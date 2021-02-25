Thursday, February 25, 2021

👉Airline Stocks in Mega Bubble,Gas Prices,Markets,Inflation,Taxes,Debt All Up -- The Fed is Trapped.

👉Airline Stocks in Mega Bubble,Gas Prices,Markets,Inflation,Taxes,Debt All Up -- The Fed is Trapped. Markets will continue to skyrocket year after year after year as long as we continue to increase the national debt year after year after year (tripling it every ten years). What could go wrong???? Hyperinflation! We can´t have everything at the same time, stimulus, no inflation, and the stock market going up all the time. Oil is up almost 20%. BANKRUPT Airline Stocks are in the MEGA BUBBLE! 40% of Air travel business has been lost forever. Airlines are trading at record high absurd valuations, despite record corporate loss, record stock dilutions, record-high debt levels. These stocks will COLLAPSE by 85-90% soon. Market manipulation. What goes up fast will dive like a stone. I don't think anyone has a grasp on what will happen when the cost of servicing the national debt increases 10-20 fold. Apocalypse will be in full bloom by 3% alone. America is already bankrupt. The lie of solvency will continue as long as the public believes it. Then there will be panic and a run on the banks. In the meantime, stocks keep going up; until they don't. Since Joe was sworn-in, Gas prices are up almost 30% on average, and Joe's transportation guy (Buttgrieg) wants to double the federal gas tax. Oil stocks up as much as 6% today, with two announcements of dividend increases. Perhaps we're not quite ready for unreliable, nonpractical, technologically unsatisfactory, and triple the cost of green energy quite yet after-all! The stimulus package is about to pass!!! Things about to fall right apart. Today the American Empire is crumbling under the weight of military overreach; the totalitarian synergy between Big Tech and Big Government; destruction of the Constitution by traitorous surveillance state apparatchiks; the burden of unpayable debts; currency debasement; cultural decay; civic degeneration; diversity and deviancy trumping common culture and normality; pervasive corruption at every level of government; globalist agendas; and the failure of myopic leaders to deal with the real problems. The media is simply the mouthpiece of the corrupt, failed globalist debt slave machine. It is nothing but a tool. Just like social media, Disney, and Hollywood. To hold any animosity towards them is as silly as blaming mass shootings on guns. These are all tools. Cogs in the broken machine that is collapsing before our very eyes. Nearly everything in America is now a joke. The genocide by financial ruin, suicide, and opioid addiction doesn't exactly tickle my funny bone. Fascism, especially in the media, is on full display and the supreme joke. Not only is the Great Reset, green new deal, communist doctrine implementation not going to reverse the downward spiral of the American Empire, but the last year of horrific political and financial decisions and imminent execution of the left-wing agenda through their empty senile vessel will accelerate the unavoidable collapse. There was this thing called the Great Recession. Lots of people lost their homes, banks nearly collapsed, unemployment skyrocketed. You may have heard something about that. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. MMT plus QE to infinity cannot solve all our problems. The national debt went from $20 trillion when Trump was elected to $28 trillion today and $30 trillion within the next year. It took 219 years to accumulate the first $10 trillion of debt, nine years to accumulate the next $10 trillion of debt, and now less than five years to accumulate the next $10 trillion. One trillion dollars is 1 million dollars every single day for 3,000 years. Meanwhile, GDP has barely grown by 2% per year, and household income has been stagnant for decades. Anyone who thinks this is sustainable, economically healthy, or representative of free-market capitalism is either delusional or lying to promote their agenda of you owning nothing and being happy about it while eating bugs. Fiat only lasts 100 years, and we are at that mark now. Once a new stimulus package is approved and another 2 Trillion dollars are printed, the dollar will be deprecated more and more like it already has. The future by looking at the past. The world's reserve currency, The US Dollar in the last 80 years, the lifespan of an average person, has deflated away to have the equivalent purchasing power of less than 7 cents. That is money printing at work. It is guaranteed this will continue to happen. The Federal Reserve expanded its record holdings of US Treasuries in the fourth quarter of 2020 as it continued monetizing the massive federal debt. The Fed bidding at treasury auctions is comparable to an eBay seller bidding on his own auctions. Except the eBay seller would be charged with fraud, and congress looks at the Fed as their hero and enabler. The Federal Reserve added another $253 billion to its Treasury holdings in Q4, according to the Fed’s Treasury International Capital data released on Feb. 16. That brought the central bank’s US bond holdings to $4.7 trillion. The Federal Reserve now holds a record 17.5% of all US debt. They are artificially holding down bond yields. Imagine what happens if they stop buying, rates will pop. No one in their right mind would want to hold US debt at these low levels. The Fed is really trapped now. Just keep on printing, though. The Fed’s share of US debt load exploded from 9.3% in Q1 2020 to its