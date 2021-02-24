Wednesday, February 24, 2021

👉 Money Printing ,Fed Financed Helicopter Money , More Inflation and Debt

👉 Money Printing ,Fed Financed Helicopter Money , More Inflation and Debt Money Printing ,Fed Financed Helicopter Money , More Inflation and Debt Money Printing ,Money Printing.And More Money Printing. The Fed is printing, and the government spends an unlimited amount of money which will cause inflation. Inflation comes from too much free money chasing the same things. Rising inflation could result in a drop in paper money, lower consumption, lower growth, and higher unemployment. The Federal Reserve increased the money supply at a record rate in 2020. And a move recently announced by the US Treasury Department will mean even more money flooding into the marketplace. In other words, another tidal wave of inflation. The Treasury plans on drawing down the $1.6 trillion balance in its Treasury General Account (TGA) at the Federal Reserve. According to the announcement, the Treasury plans to cut the accounts balance in half by April and draw it down to $500 billion by the end of June as the Biden administration ramps up spending even more in the coming month. If you add up all of the money the US has ever printed, over 40% of it was printed in 2020 alone. 2. In three months in 2020, the U.S. increased its deficit by more than it had during the past five recessions combined (’73, ’75, ’82, the early ‘90s, and the Great Financial Crisis). 3. Under Jerome Powell, the Fed bought more Treasuries in SIX WEEKS than it did in 10 years under Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen. 4. Agricultural commodities prices are up nearly 40% since August. 5. The Commodity Research Bureau’s Index is up 75% since April. At the end of January, the yearly growth rate of our measure of US money supply (AMS) closed at 76.7 percent, against 4.8 percent in January 2020. The mantra in the United States used to be: drill baby drill. Now it's print baby print. It doesn't matter whether the republicans or the democrats are in office. Politicians love to spend money as if it grows on trees. Spend, spend, spend, spend, and spend even more. No wonder the value of the dollar keeps on dropping. Before you know it, a dollar will be worth a penny. Essentially they're stating they can print money forever without consequences and just raise taxes to offset inflation, which won't work as the rich just outsource and take their money overseas.Taxes as a % of GDP have flatlined essentially at 18% since the 1950s, so raising taxes on the 1% won't help. I think this is another Enron in the making. By the time Biden is out of the office with the stimulus packages and yearly budget deficits, we could easily see our National debt swell to 35 Trillion. We're in the middle of a long-term and short-term debt cycle correction with a pandemic to boot. Many states are broke, and we are essentially going to be up 10% higher than the beginning of the year. This is officially government-run capitalism, combined with surveillance and lockdowns.Welcome to fascism. We can't just print money endlessly and monetize debt without any long-term consequences. We're going into a hyper bubble of debt. This will likely take many years to sort itself out. And at the end of this rainbow isn't just reduced purchasing power for necessities, food, hard assets, etc. Our investment dollars generate a lower return, which is a whole different (and much-more-damaging-to-investors) form of devaluing the dollar. It takes $5 million at 1 percent to safely generate the same income as $1 million at 5 percent. This form of dollar devaluation is more pernicious. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. If the Money Supply increases faster than real output, then, ceteris paribus, inflation will occur. If you print more money, the amount of goods doesn’t change. However, if you print money, households will have more cash and more money to spend on goods. If there is more money chasing the same amount of goods, firms will just put up prices. When fed prints and congress sends checks to Joe and Jane, they can only watch helpless outside of the system. What they get is accelerating the debasement of their assets. Once they are convinced that this fed+fiscal deficit Ponzi is going to be the ultimate end game, they will get rid of these assets NOW and flood the markets. This is always the starting point of hyperinflation or currency collapse. It's never Joe and Jane spending their extra helicopter money at the restaurant or at the gym. Who needs a black swan to wreck things when the printing and spending will do it anyway. Continued Fed money printing and government spending will create inflation. We in the asset markets are protected (at least to a degree) while the other 80% of the population will suffer from higher taxes exasperating the consumer price inflation they will also see. I expect to see at least 8% annual inflation for my personal expenses for the next decade, which consists mostly of food, insurance premiums (medical, home, auto, long-term care), and utilities. On top of that, taxes on any of my capital gains will go up too. Overall, I expect my standard of living to decline because of this and because of many other adverse trends in society: doctors leaving their practices, the uncontrolled spread of homeless encampments destroying the quality of life, unreliable electrical supply, and pandemic lockdowns destroying restaurants and gyms I used to frequent. The bottom line is that no nation can simply print its way to prosperity. Money has to be spent wisely and not wasted on utopian political agendas. For example, what does a former bartender know about energy production? Hope our country doesn't make a Maoist-style Great Leap Forward unless your goal is to reduce the population. Expect massive QE/Stimulus/Pandemic false flag funding excuses to hyperinflate the dollar. Tax revenues will plummet, tax increases will be levied. Industry, new start-ups, and expansion will virtually cease. They will confiscate all pensions in the name of diverse equality, initiating the market collapse. The bond market is screaming at the top of its lungs: Biden's inflation is on the way. Once it gets up a head of steam, nobody can stop it! In an increasing interest rate environment, nobody wants to purchase treasuries and bonds because as interest rates continue higher, the treasuries and bonds previously purchased DEPRECIATE. The FED has to step in to first stabilize rates. Gold, however, does well during periods of inflation and appreciating interest rates. We are not seeing this