Wednesday, January 6, 2021

👉With Biden & Yellen Expect: Market Sell off, Soaring Deficit, Debt and A Greek-style Bankruptcy !!

👉With Biden & Yellen Expect: Market Sell off, Soaring Deficit, Debt and A Greek-style Bankruptcy !! With Biden & Yellen Expect: Market Sell off, Soaring Deficit, Debt and Inflation and A Greek-style Bankruptcy. Never in the history of the world has there been a situation so bad that the government can't make it worse. A sad unintended cost of flattening the curve. Small businesses destroyed, economic collapse, mass unemployment, substance abuse, rights infringed. Throwing away our money and our future. Money printing causes the dollar to devalue. The demise of the dollar is one goal of the fed. Digital Dollars are even Worse. Inflation will be coming like a thief in the night to steal your saving. That money printed didn't just evaporate. It went somewhere, and that first entity to receive it put it somewhere that causes price inflation. Be it cryptocurrency or Tesla stock. Oil is not the only commodity going up. Corn, wheat, soybeans, coal. Almost all of them. As I said, inflation is coming along with Yellen and Biden. A ballooning deficit and a Market selloff. A 10% drop might be optimistic. And it will continue to decline like a dumpster fire. People's life savings after doing everything the right way will be destroyed. Crime will be off the charts, poverty will worsen, Middle Class will be out of business, The elites will shine, and China will be our boss. It could trigger a civil war! And full-blown communism, but yeah. There is that too. Once Biden starts implementing his policies, kiss your 401 K goodbye. Stocks are going to plummet to below 10,000! Expect another 2008 Obama recession. It will trigger the end of our GREAT NATION as we have known it. The 2020's deficit hit a record-shattering $3.1 trillion, over twice the previous record of $1.4 trillion in the midst of the Great Recession. It would be higher than any other time in recorded history outside of World War Two. The deficit for 2021 is already on track to reach $2.3 trillion, or 10.4 percent of GDP, higher than any year except 2020, according to estimates from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a budgetary watchdog group. At this rate, the government may have to nationalize some industries to make ends meet. The main driver of the climbing deficit has been the pandemic. The main driver was that we continued to burn fumes after the recession ended, rather than paying down our debts in the in-between period. The congress is spending like a drunk sailor. It is way past time to bring back fiscal discipline. It would be nice to return to a balanced budget and a smaller government, but neither party seems too interested in that. That would be a disaster. The economic consequences of this pandemic have been severely blunted because Congress approved stimulus money at a time when revenue is down. Without it, our economy would be in far worse shape than it is now. If their hands had been tied by needing to free up money elsewhere in the budget, they'd have needed to either make brutal cuts to entitlements and military or let us be hit by the full weight of a depression with no attempt at remedy. It's a Duopoly, Republican-Democrat, it's just big business neither wants small government or even efficient government. They have their turf, and they rake in the big bucks each and every year, employing thousands, It's going to be pretty hard to rock that boat. Plus, when you attack it, that's when the two parties work together. Both parties put bills together that are fraught with pork and perks for special interests. And have been doing so for decades. The big battle over stimulus payments fundamentally comes down on the government deciding to drive us towards the edge of a Greek-style bankruptcy, without considering that bad things can happen in the world (like recessions, pandemics, mega-hurricanes, etc... At this point, we are looking at being 48 trillion in debt by 2024, 78 trillion by 2028. Basically, we are screwed no matter what we do. Funny how neither party even tries to pay down debt anymore. I can't help but think this is not going to end well. What would the United States do if the Chinese Government under chairman XI Jinping asked for their billions of dollars that we owe to them for the t-bills and bonds? The Chinese Government bought billions of dollars of bonds and treasury notes, and if they call them and want their money back, then what would the United States government do if that happens. Maybe we give the money to the little people for once, maybe it works, good chance it doesn't; but it beats the heck out of borrowing money we the people are on the hook for, then giving it to the banks so they can loan us the money or the corporations so they can give us a job. Maybe we give ourselves healthcare, infrastructure spending, and a basic income. So when the sheet does hit the fan at least we have healthcare, bridges aint falling on us, and some money in the bank when the end finally comes. I understand inflation isn't on a tear yet because of the low velocity of money, but bitcoin sure seems to go on a tear every time the government sends out one of these stimulus checks. Most people would rather complain that their Starbucks coffee was $5 than a loaf of bread being $5. Inflation is a death by a thousand cuts because next thing you know, gas is $4 a gallon, milk is $6/ gallon, and people ask when it got so expensive. Meanwhile, people spend more money on prepared food than raw goods (required additional preparation). They tend to notice the double hamburger price increased from 1.39 to 1.59 before they know inflation already took hold. The government will give you $2000 stimulus checks when it won't buy anything. #1 rule of inflation, Give the money to the rich first, so they can invest it before buying power goes down. If the government gave each person, in the mail, one million dollars, we would have massive inflation. Velocity kicks it into high gear when people know that each week, prices of goods and services are going to increase. There has to be a panic to cause that type of increase in velocity. The hyperinflation in Germany was caused by massive money printing AND giving it to consumers. Now, in the U.S., the Fed prints money but doesn't give it to consumers. It gives it to investment bank primary dealers, who then channel it into the stock market and bond market. Oh, by the way, inflation for the past five years has been at 10%a year, according to the Chapman index. The end game for the national governments is to switch to completely digital currencies. I think they've allowed Bitcoin and the other such cryptocurrencies to exist to get others to work out the tech and design how to protect, transmit, etc., the currencies at zero expense to the governments. Eventually, they will adopt the tech and probably make the cryptocurrencies vanish. Then again, they may allow them to continue to exist. It makes it easier for them to move money secretly. This virus exposed how fragile our economy was,and is! We are a society of hyper consumers who don’t save enough! The question one should ask is whether we are better or worse off than we were in say February! We are clearly much worse off! Printing and borrowing money has consequences, and artificially supporting an economy will bite us in the long run! How quickly will consumers return in large numbers to restaurants, movie theaters, stadiums and other social arenas? Is that a serious question? Considering that governors have been shutting down and/or limiting occupancy of such businesses, combined with those that hold that such places are the worst places one can be if one is worried about catching the virus,it will probably take more than just a few weeks before those businesses recover if they recover at all. The coming administration will promptly destroy America over the next few years. They will fund program after program, raise tax after tax and pass regulation after regulation until they capsize this sinking ship called America with incredible debt. I'm at the point now that I know what they're going to do, so let's get it over with so the rebuilding of whatever is left and start. Biden has promised a whole lot of free stuff to all the groups he pandered to for votes --- so now he has to deliver --- free college for all, all free unlimited health care to all, open borders with instant asylum and quick citizenship, and free legal services to any number of millions of impoverished from third world countries who want in on all the free stuff. Bigger federal unemployment checks, more stimulus for all except the very rich, and no new taxes on the middle class, only the super-rich will pay for all his promises. There is no such thing as a free lunch. The super-rich will find ways not to pay. Take a look at states like California and New York. Those states raised taxes, and the rich people left. Because contrary to general belief, the rich are NOT going to be paying for nothing, and you can take that to the bank. Well now with Democrats in control of both the house and senate, and if Biden gets in the White House, The United States will become one giant Bolivarian Republic a la Venezuela. Next up, a mass amnesty of millions of new voters. A China type of tyrannical rule will be coming here. A Bolivarian Republic would mean taxes on just going into the market. Government total control is next. And there will be more trouble in what would become a new Venezuela. Unfortunately, the average person in the street has no clue how to prepare for this. Most people live from paycheck to paycheck, have no idea how to invest or navigate the stock market, and believe implicitly what the mainstream media tells them. People are dying alone because their family members are terrified of being stopped from caring for them. It's disgusting and frightening. All part of the plan by the World puppet masters! This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. 