current level. Fed bond-buying was up 5.4% in Q4 compared to Q3. As of Feb. 22, the US national debt had surged to $27.93 trillion, and there is no end in sight to government spending. Uncle Sam ran a $162.83 billion budget deficit in January alone. Total spending through the first four months of fiscal 2021 stood at $1.92 trillion. Over the last 12 months, the US government has borrowed $4.55 trillion. In order for Uncle Sam to borrow, somebody has to lend. Foreign and domestic investors, commercial banks, and US government entities all buy US debt, but increasingly, the Federal Reserve is backstopping the market and making this borrowing binge possible. The problem is once Jerome commits to yield curve control, there is no longer any debate over inflation vs. deflation. The Fed is trapped. We are going full Weimar Germany. They have to kill the dollar to keep this Ponzi afloat now. The dollar crisis is on the horizon. It is true that Fed Chairman Powell wants inflation. He says 2% would be fine. Commodities and food prices, and housing are rising because the dollar is falling out of bed. Powell didn't want to use the word stagflation. It is true that 2% inflation rips 22% off the dollar in ten years. Inflation, today, right now, is well over that. Bond yields that trade based on inflation have more than doubled since August. Gasoline prices are up over 70% since November. Lumber prices are up 52% over the same time period. Copper is up 33%. Heck, the ENTIRE commodities complex as measured by the Commodity Research Bureau’s index is up 26%! It is also true that Chairman Powell’s job is to not have inflation but stable prices. It is true that for the past 12 years, we have heard that the Fed was worried about deflation. It is also true that over that period, if one adds up the CPI gains and adds some compounding, that index is up around 20% for the period of “deflation fears.” It is true that the money supply (M2) has grown circa 27% in 12 months due to actions by the Fed. It is also true that the Constitution does not put the power of “minting” in the hands of the Fed. It is true that Congress can spend and the Treasury borrow very cheaply when the Fed promotes the inflation they are not supposed to promote. This is very attractive to the politicians in power. It is also true that because of this, Congress cares not that the Fed is behaving in this fashion. It is true that most in high positions in this game have inflation-protected government pensions and are insulated from the ill effects of their own policies. It is true that eventually, this is a very dangerous situation. Catastrophic. Powell told Congress, The FED will do whatever it takes to keep the stock markets propped up in support of the dismal economy. We understand it is creating a massive bubble that will one day pop and destroy the lifetime savings of the average American. We will bankrupt the country and trade its future for more gains today to give cover for grandpa joe's economy. What the Fed has been doing is illegal and not part of their charter given by Congress in 1913, but Congress doesn't care because they love the free money provided. The moves can whipsaw in both directions on a daily basis, but the writing is on the wall: we are getting a structural weakening of the U.S dollar and a significant loss of purchasing power (the consequence of inflation, which is merely an expansion of the money supply). This is where personal allocations in physical gold and silver need to go from the 5% - 10% range to the 20% - 30% range. Besides the metals, you are going to need dollars under the mattress for the six-month window. You are going to want productive land. An equity portfolio of consumer defensive, utilities, and commodities. And to stay the absolute hell away from longer-maturity debt instruments. Do not pick up pennies in front of the steamroller at this stage of the game. If this does spiral out of control, any longs or puts will not be worth much after a Bank Holiday, or they'll remain frozen. You might be better off using that hard-earned cash for something tangible you can hold in your hand. Pretty much the entire commodity complex is taking off, and that's starting to filter through in various inflation gauges. Once a few more inflation-related data points come in, I think that will be the signal for the 10-year Treasury yield to rise even further, triggering another stock dump. And once stocks have felt enough pain, that will culminate in the Fed expanding its bond-buying programs to include longer-dated maturities to smash the yields back down. Has Powell not noticed that the rate on 10yr has tripled in 6 months while the economy has staggered? The almighty Fed is no longer in control of rates, and 15% on ten years is in our not-so-distant future. Also of note is the price of crude, which is up 64% in 5 weeks. Wait until that invisible tax takes its toll. But on the bright side, I feel much greener now. So what are we doing? Why are we pretending any of this matters? The ONLY thing left to do is get ready for what comes next. Prepare. Invest in survivable commodities. Things needed to live (prices will soon go to the moon). Massive inflation will drive us all to allow the Man to bridle and mount us to secure food and other necessities. Understand, the swamp is everybody. The swamp is not ideological beyond what offers the quickest returns. We must recognize that as a society, we abandoned our principles long ago. The battle was lost while we have been living in delusion. The fog is lifting, and we are to see the ruin left behind. Prepare. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN