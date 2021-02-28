Sunday, February 28, 2021

👉Bonds & Stocks Hammered in Sharp Selloff As Yields Rise & Money Printing Get Out Of Control Foreigners Selling US Treasuries The Bond Market Shrinks As Yields Rise & Money Printing Get Out Of Control Bond yields are rising as money printing is getting out of control and hyperinflation is getting closer to being a reality Stocks took a beating last week as investors sold off tech shares and Treasurys. The market is a predictor of the future economy, and we see already the mess Biden is creating. Yields on the 10-year bond moved up sharply, rising above 1.6 percent. At the close of the stock market, the 10-year yield was at 1.51 percent. The sharp rise in bond yields this month has shaken the stock market. The 10-year, for example, was yielding 1.09 percent on February 1. Bond yields rise when bond prices fall. Treasury yields spiked because foreign investors are getting out of US Treasuries. That forces prices down and yields up. What do foreign investors know that US investors don't? As for the stock market, how does it justify these absurd P/E ratios when the economy is headed south? I think that a 10% correction is optimistic, if not myopic. Maybe not right away, but the direction the Biden administration is headed, corporate profits will suffer, and stock prices will reflect it. This market is headed south. The Biden Collapse has started. This is just a prelude; Biden's policies haven't even hit yet. When they do, the market will be shut down repeatedly to save it, but it won't matter. The crash will be quick and brutal. Wait until Congress starts writing spending bills. Pelosi can't even be bothered will little stuff under a trillion bucks. Covid "relief" for their friends, reparations, college debt forgiveness, Green New Deal, infrastructure investment, the list goes on. Expect about ten trillion by the time we get to the mid-term elections. Foreign investors are already holding their noses. So am I... Wait until the oil stockpiles are depleted, and we start importing again. The reality of a Biden economy is starting to sink in. Gas prices continue to climb. Almost a dollar more for a gallon since Biden took over. Multiply that times the number of gallons you get per week. Then factor in that prices is still climbing. Then multiply that times 52. Then add in the higher cost of goods delivered by truck/rail/air/ship to get to you, as the companies will pass that on to the consumer. I guess Wall Street doesn't have much confidence in a Biden administration. They are destroying personal wealth, and most assuredly, there will be an increase in taxes not for our benefit but to benefit the services the new immigrants will need to make themselves at home in the US at our expense. The Biden market; Sell it before it's worthless. The collapse is coming. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. The stock market has nothing to do with the economy of most of us. It is just a lie that rising stock prices are essential for a better economy for all except the top 10%. The market is the problem. It’s a manipulated fantasy of rich people! It is the people who are the economy! If you have money in the markets, get it out if you can and invest in more stable businesses rather than swaps, derivatives, overvalued corporations, and high-risk garbage! Boy, is that ever true. The market decoupled from reality with the first dot-com bubble. Companies that had business plans that didn't envision a profit, EVER, were being priced higher than long-established companies with solid earnings and solid dividend payouts. Their entire business plan was to get in with a product (any product, didn't matter if it was good, bad, or indifferent), get some hype behind it, then sell out to one of the big boys and run away with the proceeds. That lasted right up until the point it didn't. And when that bubble popped, a lot of people got left holding the bag. But did the market learn from that? Not really. Now we have companies that design cell phone apps that come in and out of style faster than clothing styles valued more than a lot of companies with a stable product base. There’s no playbook that will tell you where we’re going. We’ve violated all the rules of economic life and monetary rationality that have ever been created over the last centuries. The U.S. is already insolvent. By any reasonable standard, we are already bankrupt. The Fed is having to buy bonds and securities just to keep the government running. We have $159 trillion in unfunded liabilities and combined debt of over $80 trillion as we continue to run massive trade deficits. Still, we are the dominant reserve currency, the world's reserve currency. Triffin's Dilemma is that we must run deficits, so the rest of the world has enough dollars to buy goods from the issuer and expand world trade. But, don't forget, you go broke in the process. That's us.The only thing left is default or create dollars from nothing to pay our own debt. Sound perfectly rational, just ask our new Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen. "The value of all federal debt currently hovers around 130% of GDP. Despite the growing debt burden, Janet Yellen has pivoted as she steps into her new role as the