fundamental in today's markets. The Fed technically is still injecting new money into the financial markets by purchasing bonds from Primary Dealers, which means that it is doing what it did in response to earlier deflation scares. Print or collapse - The only trick left in the bag for the Government to keep the economic and financial system from complete collapse will be the implementation of massive "stimulus" programs. Biden has already called for trillions of new support programs. Because of this, the Fed will be compelled to print a lot more money this year. That money will be funneled into the financial system to fund massive amounts of Treasury issuance. Printed money not used to fund Treasury issuance will flow into primarily commodities and maybe stocks. In the next recession twelve years after the 2008 banking crisis, we’re back at it and bigger than before, but with a twist. This time, going into the crisis, the banking system was already well-capitalized. The percent of bank assets that consist of cash and Treasuries was already historically high. So, unlike in 2008, banks weren’t over-leveraged. However, the broader economy was over-leveraged, and the pandemic hit the broader economy. Millions of people became unemployed, and countless businesses faced insolvency risk as their cash flows collapsed. For the Fed to simply buy Treasuries and MBS from banks wouldn’t do almost anything for this because it’s not a bank recapitalization issue, and there would be no transmission mechanism to the public. Banks were already well-capitalized, and so the banks weren’t reserve-constrained. Well, now the Fed can run inflation amok like any developing nation. The genie is out of the bottle, and it cannot be put back. Not sure if average American's have realized the Fed and their bankers have turned America into a welfare state along with the rest of the world, and it ain't coming back. In 2020 murder rates have doubled, suicides are off the charts, depression has exploded, hunger has tripled to nearly 50,000,000 people going hungry daily now. We are turning into Venezuela before your eyes. Where's the inflation? College, healthcare, cars, stocks, gold, and housing. But no one will much notice until it hits food or gas. Asset price inflation refers to bubble-like increases in the prices of financial assets, like stocks, bonds, gold, private equity, fine art, and so forth. This is a bit more subjective because valuations on assets can vary, but there are various ratios to keep track of it in a broad sense. Consumer price inflation refers to a broad rise in the prices of everyday goods and services, and people debate about how it should be measured. The government uses CPI and PCE calculations on a basket of goods, but those use various substitutions. There are alternative calculations that don’t use substitutes, which generally lead to higher figures. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, has always been what the BLS says it is. Aside from never including food or energy, it is rebased, revised, and adjusted regularly. There are regional CPI indices for many, not all, parts of the country because it’s almost impossible and meaningless for one number to capture a relevant number for a country as large and diverse as the US. Neither the government nor the markets want to see higher inflation numbers. Evidence abounds in many sectors that inflation is rising at a far higher rate, e.g., raw materials, import prices, energy (lately), and others. Powell is just continuing to say what people want to hear at this time. Food and energy should not be excluded. They should use a 12-month rolling average to eliminate short-term issues due to weather, natural disasters. Add in the "new" ways to calculate it that are designed to get the desired result instead of a more realistic one. The result of money printing to support fiscal largesse is a slower and less dynamic economy. The dollar has lost 98% of its value vs. gold since 1971. We are at the start of the asset price bubble currently. Excessive money printing concurrent with higher taxes would eventually ensure more, and more of the economy occurs through government auspices. The inefficiency of this would, in turn, would favor stagflation over inflation. However, we aren't quite at the higher taxation part yet, nor at the pop the asset inflation bubble part yet. So we likely continue to get asset inflation for a while, then once it becomes a problem they try to pop, we then become more likely to get stagflation. For now, they have all convinced themselves they can print as much as they want to solve whatever issue they want . COVID relief, free health care, student debt forgiveness, etc. And it is not an issue until inflation rises. Essentially high inflation becomes the target you are trying to get to. Also, since the measure of "inflation" is not asset inflation but instead a basket that can be adjusted (e.g., the average person now eats more hamburger and chicken than steak, so we put more of that in our basket, prices may be way up but rents didn't rise so much, so the basket favors rent, etc.), this means asset inflation will be ignored for a while yet. QE by itself is inflationary on consumer prices, and it generally isn’t. The money isn’t getting out to consumers like Joe and Jane yet; it’s just internal to the banking system. This QE process sets the long-term stage for inflation as an early foundation by recapitalizing banks and therefore being “anti-deflationary” by preventing a bank collapse and ensuring they have plenty of lending capacity, but it’s not inflationary yet. All the money you can imagine can be printed and locked away, and inflation won't change a whit. It's when it gets disseminated to the public and spent, thus increasing its velocity, does inflation occurs. In our current environment, the printed money is indeed disseminated, but it's to the super-rich. This is why inflation seems generally muted at "our level," but why you see dramatic rises in the goods the 1-percenters purchase, like fine art and mega-mansions. Those type of items is increasing in cost at a phenomenal rate. Just wait until these printed monies make it to what's left of the middle class. You might want to own some Gold and Silver. "Gold, unlike all other commodities, is a currency…and the major thrust in demand for gold is not for jewelry. It's not for anything other than an escape from what is perceived to be a fiat money system, paper money, that seems to be deteriorating." - Alan Greenspan, ex-US Federal Reserve Chairman, August 23, 2011. Remember, the Zimbabwebians burned their Zimbabwebian dollars to stay warm. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
