Washington. From last March until today, we can see a total of $8 trillion worth of QE (money printing) required to pay for all the programs, and that includes Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus. Biden stimulus will increase the national debt, shorten recovery, drive up inflation. It would increase America’s record-breaking national debt, the world’s largest. Our national debt already exceeds the size of our economy. Biden will forgive the debt. Forgive it like student loans—free money for all. Enjoy while you can. Inflation is coming. Soon the fed will have to go negative interest rates. That will signal that time is short for our mismanaged financial system. Corporate America wants the government to steal from taxpayers to give that money back to taxpayers so taxpayers will spend that money and give it to corporations, and if the taxpayers choose to hold on to it, then the corporations do not want the taxpayers to get the money. Basically, the corporations want this entire stimulus to be about them. Those $2,000 checks would be very harmful to the country. They would cost America’s treasury at least $464 billion, increasing our county’s rapidly-rising national debt to levels near where other countries have gone bankrupt. A bigger national debt would burden our economy for years to come; paying more interest on the national debt crowds out private investment, shrinking the economy. Welcome to Biden's Recession and The Great Reset : 1) New laws to tax heavily for anyone over $400K. 2) Let people move their money into Bitcoin, which will exceed the $400K income levels, thus steal money until they become poor again. 3) Enslave everyone that don’t have jobs or Bitcoin, as there are no jobs. 4) Push out CBDCs with an allowance to survive on. 5) Monitor what everybody is buying with their CBDCs – no ammo or guns, no meat, no donations to RNC, …. to assign a social score. 6) Money in banks which get stolen via bail-ins; ATMs will not work; Cash, currency, and coins will be withdrawn from the public; precious metals will be outlawed as FDR did. 7) Property taxes will be increased to where nobody can afford to keep their property. 8) Oil and electricity will be scarce; public transit will be the only option. Traveling anywhere will be restricted. Passports will not be renewed even if you can get out. 9) Food and medicine will become limited or unavailable. 10) Roaming gangs will be allowed to terrorize citizens. Inflation is no longer reported with honest numbers. Hedonic adjustments and substitutions have rendered the reported figures a joke. Every ordinary person has experienced more than the reported inflation every year since the calculations were changed to be more politically malleable. In a society meant to have separate spheres for government, private life, economy, and charity, everything is becoming political. Inflation will be a problem when it has a political effect; until then, we will be told what those who create the number want us to believe. ” And what are the Fed’s liabilities? US dollars. Powell is basically admitting the Fed is going to satisfy the demand for dollars. Powell is telling the truth here because the fed will indeed meet the demand for those soon to be worthless dollars. All fiat reverts to its true value on a long enough timeline. That's true, and the US Dollar will be no different, and when it happens, Americans will know what true grinding poverty really is. That supports the lesson from history that was the Weimar experience. Money Printing and Hyper-Inflation are synonymous with the intentional destruction of currency to avoid Debt obligations – another form of Default. We are no different this time around. The Facts from Weimar speak volumes with regard to the behavior of certain asset classes. I quote from the book “When Money Dies” – when the German population started to speculate on the Stock Market – “Speculation on the stock exchange has spread to all ranks of the population, and shares rise like air balloons to limitless heights…… The population was now engaged in evading taxation and devoting their money to speculative purchases. Shares in respectable concerns which had paid a 20% dividend, were pushed higher and higher till the final holders could not expect a return of even 1%.” Is this deja vu? Data is front and center – EVERYWHERE. What was clearly evident was the German stock market during this period did not fall measured in the Currency (Marks) – but was much more volatile in Dollars. What this means in simple terms is that Prices were up in NOMINAL TERMS, but not necessarily in REAL TERMS. How do we gauge real terms today when the US Dollar, like all currencies, is being debased. We go back to the old standard – GOLD, as the measure. The real gains were most significant over the last 18 months of the Hyperinflationary period (in both dollars and Marks). The most obvious point here is that SPECULATION was a primary driver of the Market. I believe we are experiencing this now and will continue to do so to reflect the same narrative (all other Market Noise aside). The world will most likely go to war to keep the plebs from seeking ruler's heads. The government handed the Fed all their powers, and the Fed uses that power to make the maggots rich and keep the rest of us poor. The Fed shouldn't even exist. They are an abomination and a plague on mankind. Just remember friends; many people's superannuation (pension fund) is heavily invested in stocks and bonds. When the coming collapse happens, it’ll be worthless. Please speak to an accountant, roll your pension fund money out, and purchase physical gold and silver. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! 