Secretary of the Treasury. She now advises that “with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big.” That's what they are doing, adding another two trillion dollars to the debt. You know what they say in Vegas; go big or go home.We are going big baby. The House has now approved a $1.9 trillion stimulus package with a $15.00/hour minimum wage rider tacked on. Isn't a 26.0% unemployment rate good enough? So the House has passed its $1.9 trillion sugar daddy relief bill. Now it's on to the Senate where we're told Joe Manchin holds the keys to the gravy train. Joe Manchin never votes up or down on anything without marching orders from the party bosses! Don't kid yourself. If Manchin breaks ranks and votes with the Republicans and blocks this bill from reaching Biden's desk, it's because he's secretly been given the green light instructions to do so from his party's bosses. It's all kabuki theater. If this bill crashes & burns in the Senate, it's because the Democrats secretly don't want it to pass. They only want the appearance of caring about their suffering subjects. Either way, Manchin votes.He does as he is told. It's all pre-ordained. Despite the Fed, the bond market is hiking rates. This past week, rates jumped higher, putting a further pause in the stock rally for now. As we stated over the last few weeks, the upside remains limited, with the money-flow sell signal still intact. Bond yields are rising as money printing is getting out of control and hyperinflation is getting closer to being a reality. So the Fed is going to print more money to buy bonds? When all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. The hammer is now the problem! It is game over if those yields blow out, and everyone knows it. Anyone who thinks that rates can just rise without blowing up both the market and the economy is nuts. The checkbook opens up this week, or we are all going to be living in a crater. The FED CAN'T let rates rise, or things will blow up somewhere, and they know it. The higher interest rates, the quicker America demises, as its tax revenue will be less and less able to cover interest payments. The Fed, aka titanic, has hit the Iceberg.The math always wins. They can't let the stocks crash, apparently. They need the bubbles to hold things together for a little longer. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. It only the instinct of struggling before drowning. On a short-term basis, bonds bounced Friday, and stocks tried but couldn't. That's not good. Jerry just needs to buy more bonds with his magic money. That will fix everything. For a couple of months anyway. Everything the Fed does is less effective than the last and has less staying power. More and more to infinity and Weimar! STAGFLATION is not here yet. To achieve it in his first 100 days, Biden must either pass the 1.9 Trillion dollar economic over-stimulation bill or boost the Federal minimum wage to $15 per hour while at the same time letting millions of illegal immigrants into the country destroying the job market for Americans. Does the last 20 years teach anybody that these people have no clue how financials work, and they just keep printing money to cover mistakes, and they are destroying the world with their arrogance and corruption? The bond markets are now demanding higher yields because they see what everyone else sees. Everyone wants more dollars today for the same goods and services. That’s called inflation for those of you who work at the Treasury. It becomes clearer every day that our overlords aren’t qualified to flip hamburgers at a Mcdonald's, much less to successfully manage our important institutions. At some point, enough Americans will see that our emperors have no brains and have broken the very institutions they were charged with protecting. When that happens, then begins the end. The Fed is going YOLO. They all know it is over. Enjoy the view from the crest as this wave breaks on all shores. About the time the drek gets washed out to sea. They can try to pretend to be all free markets, and we can let yields rise, and the dollar strengthens; it’s all fine. But the moment they do that, everything implodes. Credit markets all freeze, banks go broke, hedge funds and insurance companies go broke, and the US government can’t pay its bills, and little old ladies get no more Social Security and Medicare, and the army doesn’t get paid. It’s full-on Mad Max if they don’t print. Or, they can claim they need to intervene for the stability of markets, to help poor people, or whatever other excuse they like. They can print until yields go down, and the sheep will go back to sleep, believing that yet again, the fed has saved us all. And then Powell and Yellen can write books and collect speaking fees for being so brave as to save the entire financial system. Powell and Yellen act like it can go on forever. Print, print, print your problems away. Eventually, the gargantuan sums of money being printed to pay the interest on the national debt and fund the US government's massive spending cannot find their way into the real economy. That's when consumer prices start rising at the rate that financial asset prices have been rising the past few decades. The end result is the same. Mad Max! Brace for impact! This is not a drill. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
