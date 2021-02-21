Sunday, February 21, 2021

👉More Stimulus until America is Bankrupt and Drowning in Debt and The Dollar's Crash.

👉More Stimulus until America is Bankrupt and Drowning in Debt and The Dollar's Crash. More Stimulus until America is Bankrupt and Drowning in Debt and The Dollar's Crash. . 1.9 trillion in stimulus, 150 billion dollars Iran deal, 110 trillion dollar Green Deal, 15 dollars an hour minimum wage. ONLY two months in office and spending the country into third-world status. Another 861,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. We expect global government debt to increase by another $10 trillion this year and surpass $92 trillion. Political and social pressure could limit governments’ efforts to reduce deficits and debt, jeopardizing their ability to cope with future crises. This could also constrain policy responses to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and natural capital loss. They are bankrupting our country, and the taxpayer is going to have to pay for it. Wasteful spending and bailing out poorly run states. The poor are in debt to the rich. The people, via their bought-out governments, owe the international banks. Banks that were about to collapse. We the serfs, have to pay their financial oligarchies. Assuming the 3% interest rate, that comes to roughly 8.4 Trillion a year being diverted from the real economy to our financial oligarchies. That's our pensions, healthcare, infrastructure, and fundamentally, our citizenship. The future of America is Argentina; the future of the EU is Greece and Latvia. The debt cannot be paid. That's not the intent. The goal is endless debt peonage and serfdom for the masses. In other words, fiat currency has nearly reached the end of its use. The Goal is the digital dollar. All part of the plan, the elites hate cash because it is anonymous. What they really like is digital assets as they are fully traceable, and that includes Bitcoin, the "asset" that its proponents think is anti-authoritarian and a threat to the dollar. One of the first things Bill Gates wants to change is that you can not be anonymous anymore on the internet. It's not natural, according to Gates. It all comes together; we should be afraid of the future and the way governments, and the elite thinks and acts. To anyone who is not aware of the dangers of a cashless society to the freedoms we expect, I would urge you to do some research. The withdrawal of cash will be the final "nail on the coffin" of any privacy you once had and will provide The Power That Be the ultimate control mechanism. In the meantime, surveys have shown that the average person uses credit cards 75% of the time and cash 25%. If most people would make an effort to reverse those numbers, we could make it very difficult for then technocrats to remove cash. Bottom line: Cash, use it, or lose it ! Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. While states and cities have been decimated by draconian lockdown orders and business owners across the country are barely hanging on by a thread, while Americans suffer and 60,000-plus have died as a result of the pandemic , The president somehow thought it is wise to send billions in tax-payer dollars overseas. Let that sink in for a minute. Wasting taxpayers' money ;our money on other countries! They love to spend! Then they raise your taxes to try to cover their reckless spending. While Democrats work on a $1.9 trillion relief bill to get to President Biden by next month, there are rumblings that another multitrillion-dollar package could follow. They haven’t even spent a trillion from the last bill. This is no longer a stimulus for needy Americans and businesses...read the fine print. And only 9 percent of all that money is going to covid relief. Somewhere along with all this craziness, where the hell is all this money going to come from? And just who is going to pay for all this down the road? These leaders are going to destroy our country by turning every American broke and dependent on the government, giving them TOTAL POWER. While giving themselves an unlimited honey hole for their own zero accountability wealth package. And who’s paying for all of this? The country is already in the red for trillions. Nonstop spending means higher taxes. They are already going to raise our taxes to add these stimulus bills. TAXPAYERS beware!!! That is your money!!!! We already owe China Trillions. Don't people realize that we have to borrow the money for the stimulus checks. They are going to keep giving out money until one day I hear a knock at the front door. I open the door, and some Chinese guy tells me to get off his property. What good is a Stimulus if the economy, every business, and schools are not fully opened???? Save the stimulus for a more targeted relief to those that need it. What is going to happen when the eviction and foreclosure prohibition ends??? They keep raising the Deficit. They are going to bankrupt us. How many generations have to pay for this? The inflation that’s coming - above what is already here - is going to be interesting—blowing the roof off M2 money stock. It is going to get worse. Once the money runs out, our taxes will rise, inflation will set in. Adding to the deficit at a record pace. They are all old; they don't care. Our grandkids will never, ever be able to pay all this back. The real monster in the box is the derivatives market. There are 1000's of options expiring in the money today that will have to be exercised on Monday at the opening. I want to see where the people who wrote those calls will find the shares to honor those contracts. What is different this time around from the 2011 time period is that debt has soared on all fronts, be it personal, corporate, student, and particularly sovereign debt. There is now $27 trillion of U.S currency held abroad. This alone works out to almost $90,000 per U.S citizen. The Federal debt is now stated at about $27 Trillion, or another $90,000 per U.S citizen, and many people believe this number is closer to $50 trillion . Then tack on all the unfunded liabilities of the U.S Federal Government, all the State Debt, Municipal Debt, City Debt, and you can see that we really have a problem. Remember, FIAT Currencies are only held together by confidence, so eventually, the truth will be recognized. How can house prices double to triple in most jurisdictions since 2008; the debt and money supply doing the same in that time period, yet inflation only be 1 or 2% per year since then? Lower economic activity results in lower corporate profits. Lower corporate profits lead to lower Federal Tax revenues. Now, if we have lower Federal tax revenues in the face of increased Federal spending, it will cause an exponential rise in the US Federal Budget deficit .This is also true for City and State budget deficits as well as for the Federal government. The increased US Federal Budget deficit (in the face of an increasing US Trade Deficit) increases the US Current Account Deficit, which needs to be filled by the Fed printing up new money into existence and printing infinitely more and more fiat money, which makes the US dollar less valuable. The US Financial system is one of the most predatory, rigged, corrupt systems in the World. A sewer that benefits a tiny 0.01% super-rich elite Wall Street/MegaBank cabal. End the Fed! Money is an idea, a concept, an imaginary metaphysical belief, and it’s high time we faced the fact that the US government has an unlimited imagination. As philosopher Alan Watts once put it: "Money is not a thing, it’s a measurement. Saying there’s not enough money to do something is like a builder saying there are not enough inches to build a house. He has the wood, nails, and hammers. He’s just out of inches. The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent upon its favors that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system, will bear its burdens without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests. One other point about the money system highjack so that the increase in supply sabotages rather than assists the normal small business person has been revealed by the Game Stock shorting. The selling of more shorts than there are stocks by coordinated cabal members working in unison can bankrupt companies and liquidity. They are doing it to silver and other commodities that should rise relative to fiat supply increases but are kept down. Money has become a weapon when controlled as it has been. America and its free lunch of having the reserve currency since Bretton Woods ,and bailed on its commitment to keep it honest with gold backing is going to let Bitcoin replace the dollar? I don't think so...as many are realizing Bitcoin is a liquidity trap, a psyop by Central banks or a Central bank to divert away from Precious metals. But the BIG DOG is going to let the little dog eat its lunch? How long is that going to last? Bitcoin is still doing what they wanted it to do, but when it gets out of kilter by draining money away from other assets, Bonds. Equities and pulls the dollars trousers down in public;ask yourself is this going to continue? When the dollar finally dies in its current incarnation, it will be a new Bretton Woods or gold back, Yuan or Ruble, or a derivative of some such from the east. They are just biding their time until the US becomes impotent to stop this. The US economy is not a closed, purely domestic economy. The point of dollar expansion is to tax the tributaries of the Empire as much as possible. $500 billion to consumers who will purchase mostly foreign goods. Trillions of dollars to corporations that will invest overseas and purchase foreign goods. Dollar inflation only reduces the worth of US dollar-denominated debts and yet increases the foreign demand for dollars to conduct international trade. So long as the US military can enforce the financial Swift "petrodollar," the tribute can be exacted. Exchange fiat paper for actual goods, resources, services. It's quite an extortion racket. Of course, those first in line to get fiat dollars then get to increase their property and power, whether domestic or foreign. The problem is the rest of the world has already started to move away from the dollar. With the pandemic, international trade will be decreasing. How that supposed to increase the demand for dollars is a question. And When The market starts to crash, investors will rush to the exit, and now they have an account full of liquid cash instead of equities. Everyone will sell at the highs and no bids until a 60% drop. I see that coming too. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN